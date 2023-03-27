Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seco S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   IT0005438046

SECO S.P.A.

(IOT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
4.844 EUR   +0.62%
01:49pSeco S P A : Explanatory Report on financial statements and destination of the result
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Notice of call of the Shareholders' meeting (27.04.2023)
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Excerpt notice of call of the Shareholders' meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seco S p A : Explanatory Report on financial statements and destination of the result

03/27/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPLANATORY REPORT

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SECO S.P.A

ON POINT 1) OF THE AGENDA OF THE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

CALLED FOR APRIL 27, 2023

IN SINGLE CALL

prepared pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended

Explanatory report of the Board of Directors of SECO S.P.A. prepared pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended

Dear Shareholders,

the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. ("SECO" or the "Issuer" or the "Company") has called you to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, for April 27, 2023 at the time of 10:00AM, in Firenze at Via dei Della Robbia n. 38, at the studio of the notary Jacopo Sodi, in single call, to discuss and resolve, among other things, on the following point 1) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting:

  • 1) Financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and proposed allocation of

    the profit for

    the year:

  • 1.1. Approval of the financial statements of the Company at December 31, 2022, following review of the Directors' Report, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the SECO Group at December 31, 2022. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared as per Legislative Decree No. 254/2016. Resolutions thereon;

  • 1.2. Proposal regarding the allocation of the profit for the year; resolutions thereon.

With this report (the "Report") - prepared pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended ("CFA"), we submit for your approval the Financial Statements at December 31, 2022, approved by the Board of Directors on March 21, 2023, and the allocation of the profit for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The year ended December 31, 2022 reported a net profit of Euro 5,830,886, which we propose be allocated to the extraordinary reserve.

For all detailed information and comments regarding the financial statements and the allocation of the net profit for the year, please refer to the Annual Financial Report, which includes:

  • - the draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors on March 21, 2023;

  • - the Directors' Report;

  • - the declaration pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5 of the CFA,

which will be filed and made available to the public according to the terms and methods set out by law, together with (i) the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, (ii) the Independent Auditors' Report and (iii) the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016.

* * *

Dear Shareholders, considering that stated above, the Board of Directors submits for your approval the following

Proposal on Point 1.1)

"The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of SECO S.p.A.,

  • - having heard and approved the information set out by the Board of Directors;

  • - having reviewed the financial statements of SECO S.p.A. at December 31, 2022 and the Directors' Report;

  • - having noted the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report;

  • - having reviewed the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2022;

    resolves

  • 1. to approve the financial statements of SECO S.p.A. for the year ended December 31, 2022;

  • 2. to grant to the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer - severally, also through special powers of attorney - mandate to complete all activities, regarding, consequent or related to implementation of the aforementioned motion."

Proposal on Point 1.2)

"The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of SECO S.p.A.., having heard and approved the information set out by the Board of Directors,

resolves

1.

to approve the allocation of SECO S.p.A.'s profit for the year at December 31, 2022, equal to Euro 5,830,886 to the extraordinary reserve;

2. to grant to the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer - severally, also through special powers of attorney - mandate to complete all activities, regarding, consequent or related to implementation of the aforementioned motion."

* * *

Arezzo, March 21, 2023

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairperson

Daniele Conti

Disclaimer

Seco S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 17:48:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SECO S.P.A.
01:49pSeco S P A : Explanatory Report on financial statements and destination of the result
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Notice of call of the Shareholders' meeting (27.04.2023)
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Excerpt notice of call of the Shareholders' meeting
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Proxy/Sub-proxy form pursuant to art. 135-novies TUF
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Proxy/Sub-proxy form pursuant to art. 135-undecies TUF
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Explanatory report on remuneration policy report
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Explanatory report on the appointment by co-optation of a Director
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Explanatory report on integration of the Board members' remuneration
PU
01:38pSeco S P A : Explanatory Report on treasury shares purchase
PU
03/24Citadel Advisors raises short on De Nora Industries
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 201 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2022 16,1 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 567 M 610 M 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SECO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seco S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,81 €
Average target price 8,70 €
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Mazzini Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Conti Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
Davide Catani Chief Technology Officer
Elisa Crotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECO S.P.A.-10.02%610
MEDIATEK INC.26.40%41 440
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.26.13%18 293
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.05%13 893
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED14.65%11 228
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.54.36%8 874
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer