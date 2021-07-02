Log in
    EYES   US81362J2096

SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

(EYES)
  Report
Second Sight Medical Products : Letter from Gumbiner Savett, Inc.to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated July 2, 2021 (Form 8-K)

07/02/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
July 2, 2021


U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, NE
Washington, DC 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We are the former independent registered public accounting firm for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. and Subsidiary (the 'Company'). We have read the Company's disclosure set forth in Item 4.01 'Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant' of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated July 2, 2021 (the 'Current Report') and are in agreement with the disclosure in the Current Report, insofar as it pertains to our firm.

Sincerely,

Disclaimer

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
