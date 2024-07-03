An international manufacturer of electric vehicles has placed an order with the SECO/WARWICK Group for an advanced retort furnace designed for nitriding using the ZeroFlow® method.

The solution's non-standard, larger working space will allow the nitriding of very large die elements needed for the production of electric vehicle chassis. This is the second such furnace and the fourth SECO/WARWICK solution to be delivered to this Partner.

VR retort furnaces with a special design

The solution on order is an advanced retort pit furnace, designed for nitriding using the ZeroFlow method, as well as for tempering and annealing. The furnaces in this family have a compact design with vacuum purging, electric heating supported by an internal circulation fan, and an external cooling system. The retort and heating system's special design as well as the gas installation ensures long and reliable operation in industrial conditions.

The solution is based on a standard vertical VR retort furnace with an enlarged working space (Ø 1600 mm and 2800 mm effective height), which will allow the Partner to nitride the huge dies used for electric car chassis.

"This is the fourth SECO/WARWICK furnace for this global manufacturer of electric vehicles.Our product solves the challenge of nitriding dies for the production of large-sized chassis, using a working space with a diameter of 1,600 mm and a height of 2,800 mm. We delivered a similar solution to this Partner last year. At SECO/WARWICK, we focus on developing a product which meets our partner's needs, which is why standard solutions have a number of modification possibilities and options. Thanks to this, customers receive a tailor-made product. We believe that an individual approach to each order is one of our greatest advantages on the metal heat treatment solutions market," said Maciej Korecki, Vice-President of the SECO/WARWICK Vacuum Segment.

The main advantage of the ZeroFlow technology is the ability to conduct precise and fully controlled nitriding processes, that in turn produce a high accuracy of the nitrogen layers obtained with the lowest possible ammonia consumption.

"We have designed a solution with dimensions enabling the nitriding of large, heavy parts in a way which meets the customer's specifications.The patentedZeroFlow® controlled nitriding processallows users to obtain optimal results while consuming even several times less ammonia compared to traditional nitriding, which is beneficial both in economic and ecological terms," commented Jędrzej Malinowski, Sales Manager of the SECO/WARWICK Vacuum Furnace Plant.

The atmosphere circulation system installed in the furnace directs the atmosphere flow along the retort walls and through the load. This ensures appropriate temperature distribution during heat treatment. ZeroFlow is a modern version of controlled gas nitriding which maximizes the process effectiveness and efficiency, as well as the economic output, significantly exceeding the results of traditional solutions. It allows for precise shaping of any nitrided layer composition, while maintaining minimal factor consumption, and post-process gas emissions, meeting the most stringent environmental protection regulations.

