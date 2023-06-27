Draft for discussion

Subject to amendments and supplements

Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended, and pursuant to Article 72 of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments and supplements

Dear Shareholders,

the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. (hereafter, "SECO" or the "Company") (the Company, together with its subsidiaries as per Article 93 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, the "Group"), has called you to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, for July 28, 2023 at the time of 9AM, at the offices of Notary Jacopo Sodi, in Florence, Via dei Della Robbia 38, in single call, to discuss and consider, among other matters, the following point 2) on the Agenda of the Extraordinary session:

2. In service of the "2024-2027 Plan for employees, senior executives and collaborators":

A proposal to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6 of the Civil Code, through the issue of a maximum 7,000,000 new ordinary shares without par value, to be reserved for subscription by employees, senior executives and collaborators of SECO S.p.A. or its subsidiaries, as beneficiaries of the "2024-2027 plan for employees, senior executives and collaborators". Consequent amendment of Article 6 of the By-laws. Resolutions thereon;

B proposal for a free capital increase, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000, in divisible form, through the charging to capital, as per Article 2349 of the Civil Code, of a corresponding amount drawn from profits and/or retained earnings, with the issue of a maximum 7,000,000 ordinary shares, to be granted to employees and senior executives of

SECO S.p.A. or its subsidiaries, as beneficiaries of the "2024-2027 Plan for employees, senior executives and collaborators", as a concurrent means to execute the paid capital increase, as per point 2.A) of the agenda of the extraordinary session. Consequent amendment of Article 6 of the By-laws. Resolutions thereon.

With this report (the "Report") - prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended ("CFA"), and Article 72 of the Regulation adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended (the "Issuers' Regulation"), as well as in compliance with Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation - we wish to provide an explanation of the reasons for the proposals related to point 2) on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, in Extraordinary session.

In particular, the Board of Directors has called you to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to submit for your approval: