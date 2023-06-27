EXPLANATORY REPORT
OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
OF SECO S.P.A.
ON POINT 1) OF THE AGENDA
OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED FOR
JULY 28, 2023 IN SINGLE CALL
prepared pursuant to Article 2441 Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of
February 24, 1998, as amended, and pursuant to Article 72 of the Regulations adopted by Consob
Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments and supplements
This documentation is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) except in cases of exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. Distribution of this documentation in certain countries may be prohibited by law. The information contained herein is not intended for publication or distribution in Canada, Japan or Australia, and does not constitute an offer to sell in Canada, Japan or Australia.
JUNE 27, 2023
Draft for discussion
Subject to amendments and supplements
Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended, and pursuant to Article 72 of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments and supplements
Dear Shareholders,
the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. (hereafter, "SECO" or the "Company") (the Company, together with its subsidiaries as per Article 93 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, the "Group"), has called you to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, for July 28, 2023 at the time of 9AM, at the offices of Notary Jacopo Sodi, in Florence, Via dei Della Robbia 38, in single call, to discuss and consider, among other matters, the following point 1) on the Agenda of the Extraordinary session:
1. Proposal to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6 of the Civil Code, through the issue of a maximum 4,000,000 new ordinary shares without par value, to be reserved for subscription by the current Chief Executive Officer of Seco S.p.A. as the beneficiary of the "2024-2027 Chief Executive Officer Stock Option Plan". Consequent amendment of Article 6 of the By-laws. Resolutions thereon.
With this report (the "Report") - prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended ("CFA"), and Article 72 of the Regulation adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended (the "Issuers' Regulation"), as well as in compliance with Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation - we wish to provide an explanation of the reasons for the proposals related to point 1) on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, in Extraordinary session.
In particular, the Board of Directors has called you to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to submit for your approval the proposal to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Civil Code, by issuing up to 4,000.000 new ordinary shares of the Company, with no indication of par value, having the same features as those in circulation, to serve an incentive and loyalty plan called the "2024-2027 Chief Executive Officer Stock Option Plan" (the "Plan") reserved for the current Chief Executive Officer of SECO (the "Beneficiary"), of which 3.000,000 to be reserved for subscription at a price of Euro 5.90 and 1,000,000 to be reserved for subscription at a price of Euro 10.00.
For further information on the Plan, reference should be made to the prospectus, drawn up as per Article 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, in accordance with the indications contained in sheet No. 7 of Annex 3A of the same Regulation, published on the company website www.seco.com, in the "Investors / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings" section, and the e-market storage mechanismwww.emarketstorage.com(the "Prospectus") and the report of the Board of Directors on point 2) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session of July 28, 2023, to which the Prospectus is annexed, also published on the company website www.seco.com, in the "Investors / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings" section, and on the www.emarketstorage.comstorage
mechanism.
1. REASONS FOR AND PURPOSE OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR THE BENEFICIARY OF THE PLAN
The proposed share capital increase submitted for your approval is aimed at creating a bank of shares necessary to service the Plan reserved for the Beneficiary, to be implemented through the free assignment of options (the "Options") valid for the subscription of newly-issued SECO ordinary shares.
It should be noted that the Plan provides for the free grant of 4,000,000 Options, which entitle the holder to receive an amount of ordinary shares of the Company calculated as follows:
- 1 (one) newly-issued SECO ordinary share for each 1 (one) Option exercised, in case of exercise of the Options with payment of the Exercise Price; or, alternatively;
- upon the Beneficiary's request to the Company, and upon the Company's consent, a variable number of SECO ordinary treasury shares without payment of the exercise price, in which case the Company will grant ordinary treasury shares free of charge, whose number will be determined according to the market price of the shares on the date of exercise of the Options, as more fully described in the Prospectus and to which reference should be made for further information.
For further details on the proposal to adopt the Plan, reference should be made to the Explanatory Report drawn up as per Article 114-bis of the CFA, available to the public in accordance with law and on the company website www.seco.com(Investors" section).
It should also be noted that the Plan is resolutely conditional on the event that, at the Shareholders' Meeting called to appoint the new Board of Directors for the 2024-2026three-year period ("New Board of Directors"), on the approval of the financial statements for 2023, the Beneficiary is not elected as a member of the New Board of Directors and that he/she is not entrusted with the office and delegated powers as Chief Executive Officer by the New Board of Directors; therefore, the same termination condition should be considered to be attached to this capital increase also.
2. REASONS FOR THE EXCLUSION OF THE OPTION RIGHT
The exclusion of option rights is a direct result of the purpose of the capital increase transaction, which is to reserve newly-issued ordinary SECO shares for the Plan Beneficiary.
The Plan has the function of (i) involving and incentivizing the Beneficiary, whose activity is deemed of fundamental importance to the achievement of the Group's strategic objectives, (ii) building the Beneficiary's loyalty by incentivizing his/her retention in the Group, and (iii) aligning the Beneficiary's interests with those of the Company and the shareholders over the Plan's time horizon by recognizing the Beneficiary's contribution to increasing the value of the Company.
