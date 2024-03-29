REMUNERATION POLICY AND REPORT

Prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and Article 84-quater of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999

SECO S.p.A.

Approved by the Board of Directors on March 18, 2024

INTRODUCTION

This Remuneration Policy and Report (the "Remuneration Report" or the "Report") has been prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 (the "CFA"), as most recently amended by Legislative Decree No. 49 of May 10, 2019 ("Legislative Decree No. 49/2019") - implementing Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 17, 2017 (so-called Shareholders' Right Directive II), amending Directive 2007/36/EU on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in listed companies with regard to the encouragement of long-term commitment of shareholders (hereinafter, the consolidated text of Directive 2007/36/EU, the "Directive" or "SHRD") - and Article 84-quater of the Consob Regulation adopted by Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") and has been prepared in accordance with Annex 3A, Schedule 7-bis and Schedule 7-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, as last amended. The Remuneration Report is organized into the following sections:

- Section I, in compliance with Articles 123-ter of the CFA and 9-bis of the Directive, illustrates the policy of SECO S.p.A. ("SECO", the "Company" or also the "Issuer") approved by the Board of Directors on March 18, 2024, on the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee regarding the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and Other Senior Executives (as defined below) and, subject to the provisions of Article 2402 of the Civil Code, of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company (the "Remuneration Policy" or the "Policy"), as well as the procedures used for the adoption, review and implementation of said Policy, including the measures aimed at avoiding or managing any conflicts of interest;

- Section II, by individual for the remuneration attributed to Directors and Statutory Auditors and in aggregate form for the remuneration attributed to Other Senior Executives of SECO1:  provides an adequate, clear and understandable representation of each of the items comprising remuneration, including treatment provided in the event of termination of office or termination of employment, highlighting their compliance with the relevant Remuneration Policy and the ways in which remuneration contributes to the long-term results of the Company;  describes analytically the compensation paid by the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies for any reason and in any form during the year, indicating any components of the aforementioned compensation that refer to work carried out in financial years prior to the year of reference. It also highlights the compensation to be paid in one or more subsequent years for work carried out in the year of reference, indicating where necessary an estimated value for components that cannot be objectively quantified in the year of reference.



1 We underline that, in compliance with Annex 3A, Schedule 7-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, SECO, since it qualifies as a "small" company pursuant to Article 3, paragraph 1, letter f) of the Related Parties Regulation (as defined below) provides: (i) information on the remuneration received by the other Senior Executives (other than the General Manager, if any), in aggregate form; and (ii) any information on the agreements providing for indemnities in case of early termination of the relationship only with reference to the Executive Directors and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Moreover, Section II indicates - according to the criteria set out in Annex 3A, Schedule 7-ter of the Issuers' Regulation - the equity investments held in the Issuer and its subsidiaries by the members of the management and control boards and by Other Senior Executives, as well as by spouses who are not legally separated and minor children, directly or through subsidiaries, trust companies or nominees, pursuant to Article 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation.

SECTION I - REMUNERATION POLICY

The Remuneration Policy adopted by the Company and illustrated in this Section of the Report defines the principles and guidelines to which SECO adheres when determining the remuneration practices for Directors, Other Senior Executives (as defined below) and subject to the provisions of Article 2402 of the Civil Code, members of the Board of Statutory Auditors, as well as monitoring its application.

The Remuneration Policy was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on March 18, 2024, on the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee (the "Committee"). In this regard, it should be noted that the Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on Euronext STAR Milan as of May 5, 2021 (the "Trading Commencement Date"). The Company's Remuneration Policy, described in this section of the Remuneration Report, is prepared by SECO in compliance with the regulations applicable to companies with financial instruments listed on a regulated market and with the involvement of the Committee.

The Remuneration Policy has also been drafted in light of the recommendations set out in the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee, 2020 edition and in force at the Reporting Date, (the "Corporate Governance Code" or "CG Code") and also takes into account the provisions of Article 2.2.3 of the Regulations of the markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "Stock Exchange Regulation") and the related Instructions for issuers with STAR qualification.

