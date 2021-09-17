Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Secoo Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SECO   US81367P1012

SECOO HOLDING LIMITED

(SECO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/17 04:00:00 pm
1.6 USD   -1.84%
04:22pSECOO : Change of Auditor (Form 6-K)
PU
08/17Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/13Asian ADRs Down 0.6% Friday as Solar Suppliers Fade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Secoo : Change of Auditor (Form 6-K)

09/17/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change of Auditor

This current report on Form 6-K was submitted in connection with the change of auditor by Secoo Holding Limited (the 'Company'). The Company has engaged Shandong Haoxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. ('Shandong Haoxin') as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, to replace BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP ('BDO China'). The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company. The Company's decision to make this change was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and BDO China on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

Shandong Haoxin is engaged to audit the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31,2020 and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended.

The Company is working closely with BDO China and Shandong Haoxin to ensure a seamless transition.

Disclaimer

Secoo Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 20:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
04:22pSECOO : Change of Auditor (Form 6-K)
PU
08/17Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/13Asian ADRs Down 0.6% Friday as Solar Suppliers Fade
MT
08/05Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
07/30Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
05/25SECOO : Receives NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F (Form 6-K)
PU
05/25SECOO : Gets Nasdaq Non-Compliance Warning for Form 20-F Delay
MT
05/24Secoo Receives NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Its Form 20-F
GL
05/14SECOO GROUP : unveiled its Hainan International Business Strategy for the first ..
PR
05/12SECOO : has reached the Partnership Framework Agreement with Hainan Province Tra..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6 846 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
Net income 2019 154 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2019 798 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 744 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 010
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Secoo Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Rixue Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Jun Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Wang Independent Director
Xiao Quan Zhang Independent Director
Jian Guo Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECOO HOLDING LIMITED-29.13%115
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-32.86%423 607
SHOPIFY INC.30.39%184 301
MEITUAN-18.26%183 180
PINDUODUO INC.-43.78%125 191
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.12.78%93 525