General Announcement::ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SGX-ST

Second Chance Properties Ltd
(Company Registration No. 198103193M)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED
The Board of Directors of Second Chance Properties Ltd (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby discloses in accordance to Rule 704(17)(b) on the current status of its investment in quoted securities as follows:
|
Rule 704(17)(b)
|
Before Acquisition
|
After Acquisition
|
(S$)
|
(S$)
|
|
Aggregate cost of the Group's quoted
|
|
|
investments
|
212,787,225.00
|
225,597,084.00
|
Aggregate cost of the Group's quoted
|
|
|
investments as a percentage of the
|
|
|
latest audited consolidated net tangible
|
85.48%
|
90.63%
|
assets of the Group as at 31 August
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Total Market value of the Group's
|
|
|
quoted investments
|
221,809,155.00
|
239,098,944.15
|
Amount of any provision for diminution
|
-
|
-
|
in value of investments
|
|
|
Audited consolidated net tangible
|
|
|
assets of the Group as at 31 August
|
248,933,591.00
|
248,933,591.00
|
2020
|
|
By Order of the Board
Mohamed Salleh s/o Kadir Mohideen Saibu Maricar
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
3 November 2021
1
Disclaimer
Second Chance Properties Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:57 UTC.