As provided for in Consob Regulation No. 17221 of March 12, 2010 regarding related party transactions as subsequently amended (the "Related Parties Regulation"), as implemented in the internal procedure adopted by the Company (the "RPT Procedure"), available on the websitewww.seco.com/enin the Corporate Governance/Documents and Procedures/Procedures section, the Company is exempt from applying the RPT Procedure in the motions of the Board of Directors regarding the remuneration of Directors and Other Senior Executives when:

i. the Company has adopted a Remuneration Policy that has been approved by the Shareholders' Meeting;

ii. in the drawing up of the Remuneration Policy a committee exclusively made up of Non-Executive Directors, the majority of whom independent, was involved;

iii. the remuneration awarded is set in accordance with this Policy and quantified according to criteria that do not involve discretionary assessments.

Pursuant to Article 13, paragraph 1, of the Related Parties Regulation, the RPT Procedure does not apply to Shareholders' Meeting motions pursuant to Article 2389, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code concerning the remuneration of the Board of Directors of the Executive Committee, nor to motions concerning the remuneration of Directors holding specific offices, within the overall amounts previously determined by the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Article 2389, paragraph 3, second paragraph, of the Civil Code.

"Other Senior Executives" are those with the authority and responsibility, directly or indirectly, for planning, directing and controlling the Company's activities, pursuant to Article 65, paragraph 1-quater, of the Issuers' Regulation, which refers to the Annex of the Related Parties Regulation. It should be noted that these individuals correspond to top management within the meaning of the Corporate Governance Code.

At the Reporting Date (the "Reporting Date"): (i) within the Issuer's corporate organizational chart, there are 4 Other Senior Executives (in addition to Directors and Statutory Auditors); (ii) the Company did not appoint General Managers.

a)Boards or parties involved in the preparation, approval and revision of the Remuneration Policy and their respective roles, and the Boards or Parties responsible for the correct implementation of the policy

The principal parties and boards involved in the preparation, approval and revision of the Remuneration Policy are the Board of Directors, the Committee, the Shareholders' Meeting and the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors:

 sets up an internal committee with responsibility for remuneration;

 determines - in line with the Remuneration Policy - the remuneration of Directors holding specific offices, subject to the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors and upon proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, and where applicable within the overall remuneration set by the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Article 2389, paragraph 3 of the Civil Code and Article 22.1 of the By-Laws;

 defines, with the assistance of the Committee, the Remuneration Policy, as well as any revision;

 prepares the Remuneration Report pursuant to Article 123-ter of the CFA and Article 84- quater of the Issuers' Regulation and submits it to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis of the CFA and oversees its implementation;

 prepares any share-based remuneration plans or other financial instruments for Directors, employees and consultants, including Other Senior Executives, submitting such for the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Article 114-bis of the CFA and oversees its implementation.

Committee

The Committee, established within the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and the Stock Exchange Regulation, is composed of Non-Executive Directors, the majority of whom are independent, with the Chairperson chosen from among the Independent Directors.

With regard to remuneration the Committee:

(i) assists the Board of Directors in developing the Policy;

(ii) present proposals or express opinions to the Board of Directors on the remuneration of the Executive Directors2 and Directors who hold specific offices in addition to establishing the performance targets related to the variable component of this remuneration;

2 It should be noted that pursuant to the CG Code, "Executive Directors" means:"(a) the Chairperson of the company or of a subsidiary with strategic importance, when he/she is delegated powers in the management or in the elaboration of corporate strategies; (b) the Directors conferred management powers and/or hold managerial positions in the company or in a subsidiary with strategic importance, or in the parent company when the position also concerns the company; (c) the Directors who are members of the Executive Committee of the company and, in companies adopting the "two-tier" model, the Directors who are members of the board to which management powers are attributed (for Italian companies adopting the two-tier model, the members of the management board).

(iii) monitor the concrete application of the remuneration policy, verifying, in particular, the effective achievement of the performance objectives;

(iv) periodically evaluates the adequacy and the overall application of the Policy for the remuneration of Directors and other Senior Executives, utilizing for this latter the information provided by the Chief Executive Officers; draws up for the Board of Directors related proposals;

(v) carries out additional duties assigned by the Board of Directors.

In performing its functions, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee has access to the company functions necessary for the undertaking of their duties, and may draw on financial resources and utilize external consultants, according to the terms established by the Board of Directors.

The Chairperson of the Committee reports to the Board of Directors with regard to the activities of the Committee.

