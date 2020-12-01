Log in
Seco/Warwick S A : Another SECO/WARWICK Vector Vacuum Carburizing Furnace for ALP AVIATION in Turkey

12/01/2020 | 03:17am EST
ALP Aviation is increasing its production capacity and expanding process capability with the purchase of an additional Vector vacuum carburizing furnace from SECO/WARWICK. This purchase is the 4th installation for this client during 13 years of successful cooperation.

'Our 13-year relationship with ALP AVIATION continues to be of mutual benefit on all technical and managerial levels. SECO/WARWICK provides the technology, equipment and process knowledge which has enabled our client to grow their business. Our Group values working close to the customer. 'Be close to the customer' is our philosophy when building partnerships, and is central to our success as a company,' says Sławomir Woźniak, CEO, SECO/WARWICK Group.

The first order for vacuum technology placed in 2007 was dedicated to landing gears. The next purchase in 2015 is a duplicate of the same furnace but with a smaller workload chamber, along with an additional Vector gas furnace for carburizing helicopter gear components. The 2020 order is a Vector furnace with some customized features.

'We continue to work with SECO/WARWICK for a number of reasons, the most important for us is the comprehensive support we receive for our technical staff to facilitate the implementation of procedures according to our rigid requirements. SECO/WARWICK not only installs the furnaces, they ensure reliable performance and finished product quality,' says Duygu ERTEN, Director of Special Processes of ALP AVIATION.

Aircraft and helicopter power transmission heat treat requires precision and quality

The new vacuum furnace is configured with horizontal charge loading, a maximum cooling gas pressure of 15 bar of Argon and Nitrogen, and a 900x900x1200mm (WxHxL) charge area. The furnace is dedicated to LPC carburizing of transmission components for helicopters and other aircraft.

Excellent customer support is included as a standard service to equip operators with the technological expertise required for precision SECO/WARWICK carburizing. The furnace design will increase the quantitative capacity of production. The Vector product group, utilizing the same carburizing technology currently in use in the ALP AVIATION facility, enables the furnace operators to bring the system online quickly and efficiently.

'The SECO/WARWICK Group has delivered hundreds of Vector heat treat systems worldwide, many of which are in steady use supporting the aircraft industry. We offer the Vector design with either a horizontal or vertical chamber depending on the part configuration and the process needs of the customer, and we support each customer with a dedicated team of aftermarket professionals to keep them running at peak efficiency,' added Maciej Korecki ', - VP, Vacuum Business Segment at SECO/WARWICK.

Vector - perfect technology for the demanding aerospace industry

Vector furnaces lines are used in multiple applications within the aerospace sector, including many of the most critical processes, such as heat-treating turbine blades and landing gear. Vector is also in wide use in the aerospace aftermarket to maintain fleets of aircraft.

'Every year, customers across aerospace industry segments expect greater heat treating reliability, efficiency and performance that the SECO/WARWICK Vector vacuum furnace line provides. Aerospace component manufacturers, in particular, are benefiting from expanded capabilities offered by this technology,' summarizes Mr. Korecki.

Aerospace is the primary industry in Turkey that utilizes vacuum furnaces. SECO/WARWICK has gained a leading position in this sector due to its expertise in service, reliability and technology parameters.

