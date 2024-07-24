The Vector® will increase the plant's production capacity for brazing stainless heat exchangers alongside an existing fleet of furnaces.

Right Time, Right Place

This Vector 15VP is capable of a variety of thermal processes. Its hot zone measures 36x36x48" (900x900x1200mm) and has a 3,300 lb. (1500 kg) capacity. It also has convection heating and a mechanical vacuum pump system, all of which meet or exceed the specifications necessary for this production line's brazing process.

While SECO/VACUUM furnaces are usually custom-engineered, this particular furnace was fabricated ahead of time as a stock item specifically for the contingency of a customer requesting immediate delivery, which allowed this heat treat partner to ramp up production capacity quickly and seamlessly. Should their production demand shift again, their new Vector vacuum furnace has the versatility to be repurposed for many of their other heat treat processes with relative ease.

"We built this furnace to be ready to be shipped and put into operation very quickly, which is just the solution they were looking for," said SECO/VACUUM Managing Director Piotr Zawistowski.

The heat-treat industry's workhorse vacuum furnace

SECO/VACUUM's Vector® vacuum heat-treating furnace is the workhorse of the heat-treating industry, trusted by both manufacturers with in-house heat treating as well as commercial heat-treating firms. It performs a wide range of processes including hardening, tempering, annealing, solution heat treating, brazing, sintering, as well as low-pressure carburizing. Vector® produces clean, uniform, high-quality parts with repeatable accuracy and no oxidation. Its versatility is matched only by its dependability.

Vector's versatility is brought to bear in the automotive industry to heat treat parts ranging from powertrain components to door latches, or brazing radiators and heater cores, or sintering filtration mesh, … the list goes on. And when automotive production demands shift, as they often do, the Vector can be reconfigured to shift with them.

RELATED INFORMATION