Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended, and pursuant to Article 72 of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments and supplements
Dear Shareholders,
the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. (hereafter, "SECO" or the "Company") (the Company, together with its subsidiaries as per Article 93 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, the "Group"), has called you to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, for July 28, 2023 at the time of 9AM, at the offices of Notary Jacopo Sodi, in Florence, Via dei Della Robbia 38, in single call, to discuss and consider, among other matters, the following point 2) on the Agenda of the Extraordinary session:
2. In service of the "2024-2027 Plan for employees, senior executives and collaborators":
A proposal to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6 of the Civil Code, through the issue of a maximum 7,000,000 new ordinary shares without par value, to be reserved for subscription by employees, senior executives and collaborators of SECO S.p.A. or its subsidiaries, as beneficiaries of the "2024-2027 plan for employees, senior executives and collaborators". Consequent amendment of Article 6 of the By-laws. Resolutions thereon;
B proposal for a free capital increase, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000, in divisible form, through the charging to capital, as per Article 2349 of the Civil Code, of a corresponding amount drawn from profits and/or retained earnings, with the issue of a maximum 7,000,000 ordinary shares, to be granted to employees and senior executives of
SECO S.p.A. or its subsidiaries, as beneficiaries of the "2024-2027 Plan for employees, senior executives and collaborators", as a concurrent means to execute the paid capital increase, as per point 2.A) of the agenda of the extraordinary session. Consequent amendment of Article 6 of the By-laws. Resolutions thereon.
With this report (the "Report") - prepared pursuant to Article 2441 of the Civil Code, Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended ("CFA"), and Article 72 of the Regulation adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended (the "Issuers' Regulation"), as well as in compliance with Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation - we wish to provide an explanation of the reasons for the proposals related to point 2) on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, in Extraordinary session.
In particular, the Board of Directors has called you to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to submit for your approval:
- the proposal to increase the Company's paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, by a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Civil Code (the "Paid Capital Increase"), by issuing up to 7,000,000 new ordinary shares of the Company, with no indication of par value, having the same characteristics as those outstanding, to service an incentive and loyalty plan called the "2024-2027 Plan for Employees, Senior Executives and Collaborators" (the "Plan") reserved for employees, senior executives and collaborators of SECO or one of its subsidiaries (the "Beneficiaries"); and
- the proposal to increase free of charge the share capital for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000, in divisible form, by means of the allocation to capital, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Civil Code, of a corresponding amount taken from profits and/or retained earnings (the "Free Capital Increase"), with the issuance of a maximum of 7,000,000 ordinary shares, to be granted to employees and senior executives of SECO or its subsidiaries, as beneficiaries of the Plan, concurrently to the Paid Capital Increase.
For further information on the Plan, reference should be made to the prospectus, drawn up as per Article 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, in accordance with the indications contained in sheet No. 7 of Annex 3A of the same Regulation, published on the company website www.seco.com, in the "Investors / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings" section, and the e-market storage mechanismwww.emarketstorage.com(the "Prospectus") and the report of the Board of Directors on point 2) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session of July 28, 2023, to which the Prospectus is annexed, also published on the company website www.seco.com, in the "Investors / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings" section, and on the www.emarketstorage.com mechanism.
1. REASONS FOR AND USE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE
The Paid Capital Increase proposal submitted for your approval is for the purpose of supporting the requests to exercise the options under the Plan reserved to the Beneficiaries, to be executed through the free granting of options (the "Options"), utilizable for subscribing to ordinary newly-issued SECO shares.
In this regard, the proposal to adopt the Plan, outlined in the relative report drawn up as per Article 114- bis of the CFA, is submitted for the review and approval of the Shareholders' Meeting as point 2) of the Agenda of the ordinary session.
The Paid Capital Increase is exclusively for the purposes of the aforementioned Plan and is therefore exclusively intended, pursuant to the Plan, for employees, with an employment relationship of open- ended duration (or in any case a comparable relationship pursuant to the legislation applicable to the Company or its subsidiaries), senior executives and collaborators of the Company or its subsidiaries. The shares may also be issued in two tranches over the duration of the capital increase described above, and in any case by the date of December 31, 2030.
The Free Capital Increase (for whose terms and conditions refer to paragraph 11 below of this Report) is a concurrent and additional instrument, for the benefit and choice of the only beneficiaries of the Plan whether employees or senior executives: the beneficiaries may in fact alternatively exercise the rights
from the Plan by either subscribing to the Paid Capital Increase or by requesting the assignment of free shares deriving from the motion of the Free Capital Increase.
The Plan stipulates the free granting of a maximum 7,000,000 Options.
