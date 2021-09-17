Secoo : Change of Auditor (Form 6-K)

Change of Auditor

This current report on Form 6-K was submitted in connection with the change of auditor by Secoo Holding Limited (the 'Company'). The Company has engaged Shandong Haoxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. ('Shandong Haoxin') as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, to replace BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP ('BDO China'). The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company. The Company's decision to make this change was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and BDO China on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

Shandong Haoxin is engaged to audit the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31,2020 and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended.

The Company is working closely with BDO China and Shandong Haoxin to ensure a seamless transition.