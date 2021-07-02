Second Sight Medical Products : Letter from Gumbiner Savett, Inc.to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated July 2, 2021 (Form 8-K)



July 2, 2021



U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, NE

Washington, DC 20549



Ladies and Gentlemen:



We are the former independent registered public accounting firm for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. and Subsidiary (the 'Company'). We have read the Company's disclosure set forth in Item 4.01 'Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant' of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated July 2, 2021 (the 'Current Report') and are in agreement with the disclosure in the Current Report, insofar as it pertains to our firm.



Sincerely,