The Options establish the right to receive, at the conditions indicated in the plan, an amount of ordinary shares calculated as follows:
- in the case of the exercise of options with the payment of the exercise price, 1 (one) ordinary newly-issued SECO share for every 1 (one) Exercised option; or, alternatively;
- in the case of the free grant (and therefore without the payment of the exercise price), on the request of each Beneficiary to the company, a variable number of ordinary SECO shares, calculated on the basis of the market price of the shares at the exercise date of the Options, in any case in a ratio of not greater than 1 (one) ordinary share for every 1 (one) option exercised, as better described in the Prospectus and to which reference should be made for further details.
The Options may be granted over the duration of the Plan in two tranches.
The first tranche of Options, subject to the approval of the relative resolutions by the Shareholders' Meeting, are expected to be granted by August 31, 2023 (the "First Grant Date"). The exercise price of each Option granted by the First Grant Date shall be Euro 5.90.
The Options to be granted subsequently to the First Grant Date shall establish the right to subscribe to newly-issued ordinary SECO shares at an exercise price calculated on the basis of the arithmetic average of the closing prices recorded in the 6 months preceding the grant date, increased by 17%.
For further details on the Free Capital Increase, reference should be made to paragraph 11 below of this Report.
For further details on the proposal to adopt the Plan, reference should be made to the Explanatory Report drawn up as per Article 114-bis of the CFA, available to the public in accordance with law and on the company website www.seco.com, in the "Investors / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings" section.
2. REASONS FOR THE EXCLUSION OF THE OPTION RIGHT
The exclusion of option rights is a direct result of the purpose of the Paid Capital Increase transaction, which is to reserve newly-issued ordinary SECO shares for the Plan Beneficiaries.
The Plan, based on the granting of stock options, the maturity and exercise of which are subject to a vesting period, is a suitable incentive tool, as well as an instrument for attracting and retaining staff, capable of relating this variable component of the total remuneration of the Beneficiaries to objective and predetermined parameters such as the creation of new value for the Group. In addition, the Company considers that this incentive system ensures the alignment between the interests of the Beneficiaries and those of shareholders, being naturally linked to the growth in value of SECO's share.
With regards to incentivized remuneration based on stock option plans, we indicate, among other matters, that the adoption of share-based remuneration plans is in line with that recommended by Article 5 of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and the principles of the 2023 Remuneration Policy (as outlined in Section I), approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023.
In light of the above, the exclusion of the option right is therefore justified by the Company's interest, such as the incentive and retention of the Beneficiaries.
3. FEATURES OF THE PAID CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO PLAN BENEFICIARIES
For the execution of the Plan, it is proposed to increase the paid-in share capital, in a divisible and progressive manner, by the deadline of December 31, 2030, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000, plus share premium, with the exclusion of the option right as per Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Civil Code, through the issue of a maximum 7,000,000 new ordinary SECO shares, without an expressed par value, with the same characteristics as those outstanding and with full rights, to be reserved for subscription by the Beneficiaries.
In the case of any corporate transactions affecting the company share capital structure and/or which modify the financial content of the Plan, extraordinary and/or non-recurring and/or non-core activity events, significant changes to the economic environment and/or other events which may affect the shares and, more generally, the Plan, the Board of Directors shall make any change necessary to the resolution and/or supplementation necessary or beneficial, within the limits of the applicable regulation and according to the applicable adjustment criteria and generally-accepted financial market methodologies, in order to adjust the resolution to the altered situation and reflect the above changes, and/or the relevant exercise price per share, while keeping the substantial content and economic content of the Plan, the number of issued shares and the maximum nominal amount of the increase, linked to the "2024-2027 Plan for Employees, Senior Executives and Collaborators", unchanged.
At the date of this Report, SECO's subscribed and paid-in share capital amounts to Euro 1,296.325.89, comprising 132,914,258 shares, without express nominal value, of which: (i) 132,910,758 ordinary shares, (ii) 2,500 Management '20 Shares; (iii) 1,000 Management Performance Shares.
The maximum number of ordinary shares in service of the Plan corresponds to 5% of the "fully diluted" share capital of the company, including the Paid Capital Increase servicing the Plan (represented by a total of 139,914,258 shares). The "fully diluted" share capital refers to the share capital issued and subscribed in the case of the full exercise of the Options granted under the Plan.
For completeness, we indicate that the maximum number of ordinary shares in service of the Plan corresponds to approx. 5.3% of the subscribed and paid-in share capital at the date of this Report (representing a total of 132,914,258 shares).
For further details on the Free Capital Increase, reference should be made to paragraph 11 below of this Report.
