Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP::Choice

Second Chance Properties Ltd

(Company Registration No. 198103193M)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE FOR PROPOSED FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND, AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND

APPLICATION OF SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Second Chance Properties Ltd (the "Company") refers to the Company's announcements dated 28 October 2021 in relation to the unaudited financial statement for the financial year ended 31 August 2021 and the declaration of dividend of 5.5 cents per shares.

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Share Transfer Book and Register of Members of Second Chance Properties Ltd (the "Company") will be closed from 5:00 p.m. (Singapore time) on 29 December 2021 ("Record Date") for the purpose of determining the entitlements of the Company's shareholders ("Shareholders") to a proposed first and final dividend of 0.50 Singapore cents and special dividend of 5 Singapore cents per ordinary shares tax exempt (one-tier) for the financial year ended 31 August 2021 (the "Dividends"), subject to the approval of Shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be convened in December 2021 ("2021 AGM").

Duly completed and stamped registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services, 80 Robinson Road, #02-00, Singapore 068898, up to 5:00 p.m. (Singapore time) on the Record Date will be registered to determine Shareholders' entitlements to the Dividends.

Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5:00 p.m. (Singapore time) on the Record Date will be entitled to the Dividends.

The proposed first and final dividend and special dividend shall be payable on or about 11 February 2022, if approved by the Company's Shareholders at the 2021 AGM.

APPLICATION OF SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

Notice of Election

Shareholders entitled to the Dividends will be eligible to participate in the Scheme ("Entitled Shareholders") subject to the terms and conditions as set out in the Scheme.

A notice of election will be dispatched to the Entitled Shareholders ("Notice of Election") on or about 6 January 2022. The Entitled Shareholders may elect to participate in the Scheme in relation to part only or all of their entitlements in respect of the Dividends, or they can make a permanent election to participate in the Scheme in respect to all (and not part only) of their entitlements in respect of the Dividends and all future qualifying dividends to which the Scheme applies.