Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seco S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   IT0005438046

SECO S.P.A.

(IOT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:14 2023-03-21 pm EDT
4.920 EUR   +2.07%
02:12pSeco closes 2022 with double-digit revenue growth; up profit
AN
01:41pSeco S P A : Presentazione STAR Conference
PU
06:48aEuropeans on the rebound; banking and oil bullish on the Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seco closes 2022 with double-digit revenue growth; up profit

03/21/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Seco Spa reported Tuesday that it reported sales revenues of EUR200.9 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, up 79 percent from EUR112.3 million in the same period last year.

Gross margin stands at EUR94.3 million from EUR53.1 million in FY2021.

Adjusted Ebitda increases to EUR44.0 million from EUR25.3 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted Ebit is worth EUR28.0 million as of December 31, 2022 from EUR16.8 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income is EURU20.5 million from EUR11.5 million in 2021.

Adjusted net financial debt changes to EUR118.8 million from EUR97.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Looking ahead, "During the first few months of 2023, key performance indicators monitored by management show a positive trend due to robust demand, suggesting how Seco's expansion path can continue in the coming quarters. Growth in 2023 is expected in CLEA business, SECO's IoT-AI platform, derived from growing customer interest in real-time data collection and analysis from field devices," the company explained in a note.

"Further development and evolution of the business model is expected from recent partnership agreements with Axelera and Google Cloud. The CLEA App Store is scheduled to be launched in April 2023. Although the above indicators help paint a positive picture it is considered important, given the scenario complicated by a difficult macroeconomic environment, to continue to closely monitor market developments."

On Tuesday, Seco closed in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR4.92 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.98% 104.29 Delayed Quote.14.72%
SECO S.P.A. 2.07% 4.92 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP -0.53% 188.7 Real-time Quote.34.35%
All news about SECO S.P.A.
02:12pSeco closes 2022 with double-digit revenue growth; up profit
AN
01:41pSeco S P A : Presentazione STAR Conference
PU
06:48aEuropeans on the rebound; banking and oil bullish on the Mib.
AN
04:52aEuropeans in the green; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
03/07Seco S P A : and MediaTek's collaboration paves way for a strong customer approach in the ..
PU
02/28Swiss economic growth flat in Q4 as exports and manufacturing drop
RE
02/20Futures predict European lists to rise
AN
02/17Europeans down; MPS tops on Mid
AN
02/16Mib at annual high; Tenaris takes top spot
AN
02/13Seco unveils new Google Cloud-based solution at Embedded World
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 201 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2022 16,1 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 568 M 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SECO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seco S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,82 €
Average target price 8,98 €
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Mazzini Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Conti Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
Davide Catani Chief Technology Officer
Elisa Crotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECO S.P.A.-9.91%608
MEDIATEK INC.23.36%40 108
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.26.34%18 303
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-23.40%12 441
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED4.23%9 451
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.55.10%8 917