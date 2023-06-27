Draft for discussion

Subject to amendments and supplements

Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended, and pursuant to Article 72 of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments and supplements

Dear Shareholders,

the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. (hereafter, "SECO" or the "Company") (the Company, together with its subsidiaries as per Article 93 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, the "Group"), has called you to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, for July 28, 2023 at the time of 9AM, at the offices of Notary Jacopo Sodi, in Florence, Via dei Della Robbia 38, in single call, to discuss and consider, among other matters, the following point 1) on the Agenda of the Extraordinary session:

1. Proposal to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6 of the Civil Code, through the issue of a maximum 4,000,000 new ordinary shares without par value, to be reserved for subscription by the current Chief Executive Officer of Seco S.p.A. as the beneficiary of the "2024-2027 Chief Executive Officer Stock Option Plan". Consequent amendment of Article 6 of the By-laws. Resolutions thereon.

With this report (the "Report") - prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended ("CFA"), and Article 72 of the Regulation adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended (the "Issuers' Regulation"), as well as in compliance with Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation - we wish to provide an explanation of the reasons for the proposals related to point 1) on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, in Extraordinary session.

In particular, the Board of Directors has called you to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to submit for your approval the proposal to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Civil Code, by issuing up to 4,000.000 new ordinary shares of the Company, with no indication of par value, having the same features as those in circulation, to serve an incentive and loyalty plan called the "2024-2027 Chief Executive Officer Stock Option Plan" (the "Plan") reserved for the current Chief Executive Officer of SECO (the "Beneficiary"), of which 3.000,000 to be reserved for subscription at a price of Euro 5.90 and 1,000,000 to be reserved for subscription at a price of Euro 10.00.

For further information on the Plan, reference should be made to the prospectus, drawn up as per Article 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, in accordance with the indications contained in sheet No. 7 of Annex 3A of the same Regulation, published on the company website www.seco.com, in the "Investors / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings" section, and the e-market storage mechanismwww.emarketstorage.com(the "Prospectus") and the report of the Board of Directors on point 2) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session of July 28, 2023, to which the Prospectus is annexed, also published on the company website www.seco.com, in the "Investors / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings" section, and on the www.emarketstorage.comstorage