Shareholders' Meeting

With regards to remuneration, the Shareholders' Meeting:

 establishes the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors in accordance with Article 2364, paragraph 1, No. 3) of the Civil Code, also in accordance with Article 2389, paragraph 3 of the Civil Code and Article 22 of the By-Laws;

 casts: (i) a binding vote on Section I of the Remuneration Report prepared by the Board of Directors, with the frequency required by the duration of the Remuneration Policy (i.e. on an annual basis) and, in any case, on the occasion of amendments to the Policy3; and (ii) a non-binding vote on Section II of the Report, on an annual basis;

 establishes any share-based remuneration plans or other financial instruments for Directors, employees or collaborators, including Other Senior Executives, in accordance with Article 114- bis of the CFA.

Temporary deviation from the Remuneration Policy approved by the Shareholders' Meeting is permitted only in exceptional circumstances, i.e., when the deviation from the Policy is necessary in order to pursue the long-term interests and sustainability of the Company as a whole or to ensure its ability to remain in the market. On this point, please refer to paragraph q) below.

If the Shareholders' Meeting does not approve the Remuneration Policy, the Company will be required to pay remuneration in accordance with the most recent Remuneration Policy approved by the Shareholders' Meeting or, failing that, in accordance with current practices. At the next Shareholders' Meeting to approve the financial statements, the Company must submit a new Remuneration Policy to a vote of the Shareholders' Meeting.

A vote of the Shareholders' Meeting is required on changes to the Remuneration Policy that are not merely formal or editorial clarifications.

Board of Statutory Auditors

The Board of Statutory Auditors expresses an opinion upon the remuneration proposals of the Directors holding specific offices, in accordance with Article 2389, paragraph 3 of the Civil Code, verifying the consistency of such with the Remuneration Policy adopted by the Company.

b)Involvement of a remuneration committee or other committee competent in the matter, describing its composition (with the distinction between Non-Executive and Independent Directors), its powers and operating procedures, and any additional measures aimed at avoiding or managing conflicts of interest

In light of the requirements of Article 2.2.3, paragraph 3, letters n) and o), of the Stock Exchange Regulation, applicable to issuers with STAR qualification, and in accordance with the CG Code, the Company has established a remuneration committee within its Board of Directors. On March 10, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Issuer appointed - with effect from the Trading Commencement Date - as members of the Committee:

- Diva Tommei: Independent Director, acting as Chairperson;

- Elisa Crotti: Independent Director;

- Claudio Catania: Non-Executive Director.

At the time of their appointment, the Board of Directors ascertained that the Directors Elisa Crotti and Claudio Catania had adequate knowledge and experience in financial matters and remuneration policies, in compliance with Recommendation 26 of the CG Code.

The Committee has advisory and proposing functions with reference to the Remuneration Policy as specified in paragraph a) above.

The meetings of the Committee are held as a collegial body and are coordinated by the Chairperson and are duly recorded in minutes. The Committee meets validly with the presence of the majority of its members and motions are taken by a majority of those present.

Appointments and Remuneration Committee meetings were attended, as appropriate, by the Secretary of the Board of Directors and the Director of Human Resources on the invitation of the Chairperson of the Committee.

In order to avoid or manage potential conflicts of interest, and in accordance with Recommendation 26 of the CG Code, no Director shall attend Committee meetings at which proposals are made to the Board of Directors regarding his or her own compensation, unless such proposals involve the generality of the members of the Board of Directors.

The Committee has the right to access the information and corporate functions necessary to perform its duties and may draw on financial resources and avail of external consultants, within the terms established by the Board of Directors.

In performing its functions, the Committee has access to the company functions necessary for the undertaking of their duties, and may draw on financial resources and utilize external consultants, according to the terms established by the Board of Directors.

For further details on the composition and functioning of the Committee, reference should be made to the "Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report" prepared by the Company pursuant 8

to Article 123-bis of the CFA and published on the websitewww.seco.com/en, in the Investor Relations/Corporate Governance section.

c)How the Company has taken into account the compensation and working conditions of its employees in determining its remuneration policy

The Remuneration Policy is determined by considering the compensation and working conditions of its employees. In particular, the Policy is composed of tools and logic, applied to a large part of the Company's population, aimed at attracting, motivating and retaining people with the professional qualities necessary to contribute to the definition of the Company's growth strategy and to the strengthening of SECO's long-term interests and sustainability.

