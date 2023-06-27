SECO S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the
"Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24 th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 as converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10- undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14.
In accordance with Article 106, paragraph 4, Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10-undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14., the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote, is allowed exclusively through the Appointed Representative pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Pursuant to the abovementioned Decree, the Appointed Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135- novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form
Declaration of the Appointed Representative: Monte Titoli declares that it has no own interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of the contractual relations existing between Monte Titoli and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Monte Titoli expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it is not possible to vote according to the instructions provided, Monte Titoli will abstainonsuch matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda, Monte Titoli will not vote for such items.
Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.
With reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SECO S.p.A. to be held at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, 28 July 2023, at 9:00 a.m., single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at www.seco.comin the section Investor Relations > Corporate Governance > Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June 2023 , and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Il Giornale", on 28 June 2023, and having regard to the Reports on the items on the Agenda made available by the Company(§) with this
PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)
Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)
I, the undersigned(party signing the proxy)
(Name and Surname) (*)
Born in (*)
On (*)
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
Resident in (*)
Address (*)
Phone No. (**)
Email (**)
Valid ID document (type) (*)
Issued by (*)
No. (*)
(to be enclosed as a copy)
(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information attached.
- Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.
in quality of(tick the box that interests you) (*)
shareholder with the right to vote
OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER
- legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)
- pledgebearer usufructuary custodian manager other (specify) ………………………………………………………………………………………………
Name Surname / Denomination (*)
(complete only if
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
the shareholder is
Born in (*)
On (*)
different from the
proxy signatory)
Registered office / Resident in (*)
Related to
Registrated in the securities account n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____
No. (*)
___________________
shares ISIN IT0005438046 (ordinary shares)
referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) No. _______________________
Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________
Registrated in the securities account n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____
No. (*)
___________________
shares ISIN IT0005439754 (ordinary shares
referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) No. _______________________
with augmented voting rights)
Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________
(to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits)
DELEGATES/SUB DELEGATES MONTE TITOLI S.P.A., to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below.
DECLARES
- the vote shall be exercised by the delegate/sub-delegate in accordance with specific voting instructions given by the undersigned delegator;
- to have requested from the custodian the communication for participation in the Meeting as indicated above;
- that there are no reasons for incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of voting rights;
- (in the case of sub-delegation) to be in possession of the originals of the proxy forms conferred on him/her and to keep them for one year available for possible verification.
AUTHORIZES Monte Titoli and the Company to the processing of their personal data for the purposes, under the conditions and terms indicated in the following paragraphs.
(Place and Date) *
(Signature) *
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (Part 2 of 2)
intended for the Appointed Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes
The undersigned signatory of the proxy (Personal details)
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different -
name and surname / denomination)
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Hereby appoints Monte Titoli to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SECO to be held in at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, on 28 July 2023, at 9:00 a.m., on single call
RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING
Ordinary Part
1 Proposal to approve the "Stock Option Plan 2024-2027 for chief executive officer". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
2 Proposal to approve the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
Extraordinary Part
1 Proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000 (forty thousand),plus share premium, excludingpre-emptionrights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 4,000,000 (four million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to the current chief executive officer of SECO S.p.A., as beneficiary of the "Stock Option Plan2024-2027for chief executive officer". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
2 To serve the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators":
2.a proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), plus share premium, excluding pre-emption rights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to employees, senior managers and collaborators of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions;
2.b proposal to increase the share capital free of charge, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), divisible, by means of allocation to capital, pursuant to art. 2349 ofthe Italian Civil Code, of a corresponding amount taken from earnings and/or earnings reserves, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) ordinary shares, to be granted to employees and senior managers of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the "Plan2024-2027for employees, senior management and collaborators", as a concurrent modality to thepaid-upshare capital increase under item 2.(a) of the extraordinary part of the agenda. Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
(Place and Date) *
(Signature) *
INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE FILLING AND SUBMISSION
The person entitled to do so must request the depositary intermediary to issue the communication for participation in the shareholders' meeting referred to the Art. 83-sexies, Legislative Decree 58/1998)
- Indicate the number of the securities custody account and the denomination of the depositary intermediary. The information can be obtained from the account statement provided by the intermediary.
- Indicate the Communication reference for the Meeting issued by the depositary intermediary upon request from the person entitled to vote.
- Specify the name and surname/denomination of the holder of voting rights (and the signatory of the Proxy Form and voting instructions, if different).
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The proxy with the relating voting instructions shall be received together with:
- a copy of an identification document with current validity of the proxy grantor or
- in case the proxy grantor is a legal person, a copy of an identification document with current validity of the interim legal representative or other person empowered with suitable powers, together with adequate documentation to state its role and powers,
(in the event of a sub-proxy, the following must be sent to the Appointed Representative as an annex to the sub-proxy form: i) the documentation indicated in the preceding paragraph, referring to both the holder of the voting right and his/her proxy; ii) a copy of the proxy issued by the holder of the voting right to his/her proxy)
by one of the following alternative methods:
- transmission of an electronically reproduced copy (PDF) to the certified email addressRD@pec.euronext.com(subject line "Proxy for SECO July 2023 Shareholders' Meeting") from one's own certified email address (or, failing that, from one's own ordinary email address, in which case the proxy with voting instructions must be signed with a qualified or digital electronic signature);
- transmission of the original, by courier or registered mail with return receipt, to the following address: Register Services, c/o Monte Titoli S.p.A., Piazza degli Affari n. 6, 20123 Milan (Ref. "Proxy
for SECO July 2023 Shareholders' Meeting"), sending a copy reproduced electronically (PDF) in advance by ordinary e-mailRD@pec.euronext.com(subject line: "Proxy for SECO July 2023
Shareholders' Meeting")
The proxy must be received no later than 6:00 p.m. on the day before the date of the meeting (and in any case before the opening of the meeting). The proxy pursuant to art. 135-novies, Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and the related voting instructions may always be revoked within the aforesaid deadline.
N.B. For any additional clarification regarding the issue of proxies (and in particular regarding how to complete and send the proxy form and voting instructions), authorized to participate in the general meeting can contact Monte Titoli S.p.A. by email to the following address RegisterServices@euronext.comor by phone at (+39) 02.33635810 during open office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (UTC+1).
