    IOT   IT0005438046

SECO S.P.A.

(IOT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-13 am EDT
4.698 EUR   -1.22%
SECO S P A : Six-month financial report as of June 30, 2022
PU
09/12Italy's SECO sees double-digit revenue growth next year -CEO
RE
09/12Italy's SECO sees double digit revenue growth next year - CEO
RE
Seco S p A : Six-month financial report as of June 30, 2022

09/13/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 0CEB2CC6-D904-4C84-91F4-E054EBBB6D82

SECO S.p.A.

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2022

SECO S.p.A.

Registered office in Arezzo, via A. Grandi 20

Share capital Euro 1,075,739.19

VAT No. 00325250512

Arezzo Companies' Registration No. 4196

DocuSign Envelope ID: 0CEB2CC6-D904-4C84-91F4-E054EBBB6D82

CONTENTS

CORPORATE BOARDS........................................................................................................................................................

3

THE GROUP AND ITS OPERATIONS ................................................................................................................................

4

DIRECTORS' REPORT .........................................................................................................................................................

5

Market Overview................................................................................................................................................................

5

Operational overview ........................................................................................................................................................

5

Research and Development and Technological Innovation.........................................................................................

6

H1 Operating performance ..............................................................................................................................................

7

Sales revenues by region .................................................................................................................................................

7

Alternative operating performance measures ...............................................................................................................

8

Alternative financial performance measures..................................................................................................................

9

SECO on the stock exchange ........................................................................................................................................

11

Subsequent events..........................................................................................................................................................

11

Outlook ..............................................................................................................................................................................

12

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT JUNE 30, 2022 ...............................

13

Consolidated Balance Sheet ..........................................................................................................................................

13

Consolidated Income Statement ...................................................................................................................................

14

Consolidated comprehensive income statement ........................................................................................................

15

Consolidated cash flow statement.................................................................................................................................

16

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................

17

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT JUNE 30, 2022..

19

Accounting standards and basis of preparation ..........................................................................................................

19

Notes to the Balance Sheet............................................................................................................................................

30

Notes to the income statement ......................................................................................................................................

40

Related party transactions ..............................................................................................................................................

43

Remuneration of Directors, Statutory Auditors and independent audit firm ...........................................................

45

Subsequent events..........................................................................................................................................................

45

DECLARATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 81-TER OF CONSOB

REGULATION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14, 1999 AND SUBSEQUENT AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS .........

47

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: 0CEB2CC6-D904-4C84-91F4-E054EBBB6D82

CORPORATE BOARDS

Board of Directors

Office held until the approval of the 2023 annual accounts

Chairperson

Daniele Conti

Chief Executive Officer

Massimo Mauri

Directors

Claudio Catania

Emanuela Sala

Luca Tufarelli

Luciano Lomarini

Michele Secciani

Elisa Crotti

Giovanna Mariani

Diva Tommei

Board of Statutory Auditors

Office held until the approval of the 2023 annual accounts

Statutory Auditors

Pierpaolo Guzzo (Chairperson)

Gino Faralli

Fabio Rossi

Alternate Auditors

Marco Badiali

Maurizio Baldassarini

Executive Officer for Financial Reporting

Lorenzo Mazzini

Independent Audit Firm

Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.

Office held until the approval of the 2029 annual accounts

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: 0CEB2CC6-D904-4C84-91F4-E054EBBB6D82

THE GROUP AND ITS OPERATIONS

The SECO Group (hereinafter also referred to as the "Group" or "SECO") consists of the parent company SECO S.p.A., hereinafter also referred to as the "Company" or "Parent Company", and its subsidiaries, as presented below:

The Company's registered office is located in Arezzo (AR), via Achille Grandi 20.

SECO is a high-tech group engaged in computer miniaturization and the Internet of Things (IoT). It currently employs over 800 staff across the world and operates through five production plant, nine R&D centers and sales offices in nine countries. The Group serves more than 300 blue-chip customers who are leaders in their respective industries, which include the Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace, Fitness, and Vending sectors. In a rapidly evolving and growing marketplace, the Group is renowned for its innovative and customized solutions.

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: 0CEB2CC6-D904-4C84-91F4-E054EBBB6D82

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Market Overview

As digital technologies become ubiquitous, we are entering an era of interconnected devices, analytics, and artificial intelligence. The increasing number of intelligent devices - which can process data at the source (edge computing) and are connected to the cloud - is opening the door to new business models, creating major development opportunities, and helping to improve people's overall safety and quality of life.

The evolution of technologies such as the Cloud, Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things has accelerated the digital transformation of business processes worldwide, and the way in which companies approach the creation, provision and use of ICT products and services.

In the current environment, speed of execution and time to market are key aspects not only for competitivity, but also for a business's survival. We are witnessing across the globe a strong drive towards digitalization.

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly sped up this trend, bringing digitalization to many sectors and environments of daily life which historically were far removed from this world. This trend has also advanced significantly in the industrial environment, where businesses across all sectors increasingly require more innovation, digitalization and interconnection among their products.

Climate change and issues surrounding raw material and energy supply have combined to make accelerating the digital transition increasingly crucial. Against this backdrop, digitalization will play a key role. Through Artificial Intelligence, it will offer advanced tools to support renewable energy, energy efficiency, and reduced consumption of industrial and personal devices.

The many relaunch and investment incentives programs underway in numerous countries shall contribute to further speeding up these trends, ensuring growth of the connected devices and IoT market comfortably in the double-digits, as indicated by all of the most trusted sector studies.

Operational overview

H1 2022 saw the strong performance reported by the Group in the last quarter of the previous year continue. Development continued of new Edge Computing products and CLEA software platform features in the first six months of 2022. SECO further strengthened its presence and position in the IoT and AI market through three major agreements to add weight to its commercial offerings.

In March, Impresa Pizzarotti & C. S.p.A., a leading company in the design and construction of road, rail and airport infrastructure and health and residential construction, chose CLEA, SECO's IoT and AI software platform, to enable "smart" management of road and hospital infrastructure using a range of high added-value applications and functionalities.

Pizzarotti and SECO will work to develop a hardware and software solution to monitor the operational status and energy consumption of these infrastructures. These will enable users to identify the most appropriate action to

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seco S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 16:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
