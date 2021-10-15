Log in
    528   SG1D93474618

SECOND CHANCE PROPERTIES LTD

(528)
  Report
Change - Change in Corporate Information::CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Second Chance Properties Ltd

(Company Registration No. 198103193M)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Second Chance Properties Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Shirley Tan Sey Liy as Company Secretary in place of Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei, who has resigned, with effect from 15 October 2021.

The Board would like to record its appreciation to Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei for her contributions to the Company during her tenure as the Company Secretary.

By Order of the Board

Mohamed Salleh s/o Kadir Mohideen Saibu Maricar

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

15 October 2021

Disclaimer

Second Chance Properties Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 24,0 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net income 2020 4,45 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
Net Debt 2020 22,0 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 222 M 164 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,47x
EV / Sales 2020 6,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,0%
Technical analysis trends SECOND CHANCE PROPERTIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Salleh Marican Chief Executive Officer
Ahmad Bin Mohamed Magad Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Geetha Padmanabhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lye Heng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Hasan Marican Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECOND CHANCE PROPERTIES LTD25.53%164
CBRE GROUP, INC.61.14%33 257
KE HOLDINGS INC.-66.05%24 878
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.11%24 161
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED72.80%12 979
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.89%8 397