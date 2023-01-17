Seco selected by Axelera as accelerator developer

(Alliance News) - Axelera AI BV on Tuesday announced that it has selected Seco Spa as the sole European developer of edge AI solutions based on its AI MetisTM platform, a high-performance, cost-effective and user-friendly platform that combines hardware and software to accelerate computer vision on the edge.

Seco will gain privileged access to Axelera AI technology and complete the design of a development board and module based on a standard form factor.

With the introduction of the module to its product catalog, Seco will be able to offer a dedicated, high-performance, low-latency computing capability for artificial intelligence, thus extending its offering to the innovative computer vision segment.

"Being at the forefront of innovation, enabling our customers to digitize their business models have always been the pillars of our strategy. An accelerated Edge AI is a disruptive technology that will open up great opportunities in numerous industries. With Axelera AI, we want to become the European player of reference in Edge AI computer vision, leveraging our design and customization capabilities to devise user-friendly, high-performance solutions that will cut our customers' time-to-market, remove barriers of technological complexity, and enable them to focus on their business goals," said Massimo Mauri, CEO of Seco.

Seco's stock is up 2.8 percent to EUR5.54 per share.

