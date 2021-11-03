Log in
    528   SG1D93474618

SECOND CHANCE PROPERTIES LTD

(528)
  Report
General Announcement::ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SGX-ST

11/03/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Second Chance Properties Ltd

(Company Registration No. 198103193M)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The Board of Directors of Second Chance Properties Ltd (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby discloses in accordance to Rule 704(17)(b) on the current status of its investment in quoted securities as follows:

Rule 704(17)(b)

Before Acquisition

After Acquisition

(S$)

(S$)

Aggregate cost of the Group's quoted

investments

212,787,225.00

225,597,084.00

Aggregate cost of the Group's quoted

investments as a percentage of the

latest audited consolidated net tangible

85.48%

90.63%

assets of the Group as at 31 August

2020

Total Market value of the Group's

quoted investments

221,809,155.00

239,098,944.15

Amount of any provision for diminution

-

-

in value of investments

Audited consolidated net tangible

assets of the Group as at 31 August

248,933,591.00

248,933,591.00

2020

By Order of the Board

Mohamed Salleh s/o Kadir Mohideen Saibu Maricar

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

3 November 2021

1

Disclaimer

Second Chance Properties Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
