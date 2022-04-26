Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Seco/Warwick S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWG   PLWRWCK00013

SECO/WARWICK S.A.

(SWG)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/25 11:55:40 am EDT
14.50 PLN    0.00%
02:20aSECO/WARWICK S A : Superior support wins order for new Vector® vacuum furnace from SECO/VACUUM
PU
04/12SECO/WARWICK S A : Major electronics component manufacturer orders vacuum tempering furnace from SECO/VACUUM
PU
04/05SECO/WARWICK S A : TEI – the Turkish manufacturer of aerospace components – placed an order for a SECO/WARWICK furnace
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seco/Warwick S A : Superior support wins order for new Vector® vacuum furnace from SECO/VACUUM

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American manufacturer of automotive metal seals will be replacing an existing vacuum furnace to meet high performance standards.

SECO/VACUUM, a SECO/WARWICK Group company, will deliver Vector high-pressure gas quench furnac e (HPGQ) to replace an existing furnace that failed to deliver the performance that the customer required for its tooling and precision sealing products.

The customer's unique materials expertise and continuous innovation create the basis for customer satisfaction. Executing this promise is not possible without the proper tools in place to ensure a consistent, quality outcome from its manufacturing centers, and those include critical heat treatment capabilities.

The new Vector, with a chamber size of 24" x 24" x 36", will also be equipped with SECO/PREDICTIVEmaintenance software designed to predict issues before they occur, Isothermal Quenching, G QuenchPro software directional cooling, dry screw pump technology, temperature uniformity calibration equipment, gas buffer tank and closed-loop water system. In other words, a turnkey system, to ensure high quality performance and process repeatability.

Peter Zawistowski, Managing Director of SECO/VACUUM, said, "We recognize that every business has a bad day once in a while, but apparently the prior solutions provider consistently dropped the ball on their support to this important customer. We have worked very hard to create the tools and metrics necessary to manage our customers' vacuum heat treatment processes accurately and without unplanned service interruptions, and while that gives us an important edge, we are also fully committed to direct contact with the customer to anticipate problems and solve them before they occur."

In addition to the hardware and supervisory tools, SECO/VACUUM will provide extensive training on the new Vector and support it with a 5-year preventive maintenance program.

Continued Zawistowski, "This is the first Vector furnace from SECO/VACUUM for this customer, and they were impressed with the level of interest we paid their team in recommending the tools and auxiliaries to ensure optimum, uninterrupted performance. In fact, we were pleased to hear that the customer researched alternate sources very well and discovered that other SECO/VACUUM customers echoed the same sentiments."

Vector®, SECO/WARWICK's versatile high pressure gas quench vacuum furnaces are employed extensively in in-house manufacturing plants across the globe, especially those conducting a wide range of heat treat processes. Whether it's used for hardening tooling or finished parts, low pressure carburizing, solution heat treating, annealing or other processes, Vector is the modern choice for the agile plant.

RELATED INFORMATIONS

Global Tool Manufacturer Adds 4th Tempering Furnace in As Many Years

A Manufacturer of EV chassis components orders furnaces for in-house tooling

Two Vector vacuum furnaces from SECO/WARWICK on a special mission

Disclaimer

SECO/Warwick SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SECO/WARWICK S.A.
02:20aSECO/WARWICK S A : Superior support wins order for new Vector® vacuum furnace from SECO/VA..
PU
04/12SECO/WARWICK S A : Major electronics component manufacturer orders vacuum tempering furnac..
PU
04/05SECO/WARWICK S A : TEI – the Turkish manufacturer of aerospace components – pl..
PU
03/29SECO/WARWICK S A : SECO/WARWICK furnace customized for Czech knives
PU
03/22SECO/WARWICK S A : SECO/WARWICK furnace speeds up screw production
PU
03/15SECO/WARWICK S A : SECO/WARWICK Vector® for Aeronautics
PU
03/08SECO/WARWICK S A : Precision brazing for medical industry only with SECO/WARWICK
PU
03/01SECO/WARWICK S A : Manufacturers of aluminum heat exchangers need the Active Only® furnace..
PU
02/15SECO/WARWICK S A : SECO/WARWICK's solution to support MICHELIN tire manufacturing
PU
02/08SECO/WARWICK S A : An unparalleled SECO/WARWICK furnace for a Chinese manufacturer of aero..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 389 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net income 2020 13,8 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
Net Debt 2020 1,01 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,14x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 123 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart SECO/WARWICK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Seco/Warwick S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Slawomir Wozniak President & Chief Executive Officer
Piotr Walasek Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Zawistowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Murawski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henryk Pilarski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECO/WARWICK S.A.-12.12%28
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.08%55 532
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.53%35 750
SMC CORPORATION-17.15%32 898
FASTENAL COMPANY-11.10%32 781
FANUC CORPORATION-14.81%31 206