Seco closes 2022 with double-digit revenue growth; up profit

(Alliance News) - Seco Spa reported Tuesday that it reported sales revenues of EUR200.9 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, up 79 percent from EUR112.3 million in the same period last year.

Gross margin stands at EUR94.3 million from EUR53.1 million in FY2021.

Adjusted Ebitda increases to EUR44.0 million from EUR25.3 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted Ebit is worth EUR28.0 million as of December 31, 2022 from EUR16.8 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income is EURU20.5 million from EUR11.5 million in 2021.

Adjusted net financial debt changes to EUR118.8 million from EUR97.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Looking ahead, "During the first few months of 2023, key performance indicators monitored by management show a positive trend due to robust demand, suggesting how Seco's expansion path can continue in the coming quarters. Growth in 2023 is expected in CLEA business, SECO's IoT-AI platform, derived from growing customer interest in real-time data collection and analysis from field devices," the company explained in a note.

"Further development and evolution of the business model is expected from recent partnership agreements with Axelera and Google Cloud. The CLEA App Store is scheduled to be launched in April 2023. Although the above indicators help paint a positive picture it is considered important, given the scenario complicated by a difficult macroeconomic environment, to continue to closely monitor market developments."

On Tuesday, Seco closed in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR4.92 per share.

