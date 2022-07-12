Seco/Warwick S A : The SECO/WARWICK Group continues to make great strides in the automotive, aerospace and energy industries in the first half of 2022

The year 2022 got off to a dramatic start with regard to global geopolitics and the economy. The war in Ukraine affected not only the economic functioning of our companies, but also the entire communities of our employees. Under these difficult conditions, the SECO/WARWICK Group not only maintained the positive growth trends of the previous year but is also expanding production in local markets.

The first half of 2022 was a time of extraordinary socio-economic turmoil, but despite this, the Group is achieving excellent financial results and continuing the upward trend of last year. "In particular, our Chinese company is developing rapidly, with record sales once again, especially in the segment of sales for automotive battery cooler production lines.

The U.S.-based SECO/VACUUM has won a number of new contracts, and the SECO/WARWICK Group increasingly becomes the first choice of customers in the automotive, aerospace and energy industries. It's worth remembering that all of this happened under conditions of high inflation, supply chain disruption, soaring interest rates and a suspension of trade with Russia. Thanks to wise, responsible business decisions, we remain among the leaders in the industry," said Sławomir Woźniak, President of the SECO/WARWICK Group.

The Chinese expansion is led by electromobility

SECO/WARWICK, as a division, has been operating in the Chinese market since 2010. It started its business exclusively with equipment for controlled atmosphere brazing of aluminum. In the following 12 years of operation in this market, SECO/WARWICK has sold nearly 100 CAB lines used to produce heat exchangers of various types. The company enjoys an excellent reputation in China.

Production of vacuum furnaces at the SECO/WARWICK plant in China began this year, and with the lease of another twin assembly hall, the production area has been doubled, significantly improving efficiency and reducing delivery times for solutions. In the first half of 2022, orders for SECO/WARWICK equipment were placed by a number of companies in this market, including Jiangsu RIDEA, a global manufacturer specializing in heat exchangers.

"We are one of the leading manufacturers of lines designed for brazing heat exchangers. It is thanks to our furnaces that radiators for cars, vans, agricultural machinery, or power generators work efficiently. As far as the automotive industry is concerned, the radiators produced in our facilities supply all the leading automotive corporations. The continued popularity of this technology is also evidenced by the fact that the product for this segment lived to see its own brand - EV/CAB, under which we design solutions dedicated to electric vehicles," - specifies Piotr Skarbiński, Vice President of the Aluminum & CAB Products Segment at SECO/WARWICK Group.

"Our specialized CAB (Controlled Atmosphere Brazing) lines are also used in the HVAC industry for air-conditioning and refrigeration, equipped with technology to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions and costs resulting from global warming and protection of the environment, which is currently a huge advantage to realistically reduce costs for manufacturers," adds P. Skarbiński.

Around the world, demand for battery coolers is increasing due to the growing production of electric vehicles. SECO/WARWICK, which is a leader in the production of CAB lines, works closely with the automotive industry to provide solutions that help advance electric vehicle production technology. In this way, the company is indirectly part of the trend and duty of reducing emissions and caring for the environment.

Global markets, global successes

It is worth noting that this half year was successful for all SECO/WARWICK Group companies.

Later this year, SECO/WARWICK will supply a Vector® vacuum furnace to Atlas Autos Ltd (An Atlas Group Company), the largest manufacturer of motorcycle parts in Pakistan. The furnace is intended for hardening and tempering processes, and its design will allow the system to gas harden components and dies for parts used in automotive production.

In Europe, SECO/WARWICK has delivered, a roller-type unit for spheroidizing rings for the bearing industry. The system will be used at the European plant of the global bearing manufacturer - NSK. This is the second delivery of the same heat treatment system. The first line featuring a roller-hearth type furnace from SECO/WARWICK has been in operation at the Polish factory for seven years. This type of equipment is a technology with roots in the United States. It was in this market that SECO/WARWICK began its technological adventure.

SECO/WARWICK also signed a contract to supply equipment to a global manufacturer of heat exchangers to be installed in a newly built plant in Mexico.

The first half of 2022 was also full of unique deliveries. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, an Israeli pioneer in defense and cyber solutions, purchased from SECO/WARWICK a vacuum furnace for titanium casting for the UPC Precision Castings foundry. This is the first furnace of this type on the Israeli market.

The 5th anniversary of two Group companies

In May 2022, the Indian subsidiary of the SECO/WARWICK Group celebrated the fifth anniversary of its establishment. . During this time, the company received dozens of orders for metal heat treatment equipment from leading companies in the Asian market. The company's regular customers include the TATA Group, the largest and oldest (154 years old) Indian company, with a turnover of $314 billion.

"In India, we are the first-choice supplier for metal heat treatment equipment, which is often indicated by our customers themselves. It's great that we have created a company that is a partner for the region's largest manufacturers. The vast majority of customers return to us and place orders for subsequent technological solutions. This confirms that establishing a dedicated company was the right step." - said Manoranjan Patra, Managing Director, SECO/WARWICK India.

The SECO/WARWICK Group prides itself on having customers in 70 countries, while the U.S. subsidiary, SECO/VACUUM, serves 125 customers, after only five years of operation. Growth also means the need for additional engineering and production personnel and the need to increase production capacity, hence the Company decided to move to new headquarters with 50% more office space and 300% larger production hall space.

Medical industry on the move

SECO/WARWICK delivered a Vector®vacuum furnace in the first half of 2022 for a European medical conglomerate that manufactures X-ray and radiation therapy equipment. However, this is not the only delivery for this highly specialized industry. In its portfolio, this global manufacturer of metal heat treatment equipment has furnaces that are ideal for both the production of surgical instruments and production 3D printing, to name a few.

The medical industry uses heat treatment in a very wide range of applications. One of SECO/WARWICK's partners is a manufacturer of surgical instruments. Various hardening, tempering and brazing processes are implemented for the production of such parts.

Values reflected in awards

The first half of the year for SECO/WARWICK included numerous awards and titles. The Group's U.S.-based Retech company received the "Most Innovative Metallurgical Equipment Specialists" award from Acquisition International Magazine. The awarded title is linked to the company's number one value - INNOVATION.

"We don't work for awards. We want to be the first-choice company for innovation or partnership, which is why the titles are gratifying because they show that our work in accordance with our values is being noticed. The local contribution to the history of the city and the community was recognized by the city officials, who awarded SECO/WARWICK the Świebodzin Clothier Statuette with number 1, in appreciation of PARTNERSHIP. The second title of Reliable Employer for the best employers in Poland, emphasizes the SAFETY and STABILITY provided by our company. We are also a socially committed company, hence the Good Company title for positive social activities, which highlights our RELIABILITY. CHTA - the China Heat Treatment Association, recognized our experience, quality and ability to customize our products to meet the individual needs of our customers and awarded us the title of Customer Satisfaction Brand Top 10, which proves our CREDIBILITY" - adds Katarzyna Sawka, Vice President of Marketing, SECO/WARWICK Group.

SECO/WARWICK has no intention of resting on its laurels. Although the first half of 2022 resulted in tremendous successes, the Group faces new challenges that will be centered around further strengthening of its market position, introducing more innovations, and ensuring sustainability.