NOTICE OF CALL OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF SECO S.P.A. Pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 4, of the Italian Decree-Law 17 March 2020, No. 18 converted by the Italian Law 24 April 2020, No. 27, as subsequently extended (the "Decree"), SECO S.p.A. ("SECO" or the "Company") SECO has decided to avail itself of the faculty established therein, providing that participation in the Shareholders' Meeting by those entitled thereto may take place exclusively by conferring a proxy (or sub- delegation) to the representative designated by the Company pursuant to article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF") without the physical participation of the same. Accordingly, the Company has granted the aforesaid mandate to Monte Titoli S.p.A. - with registered office in Milan, Piazza degli Affari No. 6 (the "Designated Representative" or "Monte Titoli"). The Shareholders are called to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 July 2023, in a single call, at 9:00 a.m., at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, to resolve on the following: AGENDA ORDINARY SECTION Proposal to approve the " Stock Option Plan 2024-2027 for chief executive officer ". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Proposal to approve the " Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators ". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. EXTRAORDINARY SECTION Proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000 (forty thousand), plus share premium, excluding pre- emption rights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 4,000,000 (four million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to the current chief executive officer of SECO S.p.A., as beneficiary of the " Stock Option Plan 2024-2027 for chief executive officer ". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions. To serve the " Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators ": proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), plus share premium, excluding pre- emption rights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to employees, senior managers and collaborators of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the " Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators ". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions; proposal to increase the share capital free of charge, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), divisible, by means of allocation to capital, pursuant to art. 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, of a corresponding amount taken from earnings and/or earnings reserves, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) ordinary shares, to be granted to employees and senior managers of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the " Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators ", as a concurrent modality to the paid-up share capital increase under 1

item 2.(a) of the extraordinary part of the agenda. Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions. INFORMATION ON THE SHARE CAPITAL The share capital amounts to Euro 1,296,325.89 and is represented by a total number of 132,914,258 shares with no expressed par-value corresponding to, pursuant to article 120, paragraph 1 of the TUF and article 7.5 of the Bylaws, to 188,571,465 voting rights, of which (i) no. 77,250,051 ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005438046) granting an equal number of voting rights; (ii) no. 55,660,707 ordinary shares with augmented voting rights (ISIN IT0005439754) granting no. 111,321,414 voting rights; as well as (iii) the following categories of shares, all of which are not listed on the regulated market Euronext Milan STAR organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and which do not confer voting rights: 2,500 Management '20 Shares; 1,000 Management Performance Shares. As of the date of this notice, the Company hold n. 1,053,334 of own shares. Further information on the Company's share capital, its composition and evolution can be found on the Company's website www.seco.com(Section "Investor Relations > Corporate Governance"). INCREASED VOTING In accordance with art. 7.5 of Seco S.p.A.'s Bylaws, the regulation of the increased vote is provided, with the consequence that, in compliance with the provisions of art. 120, paragraph 1 of the TUF, share capital is meant to be the total number of voting rights. As a result of the increases in voting rights achieved as of the date of publication of this notice, the overall number of voting rights is 188,571,465. For further information, including information on the special list pursuant to Article 7.5.1 of the Company's Bylaws (the "Special List"), please refer to the website www.seco.com(Section "Investor Relations > Corporate Governance"). Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Bylaws, the Company will update the Special List (if necessary) within the fifth market trading day from the end of each calendar month and, in any case, in compliance with the provision of art. 83-sexies, within the seventh market trading day preceding the date established for the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. within 19 July 2023 (record date). RIGHT TO INTERVENE AND VOTE AND PARTICIPATION IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING: Right to intervene and vote Pursuant to combined provisions of Article 12 of the Bylaws and Article 83-sexies of the TUF, the right to intervene in the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise voting rights - exclusively through the Designated Representative - is attested by a communication made to the Company by the intermediary qualified to keep accounts in accordance with law, in compliance with its accounting records, in favour of the party entitled to vote, on the basis of evidences relating to the end of the accounting day of the seventh market trading day prior to the date established for the Shareholders' Meeting i.e. by 19 July 2023 (record date); credit and debit records made on the accounts after that date shall not count for entitlement to exercise voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting. The notice from the intermediary must be received by the Company by the end of the third market trading day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e., by 25 July 2023). Nevertheless, the right to intervene and vote shall remain intact if the notifications are received by the Company after this deadline, as long as they are received before the start of the Shareholders' meeting proceedings. Directors and Statutory Auditors, the Designated Representative, as well as other persons entitled according to law, different from those who are entitled to vote (who must grant proxy to the Designated Representative as specified below), may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting by means of telecommunications that also allow them to be identified. 2

Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting and granting of proxy to the Designated Representative The Shareholders who intend to intervene at the Shareholders' Meeting must therefore grant the Designated Representative - without any expense for the delegating party (except for any delivery costs) - a proxy - with voting instructions - with regard to all or some of the proposed voting items on the agenda using the specific proxy model drafted by the Designated Representative in agreement with the Company, available on the Company's website (www.seco.comSection "Investor Relations > Corporate Governance > Shareholders' Meeting"). The proxy with the voting instructions must be delivered to the Designated Representative together with a copy of a currently valid delegating shareholder's identity document or, if the delegating shareholder is a legal person, the pro-tempore legal representative or another party with appropriate powers, together with appropriate documentation certifying their qualification and powers, to the above-mentioned Designated Representative, by the end of the second market trading day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting date (i.e. by 26 July 2023), by the following alternative ways: (i) transmission of a copy reproduced electronically (PDF) to the certified mail address RD@pec.euronext.comspecifying in the subject "Proxy for SECO July 2023 Shareholders' Meeting" from their certified mailbox (or, in absence thereof, from their ordinary mailbox, in which case the proxy with voting instructions must be undersigned with a qualified electronic or digital signature); (ii) transmission of the original copy by express courier or registered letter with return receipt to the address: Monte Titoli S.p.A., - c.a. Ufficio Register & AGM Services, Piazza degli Affari no. 6, 20123 Milan, Ref. "Proxy for SECO July 2023 Shareholders' Meeting", sending in advance an electronically reproduced copy (PDF) by ordinary e-mail to RD@pec.euronext.com(subject: "Proxy for SECO July 2023 Shareholders' Meeting"). By the same deadline of 26 July 2023, the proxy and voting instructions may always be revoked as indicated above. Pursuant to the Decree, those who do not intend to exercise the method of intervention provided for in Article 135-undecies of the TUF may, alternatively, grant the Designated Representative a proxy or sub-delegation pursuant to Article 135-novies of the TUF, necessarily containing voting instructions about all or some of the proposal on the agenda, by using the specific proxy/sub-delegation form, available on the Company's website at www.seco.com(Section "Investor Relations > Corporate Governance > Shareholders' Meeting"). For the transmission of such proxies/sub-delegations, the procedures indicated above and also set out in the proxy/sub-proxy form must be followed. The proxy/sub-delegations must be received by 6:00 p.m. on the day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting (and in any event by the start of the Shareholders' meeting proceedings). Within the above-mentioned deadline, the proxy/sub-delegations and voting instructions may always be revoked as indicated above. The Designated Representative will be available for any explanations or information at the address RegisterServices@euronext.comor at the following telephone number (+39) 0233635810 (during the open office days, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm). Please note that there is no provision for voting by electronic means or by correspondence. RIGHT TO REQUEST ADDITIONS TO THE AGENDA AND TO SUBMIT NEW PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS Pursuant to Article 126-bis of the TUF, Shareholders who, also jointly, represent at least one fortieth of the share capital may request, within ten days from the publication of this notice (i.e. by 7 July 2023) to integrate the list of items to be discussed, by indicating in the request the additional items they have proposed or submit resolution proposals regarding items that have already been included in the agenda. Entitlement to exercise this right shall be attested by a communication to the Company provided by the authorised intermediary 3

pursuant to Article 43, paragraph 1, of the Consob and Bank of Italy joint regulation on post-trading of 13 August 2018 ("Rules governing central counterparties, central securities depositories and central depository services") (the "Joint Provision"). The application must be made in writing by registered post to the registered office in Arezzo, Via Achille Grandi 20, 52100 Arezzo, or by sending an electronic communication to the certified e- mail address seco.corporate@pec.it,upon condition that it is received by the Company within the above- mentioned term; within such term and in the same ways, the proposing Shareholders have to submit a report containing the reasons for the resolution proposals on the new matters they propose to discuss or the reasons for the additional motions submitted on items already placed on the agenda. Information regarding agenda's integrations or the submission of proposals for further resolutions on items already on the agenda shall be provided at least fifteen days prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by 13 July 2023). Together with the publication of the information regarding agenda's integration or the presentation of proposals, will be made available to the public, with the same forms provided for the documentation regarding the Shareholders' Meeting, the report provided by the requesting Shareholders, including Board of Directors' eventual relevant notes. Please note that no integrations to the agenda are permitted for those items on which, according to the law, the Shareholders' Meeting resolves upon the proposal of the Directors or on the basis of a project or a report prepared by the same, different from those referred to in Article 125-ter, paragraph 1, of the TUF. POWER TO INDIVIDUALLY SUBMIT MOTIONS OF RESOLUTIONS BEFORE THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING In addition to the above, considering the fact that participation in the Shareholders' Meeting is possible solely through the Designated Representative, parties entitled to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting who intend to submit motions of resolutions on the items on the agenda are required to submit them, in advance, by transmission to the certified e-mail address seco.corporate@pec.it- by 13 July 2023. Such motions will be made available to the public on the Company's website within 15 July 2023, in order to allow those entitled to vote consciously, also taking into account such new motions, and to allow the Designated Representative to collect any voting instructions also on those. The requiring party shall exhibit suitable documentation proving the right to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting and the granting of proxy to the Designated Representative for participation to the Shareholders' meeting. RIGHT TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS ON THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA In accordance with art. 127-ter of the TUF, anyone with voting rights may submit questions on items on the agenda even before the Shareholders' Meeting, and, in any case, within the record date (i.e., by 19 July 2023), by sending the questions by registered post to the Company's registered office in Arezzo, Via Achille Grandi 20, 52100, or by electronic communication sent to the certified mail address seco.corporate@pec.it. The questions shall be submitted within seven open market days before the Shareholders' Meeting day, i.e. 19 July 2023, and shall be accompanied by the personal data of the Shareholder (surname and first name or name in the case of institution or company, place and date of birth and tax code) and the relative communication of the intermediary pursuant to art. 43 of the Joint Provision; the ownership of the voting right can also be attested after the sending of the questions provided that by the third day following the date indicated in article 83- sexies, paragraph 2, of the TUF (record date), that is to say by 22 July 2023; such communication is not necessary, however, if the Company receive the communication of intermediary itself necessary for the intervention in the Shareholders' Meeting. To the questions received by the day of 19 July 2023, the Company, verified their relevance with the matters on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting and the legitimacy of the applicant, will answer before the Shareholders' Meeting, notwithstanding the minimum deadline provided for in art. 127-ter, paragraph 1-bis, 4