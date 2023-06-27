Seco S.p.A

Registered office at Arezzo, via Achille Grandi no. 20

Share capital euro 1,296,325.89

Tax Code / VAT Code and registration number with the Companies Registry of Arezzo no. 00325250512

no. R.E.A. 70645

EXCERPT OF THE NOTICE OF CALL OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

All the Shareholders of SECO S.p.A. ("SECO" or the "Company") entitled to participate and to vote are hereby invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, on 28 July 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in single call.

Pursuant to article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree-Law No. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted by Law No. 27 of 24 April 2020, as subsequently extended (the "Decree"), SECO has decided to avail itself of the faculty established therein, providing that participation in the Shareholders' Meeting by those entitled thereto may take place exclusively by conferring a proxy (or sub-delegation) to the representative designated by the Company pursuant to article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF") without the physical participation of the same. Accordingly, the Company has granted the aforesaid mandate to Monte Titoli S.p.A. - with registered office in Milan, Piazza degli Affari No. 6 (the "Designated Representative" or "Monte Titoli").

The Assembly will be called to decide on the following:

AGENDA

ORDINARY SECTION

Proposal to approve the " Stock Option Plan 2024-2027 for chief executive officer ". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Proposal to approve the " Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators ". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

EXTRAORDINARY SECTION