Change - Change in Corporate Information::CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY

Second Chance Properties Ltd

(Company Registration No. 198103193M)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Second Chance Properties Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Shirley Tan Sey Liy as Company Secretary in place of Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei, who has resigned, with effect from 15 October 2021.

The Board would like to record its appreciation to Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei for her contributions to the Company during her tenure as the Company Secretary.

By Order of the Board

Mohamed Salleh s/o Kadir Mohideen Saibu Maricar

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

15 October 2021