  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seco S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   IT0005438046

SECO S.P.A.

(IOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:03:11 2023-01-17 am EST
5.473 EUR   +1.54%
04:04aListings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
AN
03:22aSeco selected by Axelera as accelerator developer
AN
01/13Bullish futures; Chinese exports drop.
AN
Summary 
Summary

Seco selected by Axelera as accelerator developer

01/17/2023 | 03:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Axelera AI BV on Tuesday announced that it has selected Seco Spa as the sole European developer of edge AI solutions based on its AI MetisTM platform, a high-performance, cost-effective and user-friendly platform that combines hardware and software to accelerate computer vision on the edge.

Seco will gain privileged access to Axelera AI technology and complete the design of a development board and module based on a standard form factor.

With the introduction of the module to its product catalog, Seco will be able to offer a dedicated, high-performance, low-latency computing capability for artificial intelligence, thus extending its offering to the innovative computer vision segment.

"Being at the forefront of innovation, enabling our customers to digitize their business models have always been the pillars of our strategy. An accelerated Edge AI is a disruptive technology that will open up great opportunities in numerous industries. With Axelera AI, we want to become the European player of reference in Edge AI computer vision, leveraging our design and customization capabilities to devise user-friendly, high-performance solutions that will cut our customers' time-to-market, remove barriers of technological complexity, and enable them to focus on their business goals," said Massimo Mauri, CEO of Seco.

Seco's stock is up 2.8 percent to EUR5.54 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.50% 1122.96 Real-time Quote.6.15%
SECO S.P.A. 1.21% 5.48 Delayed Quote.0.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 200 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2022 17,3 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 634 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SECO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seco S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,39 €
Average target price 9,23 €
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Mazzini Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Conti Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
Davide Catani Chief Technology Officer
Elisa Crotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECO S.P.A.0.75%686
MEDIATEK INC.12.64%36 914
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.11.50%16 274
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.27%15 095
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED2.55%9 662
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.15.44%7 077