PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the
"Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24 th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 as converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10- undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14.
MONTE TITOLI S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Piazza degli Affari No. 6, Tax Code No. 03638780159, belonging to the Euronext Group, Group VAT No. 10977060960 (hereinafter "Monte Titoli"), acting in the capacity of "Appointed Representative", pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decreto Cura Italia, taking into account the extension established by D.L. 30th December 2021 no. 228, as converted with modifications by Law 25 th February 2022 n. 15, and the further extension by art. 3, paragraph 10-undecies, Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14, of SECO S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), in the person of its specifically tasked employee or associate, gathers voting proxies in relation to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SECO to be held at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, on 28 July 2023, at 9:00 a.m., single call as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at www.seco.comin the section Investor Relations > Corporate Governance > Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June 2023 , and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Il Giornale", on 28 June 2023.
The form of proxy with the relating voting instructions shall be received, in original, by Monte Titoli by the end of the second open market day preceding the date set for the Meeting ( i.e., by 11:59 p.m. of 26 July 2023). The proxies and voting instructions may be revoked within the same deadline.
Declaration of the Appointed Representative: Monte Titoli declares that it has no personal interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, taking into account the existing contractual relationships between Monte Titoli and the Company relating, in particular, to technical assistance at the meeting and ancillary services, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes related to the supposed presence of circumstances suitable for determining the existence of a conflict of interest referred to in article 135-decies, paragraph 2, lett. f), of the TUF, Monte Titoli expressly declares that, should circumstances which are unknown at the time of issue of the proxy arise, which cannot be communicated to the delegating party, or in the event of modification or integration of the proposals presented to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to express a vote differentfrom that indicated in the instructions.
Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.
PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)
Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)
I, the undersigned(party signing the proxy)
(Name and Surname) (*)
Born in (*)
On (*)
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
Resident in (*)
Address (*)
Phone No. (**)
Email (**)
Valid ID document (type) (*)
Issued by (*)
No. (*)
(to be enclosed as a copy)
(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information attached.
- Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
in quality of(tick the box that interests you) (*)
shareholder with the right to vote
OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER
- legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)
- pledgebearer usufructuary custodian manager other (specify) ………………………………………………………………………………………………
Name Surname / Denomination (*)
(complete only if
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
the shareholder is
Born in (*)
On (*)
different from the
proxy signatory)
Registered office / Resident in (*)
Related to
Registrated in the securities account n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____
No. (*)
___________________
shares ISIN IT0005438046 (ordinary shares)
referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) No. _______________________
Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________
Registrated in the securities account n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____
No. (*)
___________________
shares ISIN IT0005439754 (ordinary shares
referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) No. _______________________
with augmented voting rights)
Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________
(to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits)
DELEGATES/SUB DELEGATES MONTE TITOLI S.P.A., to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below.
DECLARES
- to be aware of the possibility that the proxy to the Designated Representative contains voting instructions even only on some of the proposed resolutions on the agenda and that, in this case, the vote will be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which they are you have given voting instructions and that you have requested the communication from the depositary intermediary for participation in the Shareholders' Meeting as indicated above;
- that there are no causes of incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of the right to vote.
AUTHORIZES Monte Titoli and the Company to the processing of their personal data for the purposes, under the conditions and terms indicated in the following paragraphs.
(Place and Date) *
(Signature) *
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (Part 2 of 2)
intended for the Appointed Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes
The undersigned signatory of the proxy (Personal details)
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different -
name and surname / denomination)
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Hereby appoints Monte Titoli to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SECO to be held in at the office of Notary Jacopo Sodi, at Via dei Della Robbia no. 38 in Florence, on 28 July 2023, at 9:00 a.m., on single call
RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING
Ordinary Part
1 Proposal to approve the "Stock Option Plan 2024-2027 for chief executive officer". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
2 Proposal to approve the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators". Related and consequent resolution pursuant to art. 114-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
Extraordinary Part
1 Proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, in two tranches, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 40,000 (forty thousand),plus share premium, excludingpre-emptionrights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 4,000,000 (four million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to the current chief executive officer of SECO S.p.A., as beneficiary of the "Stock Option Plan2024-2027for chief executive officer". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
2 To serve the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators":
2.a proposal to increase the share capital, by payment, in divisible and progressive manner, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), plus share premium, excluding pre-emption rights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) new ordinary shares without nominal value to be reserved for subscription to employees, senior managers and collaborators of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the "Plan 2024-2027 for employees, senior management and collaborators". Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions;
2.b proposal to increase the share capital free of charge, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 70,000 (seventy thousand), divisible, by means of allocation to capital, pursuant to art. 2349 ofthe Italian Civil Code, of a corresponding amount taken from earnings and/or earnings reserves, by issuing a maximum of no. 7,000,000 (seven million) ordinary shares, to be granted to employees and senior managers of Seco S.p.A. or its subsidiaries as beneficiaries of the "Plan2024-2027for employees, senior management and collaborators", as a concurrent modality to thepaid-upshare capital increase under item 2.(a) of the extraordinary part of the agenda. Consequent amendments to art. 6 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
(Place and Date) *
(Signature) *
