Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seco S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   IT0005438046

SECO S.P.A.

(IOT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-12 am EDT
4.604 EUR   +2.17%
05/13Seco S P A : Presentazione risultati al 31 marzo 2023
PU
05/11Seco increases all indicators in first quarter; NFP falls
AN
05/02Europeans up; Saipem trailing on Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Seco S p A : Presentazione risultati al 31 marzo 2023

05/13/2023 | 08:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S E C O : Q 1 2 0 2 3 R e s u l t s a n d

B u s i n e s s u p d a t e

p r e s e n t a t i o n

May 15, 2023

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by SECO S.p.A. ("SECO" or the "Company"), for information purposes only, exclusively with the aim of assisting you to understand and

assess the activities of SECO. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and may not have been independently verified by any independent third party.

Statements contained in this presentation, particularly regarding any possible or assumed future performance of the SECO Group, are or may be forward-looking statements based on SECO's current expectations and projections about future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, the non-occurrence or occurrence of which could cause the actual results, including the financial condition and profitability of SECO to differ materially from, or be more negative than, those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, due to any number of several factors, many of which are beyond the ability of SECO to control or estimate precisely. Consequently, SECO and its management can give no assurance regarding the future accuracy of the estimates of future performance set forth in this document or the actual occurrence of the predicted developments.

The data and information contained in this document are subject to variations and integrations. Although SECO reserves the right to make such variations and integrations when it deems necessary or appropriate, SECO assumes no affirmative disclosure obligation to make such variations and integration, except to the extent required by law.

SECO does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Any reference to past performance of the SECO Group shall not be taken as an indication of future performance.

In addition, this presentation includes or may include certain ''Adjusted'' financial and operating indicators and other measures, which have been adjusted to reflect extraordinary events, non-recurring transactions and activities which are not directly related to the Group's ordinary business.

Such "Adjusted" information has been included to allow a better comparison of financial information across the periods; however, it should be noted that such information is not recognized as measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS and/or do not constitute an indication of the historical performance of the Company or the Group. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such data and information.

This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe any shares issued by the Company and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

By reading this presentation, you agree to be bound by the terms set out.

2

Here today

Massimo Mauri

Lorenzo Mazzini

Marco Parisi

CEO

CFO

Head of Investor Relations

3

Key takeaways from 2023 YTD

Sustained organic growth path continuing

Gross margin improvement

Operating % leverage

7-Industries deal

2023-24 outlook

  • Q1 2023: Net sales at €54.6m, +28% organically vs. Q1 2022
  • Growth distributed across geographical areas and verticals
  • CLEA business at €6.4m in Q1 2023 (12% of sales), +75% vs. Q1 2022
  • Proportion of CLEA recurring revenue increasing to over 30% of total
  • Components' market returning gradually back to normal, with average lead times seen progressively improving on several items categories
  • GPM incidence at 47.5% in Q1 2023, improving vs. Q1 and FY 2022
  • Adj. EBITDA at €12.0m in Q1 2023
  • 22% of sales, +40% vs. Q1 2022
  • Strategic shareholder with long-term investment approach
  • Significantly lowered leverage and increased financial flexibility thanks to €65m capital injection
  • Visibility provided by backlog, design wins and pipeline evolution leading to confidence on continuation of sustained organic growth

4

Q1 2023 financial highlights

Q1 22

Q1 23

Net sales

€42.8m €54.6m

Gross margin

€20.1m €26.0m

47.0%47.5%

Adj. EBITDA

€8.6m €12.0m

20.0%22.0%

Adj. Net Income

€3.5m €4.5m

8.1%8.3%

…% = % of Net sales

  • +28% organic growth in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022
  • Edge computing business growing at 23% in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022
  • CLEA revenue at €6.4m in Q1 2023 (vs. €3.7m in Q1 2022)
  • +29% growth in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022
  • Price increase actions adopted in previous quarters and positive impact from CLEA revenue have helped gross margin improve vs. Q1 and FY 2022
  • +40% growth in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022
  • Operating leverage thanks to business acceleration and OPEX control
  • OPEX at 29% of Q1 2023 Net sales, vs. 32% in Q1 2022
  • +31% growth in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022
  • D&A: +€1.5m higher vs. Q1 2022
  • Financial expenses: +€1.2M higher vs. Q1 2022, largely due to the increase in market interest rates
  • Taxes calculated with theoretical tax rate

5

Disclaimer

Seco S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 00:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SECO S.P.A.
05/13Seco S P A : Presentazione risultati al 31 marzo 2023
PU
05/11Seco increases all indicators in first quarter; NFP falls
AN
05/02Europeans up; Saipem trailing on Mib.
AN
05/02Europeans cautious ahead of Fed and ECB decisions
AN
04/28Mib in red; Saipem closes on bullish note
AN
04/28Seco S P A : Summary account of the votes
PU
04/25Seco launches new feature of Clea offering
AN
04/14European stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
04/14Europeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
04/13Mib just below par; euro at one-year highs
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SECO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 250 M 272 M 272 M
Net income 2023 22,0 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2023 103 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 598 M 649 M 649 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 835
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart SECO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seco S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,60 €
Average target price 8,33 €
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Mazzini Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Conti Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
Davide Catani Chief Technology Officer
Elisa Crotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECO S.P.A.-13.94%649
MEDIATEK INC.7.68%34 741
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.6.60%15 460
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-32.12%10 927
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.30.27%8 110
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.33.33%7 906
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer