SECO S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the "Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24 th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 as converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10- undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14. In accordance with Article 106, paragraph 4, Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10-undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14., the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote, is allowed exclusively through the Appointed Representative pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Pursuant to the abovementioned Decree, the Appointed Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135- novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form Declaration of the Appointed Representative: Monte Titoli declares that it has no own interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of the contractual relations existing between Monte Titoli and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Monte Titoli expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it is not possible to vote according to the instructions provided, Monte Titoli will abstainonsuch matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda, Monte Titoli will not vote for such items. Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call. With reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SECO S.p.A. to be held at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, 28 July 2023, at 9:00 a.m., single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at www.seco.comin the section Investor Relations > Corporate Governance > Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June 2023 , and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Il Giornale", on 28 June 2023, and having regard to the Reports on the items on the Agenda made available by the Company(§) with this PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2) Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§) I, the undersigned(party signing the proxy) (Name and Surname) (*) Born in (*) On (*) Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*) Resident in (*) Address (*) Phone No. (**) Email (**) Valid ID document (type) (*) Issued by (*) No. (*) (to be enclosed as a copy) (§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information attached. Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.

SECO S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 in quality of(tick the box that interests you) (*) shareholder with the right to vote OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)

pledge  bearer  usufructuary  custodian  manager  other (specify) ……………………………………………………………………………………………… Name Surname / Denomination (*) (complete only if Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*) the shareholder is Born in (*) On (*) different from the proxy signatory) Registered office / Resident in (*) Related to Registrated in the securities account n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____ No. (*) ___________________ shares ISIN IT0005438046 (ordinary shares) referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) No. _______________________ Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________ Registrated in the securities account n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____ No. (*) ___________________ shares ISIN IT0005439754 (ordinary shares referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) No. _______________________ with augmented voting rights) Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________ (to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits) DELEGATES/SUB DELEGATES MONTE TITOLI S.P.A., to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below. DECLARES the vote shall be exercised by the delegate/sub-delegate in accordance with specific voting instructions given by the undersigned delegator;

that there are no reasons for incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of voting rights;

(in the case of sub-delegation) to be in possession of the originals of the proxy forms conferred on him/her and to keep them for one year available for possible verification. AUTHORIZES Monte Titoli and the Company to the processing of their personal data for the purposes, under the conditions and terms indicated in the following paragraphs.  (Place and Date) * (Signature) * MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 2

SECO S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (Part 2 of 2) intended for the Appointed Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes The undersigned signatory of the proxy (Personal details) __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different - name and surname / denomination) __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Hereby appoints Monte Titoli to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SECO to be held in at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, on 28 July 2023, at 9:00 a.m., on single call RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING Ordinary Part 1 Proposal to approve the "Stock Option Plan 2024-2027 for chief executive officer". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Proposal of the Board of Directors Tick only one  In Favour  Against  Abstain box If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory Tick only one box Modify the instructions (express preference) confirms the instructions revokes the instructions  In Favour : ___________________________  Against  Abstain 2 Proposal to approve the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Proposal of the Board of Directors Tick only one  In Favour  Against  Abstain box If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory Tick only one box Modify the instructions (express preference) confirms the instructions revokes the instructions  In Favour : ___________________________  Against  Abstain MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 3

SECO S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 Extraordinary Part 1 Proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000 (forty thousand),plus share premium, excludingpre-emptionrights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 4,000,000 (four million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to the current chief executive officer of SECO S.p.A., as beneficiary of the "Stock Option Plan2024-2027for chief executive officer". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions. Proposal of the Board of Directors Tick only one  In Favour  Against  Abstain box If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory Tick only one box Modify the instructions (express preference) confirms the instructions revokes the instructions  In Favour : ___________________________  Against  Abstain 2 To serve the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators": 2.a proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), plus share premium, excluding pre-emption rights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to employees, senior managers and collaborators of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions; 2.b proposal to increase the share capital free of charge, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), divisible, by means of allocation to capital, pursuant to art. 2349 ofthe Italian Civil Code, of a corresponding amount taken from earnings and/or earnings reserves, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) ordinary shares, to be granted to employees and senior managers of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the "Plan2024-2027for employees, senior management and collaborators", as a concurrent modality to thepaid-upshare capital increase under item 2.(a) of the extraordinary part of the agenda. Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions. Proposal of the Board of Directors Tick only one  In Favour  Against  Abstain box If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory Tick only one box Modify the instructions (express preference) confirms the instructions revokes the instructions  In Favour : ___________________________  Against  Abstain  (Place and Date) * (Signature) * MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 4