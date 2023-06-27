EXPLANATORY REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SECO S.P.A. ON POINT 2) OF THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED FOR JULY 28, 2023 IN SINGLE CALL prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis and Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended June 27, 2023 1

Explanatory report of the Board of Directors of SECO S.P.A. prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis and Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended Dear Shareholders, the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A. (hereafter, "SECO" or the "Company") (the Company, together with its subsidiaries as per Article 93 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, the "Group"), has called you to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, for July 28, 2023 at the time of 9AM, at the offices of Notary Jacopo Sodi, Via dei Della Robbia 38, in Florence, in single call, to discuss and consider, among other matters, the following point 2) on the Agenda of the Ordinary session: 2. Proposal for approval of the "2024-2027 Plan for employees, senior executives and collaborators". Resolutions thereon as per Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998. With this report (the "Report") - prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis and Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended ("CFA"), we wish to provide an explanation of the reasons for the proposals related to point 2) on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, in Ordinary session. Specifically, the Board of Directors has called you to the Shareholders' Meeting to discuss and resolve on the approval, pursuant to Article 114-bis of the CFA, of an incentive and loyalty plan called the " 2024-2027 Plan for Employees, Senior Executives and Collaborators" (hereinafter the "Plan"), based on the free granting to employees, senior executives and collaborators of SECO S.p.A. or its subsidiaries (the "Beneficiaries") of up to 7 million options (hereinafter referred to as the "Options"), to be granted over the duration of the Plan in two tranches. The Options establish the right to receive an amount of ordinary shares calculated as follows: in the case of the exercise of options with the payment of the exercise price, 1 (one) ordinary newly-issued SECO share for every 1 (one) Exercised option; or, alternatively

(the " Paid Capital Increase "); in the case of the free grant (and therefore without the payment of the exercise price), on the request of the Beneficiaries to the company, a variable number of ordinary SECO shares, calculated on the basis of the market price of the shares at the exercise date of the

Options (the " Free Capital Increase "), in any case in a ratio of not greater than 1 (one) ordinary share for every 1 (one) option exercised. all as more fully described in the Plan Prospectus attached to this Report. The Options may be granted over the duration of the Plan in two tranches. The first tranche of Options, subject to the approval of the relative resolutions by the Shareholders' Meeting, are expected to be granted by August 31, 2023 (the "First Grant Date"). The exercise price of each Option granted by the First Grant Date, exercisable within the Paid Capital Increase, shall be Euro 5.90. 2

The Options to be granted subsequently to the First Grant Date shall establish the right to subscribe to newly-issued ordinary SECO shares, as part of the Paid Capital Increase, at an exercise price calculated on the basis of the arithmetic average of the closing prices of ordinary SECO shares recorded in the 6 months preceding the grant date, increased by 17% (the "Exercise Price for Subsequent Grants"). The resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval is subject to the approval of the resolutions to increase the share capital set forth in Agenda Item 2) of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The proposal for adoption of the Plan formulated by the Board of Directors' resolution on June 27, 2023 took into account the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, which met on June 16, 2023, and following on from the issue of the opinion of the Related Parties Committee limited to the Senior Executives, which met on June 21, 2023. With regard to the reasons for the approval of the Plan, it is considered that the Plan, based on the granting of stock options, the maturity and exercise of which are subject to a vesting period, is a suitable incentive tool, as well as an instrument for attracting and retaining staff. In addition, the Company considers that this incentive system ensures the alignment between the interests of the Beneficiaries and those of shareholders, being naturally linked to the growth in value of SECO's share. It should be noted that the Company considers it useful and appropriate to now define the terms and conditions of the new Plan, for the purpose of achieving the above objectives, taking into account the status of the current stock option plan originally approved by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting of March 1, 2021 and subsequently amended by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2022. The objectives of the Company in adopting the Plan, in addition to its formulation, are in line with that recommended by Article 5 of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and the principles of the 2023 Remuneration Policy (as outlined in Section I), approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023. The proposed Plan covers a long-term timeframe with the maturing of Options in two tranches. Specifically, the Options granted by the First Grant Date mature on completion of the vesting period, as follows: for 20%, from May 31, 2025; for 40%, from May 31, 2026; for 40%, from May 31, 2027. The Options to be granted subsequent to the First Grant Date mature on completion of a vesting period established by the Board of Directors, on a case by case basis, and according to the relative date of effective grant, as determined by the Board of Directors on the basis of best practice for financial instrument-based plans and on the features of the Plan. The exercise price of each Option granted by the First Grant Date, and therefore as part of the first tranche, shall be Euro 5.90. The exercise price of each Option granted subsequent to the First Grant Date, and thus as part of the second tranche, will be calculated on the basis of the arithmetic average of the closing prices of SECO ordinary shares recorder in the 6-month period preceding the relevant grant date, plus 17%. 3

The Plan also establishes an alternative means to grant the shares to the Beneficiaries without the payment of the exercise price. In this case, the number of ordinary SECO shares granted for free shall be variable and established on the basis of the market price of the shares at the date of exercise of the Options. In particular, the proposal before the Shareholders' Meeting provides that, as an alternative to the subscription of newly-issued shares covered by the Paid Capital Increase, SECO shares may be granted to the Beneficiaries free of charge as part of the Free Capital Increase - and therefore without the payment of the exercise price by the Beneficiaries - upon their request when exercising the Options to which they are entitled, but for a variable amount - in any case in a ratio not exceeding (one) ordinary share for 1 (one) Option exercised - , determined according to the market price on the date of exercise of the Options, based on the following formula: Number of Shares Received = [Market Value Opted Shares - (Exercise Price * Opted Shares)] ___________________ Unitary market value For the purposes of the above formula: "Opted Shares" means the number of ordinary shares of SECO that would vest to the Beneficiaries based on the ratio of 1 Share for each Option exercised;

"Exercise Price" means the exercise price of the Options equal, as the case may be, to Euro 5.90 (for options granted by the First Grant Date) or the Exercise Price for Subsequent Grants (for options to be granted after the First Grant Date);

"Market Value Opted Shares" is the value equal to the arithmetic average of the official prices of SECO's ordinary shares recorded on the regulated market on which such shares are listed, during the last month prior to the exercise date;

"Unitary Market Value" is the price equal to the arithmetic average of the official prices of SECO's ordinary shares recorded on the regulated market on which such shares are listed, during the last month prior to the Option exercise date. In the event that a public tender offer is made for all of SECO's shares for the purpose of delisting, and if such offer is successful, the Market Value Opted-Shares and the Unitary Market Value will be equal to the consideration for the public tender offer. In the event that the Company's ordinary shares are no longer listed on a regulated market, the normal value of SECO's ordinary shares will be calculated in accordance with Article 9 of Presidential Decree 917 of December 22, 1986. It should be noted that in any case of allocation of the shares free of charge (without payment of the exercise price), no more than 1 (one) ordinary share per 1 (one) Option exercised may be allocated to the Beneficiaries, even where, from the above formula, a higher number of shares results. Options granted may be exercised by Beneficiaries in arrears in the years following vesting, and in any case not beyond May 31, 2030. The Plan does not require conditions to be met related to the achievement of certain economic/financial performance targets. The right to exercise the Options is however linked to the position held by the Beneficiaries, according to the cases of good leavership, bad leavership and leavership, in line with market practice. 4