In particular, the Policy is defined on the basis of specific criteria, including the characteristics of the role and responsibilities assigned, as well as the distinctive skills of the persons, always with a view to maximum objectivity, in order to avoid any form of discrimination. In fact, the Policy is based on the principles of fairness, equal opportunities, meritocracy and competitiveness with respect to the reference market.

d)Independent experts involved in the preparation of the Remuneration Policy

In preparing the Remuneration Policy, the Company has not used the support of independent experts.

e)Purpose of the Remuneration Policy, its underlying principles, its duration, and, in the event of a review, a description of the changes from the Remuneration Policy last submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting and how such review takes into account the votes and evaluations cast by shareholders at that Meeting or thereafter

The Company's Remuneration Policy - and, in particular, the policy on the variable remuneration component - contributes to the Company's strategy and to the pursuit of not only short-term ("STI") but also medium-/long-term ("LTI") interests and the sustainability of the Company; it pursues the aim of attracting and retaining people with the professional qualities needed to manage and operate successfully within the Company.

The Policy is functional to the pursuit of the sustainable success of the Company and takes into account the need to employ, retain and motivate people with the competence and professionalism required by their role in the Company. Within this framework, the Policy is drawn up so as to ensure an overall remuneration structure which recognizes the managerial value of the beneficiaries and their contribution to the growth of the business in terms of their respective competences and functions.

A significant part of the remuneration of Executive Directors and Other Senior Executive is linked - also in the form of cash incentive plans and/or based on financial instruments - to the economic results of the Issuer and/or to the achievement of specific targets set not exclusively in the short term, and/or to the role played in the results of the Company and the Group, the strategic importance of the position, the potential of the resource and any other useful element, within the limits set out by the laws and regulations in force from time to time.

Moreover, clear and pre-determined rules are provided for the payment of any indemnities for the termination of the mandate with the Executive Directors, which define the maximum limit of the total amount that can be paid, linking it to the fixed remuneration received by the Executive Directors.

The Remuneration Policy shall be in effect for one year.

It should be noted that the Remuneration Policy is in substantial continuity with the previous policy approved by SECO's Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2023

At the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting, the Remuneration Policy was approved by the shareholders with 88.147% of the exercisable voting rights; no assessments or comments on its contents were offered.

f)Description of the policies concerning fixed and variable remuneration components, with specific regard to the identification of the relative proportion to the total salary and the distinction between the short and medium/long-term variable components

REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Article 22.1 of the By-Laws, the Directors are entitled to the reimbursement of the expenses incurred in the exercise of their functions and the remuneration determined by the Shareholders' Meeting, subject to that provided for in Article 22.2 of the By-Laws (described below). The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting may also grant Directors a termination indemnity, also in the form of an insurance policy. The remuneration of Directors holding specific offices is determined by the Board of Directors, after hearing the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Article 22.2 of the By-Laws provides that, pursuant to Article 2389, paragraph 3 of the Civil Code, the Shareholders' Meeting may determine an overall amount for the remuneration of all Directors, including those holding specific offices, to be allocated by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for setting the remuneration of Other Senior Executives.

The Company deems it appropriate to distinguish the remuneration structure according to the role held within the Board and the executive powers and responsibilities granted to the persons concerned and, consequently, to define independently the criteria for determining the remuneration of: (i) Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors; and (ii) Executive Directors.

1) Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors

"Non-Executive Directors" are those Directors who do not hold individual management powers and do not hold managerial positions.

"Independent Directors" are those Directors who meet the independence requirements set out in Article 148, paragraph 3 of the CFA and Article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code.

The Non-Executive Directors and the Independent Directors are recognized a remuneration established by the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Article 2389 of the Civil Code.

As illustrated above, pursuant to Article 22.1 of the By-Laws, the Directors are entitled to be reimbursed for the expenses incurred in the performance of their duties. If the Shareholders' Meeting has not done so, the Board of Directors shall allocate the total remuneration established by the Shareholders' Meeting.

The remuneration of Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors is appropriate to the competence, professionalism and commitment required by the tasks assigned to them within the Board and Board Committees.