In this regard, the Plan represents the instrument for achieving the above objectives, supplementing the fixed component and the variable component of a short-term monetary nature (linked to annually defined objectives), through a medium-to-long-term variable component based on financial instruments, to be granted according to the achievement of certain objectives for the growth of the Company's value, in accordance with the best market practice approach, while maintaining the principle of sound and prudent management of the Group's activities and of the related risks.
With regards to incentivized remuneration based on stock option plans, we indicate, among other matters, that the adoption of share-based remuneration plans is in line with that recommended by Article 5 of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and the principles of the 2023 Remuneration Policy (as outlined in Section I), approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023.
In light of the above, the exclusion of the option right is therefore justified by the Company's interest, such as the incentive and retention of the Beneficiary.
3. FEATURES OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR THE BENEFICIARY OF THE PLAN
For the execution of the Plan, it is proposed therefore to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, by the deadline of December 31, 2032, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of the option right as per Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Civil Code, through the issue of a maximum 4,000,000 new ordinary SECO shares, without an expressed par value, with the same features as those outstanding and with full rights, to be reserved for subscription by the Beneficiary, of which:
- 3,000,000 to be reserved for subscription at the price of Euro 5.90 each; and
- 1,000,000 to be reserved for subscription at a price of Euro 10.00 each.
In the case of any corporate transactions affecting the company share capital structure and/or which modify the financial content of the Plan, extraordinary and/or non-recurring and/or non-core activity events, significant changes to the economic environment and/or other events which may affect the shares and, more generally, the Plan, the Board of Directors shall make any change necessary to the resolution and/or supplementation necessary or beneficial, within the limits of the applicable regulation and according to the applicable adjustment criteria and generally-accepted financial market methodologies, in order to adjust the resolution to the altered situation and reflect the above changes, and/or the relevant exercise price per share, while keeping the substantial content and economic content of the Plan, the number of issued shares and the maximum nominal amount of the increase, linked to the "2024-2027 Chief Executive Officer Stock Option Plan", unchanged.
At the date of this Report, SECO's subscribed and paid-in share capital amounts to Euro 1,296.325.89, comprising 132,914,258 shares, without express nominal value, of which: (i) 132,910,758 ordinary shares, (ii) 2,500 Management '20 Shares; (iii) 1,000 Management Performance Shares.
The maximum number of ordinary shares in service of the Plan corresponds to 2.9% of the "fully diluted" share capital of the company, including the same capital increase servicing the Plan (represented by a total of 136,914,258 shares). The "fully diluted" share capital refers to the share capital issued and subscribed in the case of the full exercise of the stock options granted under the Plan.
For completeness, we indicate that the maximum number of ordinary shares in service of the Plan corresponds to approx. 3% of the subscribed and paid-in share capital at the date of this Report (representing a total of 132,914,258 shares).
4. CALCULATION OF THE ISSUE PRICE OF THE ORDINARY SHARES FOLLOWING THE EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS
The issue price of the new ordinary company shares subject to the proposed capital increase of SECO and, consequently, the exercise price of the Options, was fixed by the Board of Directors, on the basis of the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, meeting on June 16, 2023 and following on from the issue of the opinion of the Related Parties Committee of June 21, 2023, on the basis of the Plan's features. More specifically, the issue price was identified as equal to the arithmetic average of the closing prices recorded by SECO's ordinary shares on the market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. in the 6 (six) months preceding the date of June 15, 2023 inclusive (the day before the meeting of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee), increased by a premium of 17% and is equal to Euro 5.90 per newly-issued SECO ordinary share, except for the shares arising from the exercise of the Options covered by the second tranche - as better explained in the Prospectus - for which an issue price is set equal to the arithmetic average of the closing prices recorded by SECO's ordinary shares on the market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. in the 6 (six) months preceding the date of June15, 2023 inclusive, increased by a premium of 99%, therefore equal to Euro 10.00 per share. The directors also verified that the values derived from the calculation using the arithmetic average did not deviate significantly from the weighted average.
The issue price of the newly-issued shares subject to the capital increase in service of the Plan should comply with the legal requirements, in particular Article 2441, paragraph 6 of the Civil Code. This provision states that the issue price of shares is determined by the directors "based on the value of shareholders' equity, taking into account for shares listed on regulated markets also the price movements over the last six months."
It is considered that, according to best practice, this provision should be interpreted to mean that the issue price of the shares need not be equal to the equity value, to be understood as the "economic" value of the Company, also in light of the overall context in which the capital increase transaction is considered, although its determination should be made "based on" this value; this leaves a margin of discretion to the Directors, who may issue the new shares at a price that does not coincide with the value of shareholders' equity. Similarly, it is considered that the rule's reference to the share price movements over the last six months leaves the directors the freedom of choice in identifying the value of the share which may be considered most representative. In this context, the issue price of the share should take due consideration of the specific nature of the transaction. Specifically, for the transaction in question, the issue price is determined by taking as a reference the present value of the Company at the time the Options are granted, which, in line with the features and incentive purposes of the stock option plans, precedes the timeframe over which the capital increase to service the Plan will be carried out.
5
