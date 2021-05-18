Log in
    SWG   PLWRWCK00013

SECO/WARWICK S.A.

(SWG)
  Report
Seco/Warwick S A : A SECO/WARWICK CAB Active Only® line to be delivered to a UK industrial heat exchanger manufacturer

05/18/2021 | 04:01am EDT
The latest system from SECO/WARWICK will be used for controlled atmosphere aluminum brazing. This addition will allow the customer to expand its range of sizes and dimensions of aluminum heat exchangers that can be brazed using the CAB technology. The Active Only line offers the greatest flexibility within the CAB furnace range while maintaining the same optimum performance as larger continuous lines.

SECO/WARWICK's controlled atmosphere brazing (CAB) line featuring the Active Only® furnace will consist of a degreaser with afterburner and integrated energy recovery system, a spray fluxer, and an Active Only semi-continuous furnace. The system is composed of a dryer, a purging chamber, a convection-heated brazing furnace, a protective atmosphere cooling chamber, and a final cooling chamber. This will be complemented by an integrated system for loading, sequencing, stacking, transferring, and unloading the work in progress.

SECO/WARWICK and returning customers

This is not the first collaboration between the British manufacturer of industrial heat exchangers and SECO/WARWICK.

'We delivered our first furnace to this company 17 years ago, in 2004. It was a furnace designed for the cutting-edge copper brazing technology of that time,' says Piotr Skarbiński, Vice President of the Aluminum & CAB Products Segment at the SECO/WARWICK Group. 'The fact that a customer has chosen our solutions again after such a long time signals to us that we are doing our job well. We are the most experienced company when it comes to brazing solutions. Some might say that we are very self-confident, but the reason for that is very deep and justified: our confidence is boosted by our returning customers,' concluded P. Skarbiński.

CAB technology with Active Only®: a technology for special tasks

Controlled atmosphere brazing of aluminum (CAB) with the Active Only system is a technology that has proven successful in the industrial production of heat exchangers. This solution is often chosen by the HVAC industry, custom manufacturing, and aftermarket automotive parts manufacturers. The Active Only furnace facilitates the brazing process of various sizes of heat exchangers, which makes the furnace very versatile. The furnace can be heated up to brazing temperature from ambient temperature and the appropriate atmosphere can be ensured in a very short time. The semi-continuous system allows variable heating and cooling rates depending on the cycle and needs. The semi-continuous operation mode ensures uniform heating even of oversized pieces thanks to the rapid transfer between cold and hot zones.

The customer ordering the furnace has a very wide portfolio including heat exchangers for various industries. For this reason, the customer has chosen a solution that, in semi-continuous operation, offers the greatest flexibility with optimum performance.

Disclaimer

SECO/Warwick SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
