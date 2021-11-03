General Announcement::ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SGX-ST

Second Chance Properties Ltd

(Company Registration No. 198103193M)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The Board of Directors of Second Chance Properties Ltd (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby discloses in accordance to Rule 704(17)(b) on the current status of its investment in quoted securities as follows:

Rule 704(17)(b) Before Acquisition After Acquisition (S$) (S$) Aggregate cost of the Group's quoted investments 212,787,225.00 225,597,084.00 Aggregate cost of the Group's quoted investments as a percentage of the latest audited consolidated net tangible 85.48% 90.63% assets of the Group as at 31 August 2020 Total Market value of the Group's quoted investments 221,809,155.00 239,098,944.15 Amount of any provision for diminution - - in value of investments Audited consolidated net tangible assets of the Group as at 31 August 248,933,591.00 248,933,591.00 2020

By Order of the Board

Mohamed Salleh s/o Kadir Mohideen Saibu Maricar

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

3 November 2021

1