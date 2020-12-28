Secoo Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Results
12/28/2020 | 06:00am EST
BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”, the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Highlights for Third Quarter 2020:
GMV1 reached RMB4,120.4 million (US$606.9 million) for Q3 2020, representing an increase of 12.5% from RMB3,661.0 million for Q3 2019.
Total number of orders2 was 1,109.0 thousand for Q3 2020, representing an increase of 7.1% from 1,035.3 thousand for Q3 2019.
Number of active customers3 increased by 7.5% to 518.7 thousand for Q3 2020 from 482.5 thousand for Q3 2019.
Total revenues was RMB1,373.5 million (US$202.3 million) for Q3 2020, compared with RMB1,941.6 million for Q3 2019.
Net income was RMB20.8 million (US$3.1 million) for Q3 2020.
_________________________
1 GMV, or Gross Market Value, refers to the total value of all orders of products and services, excluding the value of whole car sales, placed on our online platform and in our offline experience centers, regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned or whether the services are cancelled during the period presented.
2 Total orders refer to the total number of orders of products and services, excluding the number of whole car sales, placed on our online platform and in our offline experience centers, regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned or whether the services are cancelled during the period presented.
3 Active customer refers to a customer who made at least one account purchase during the period presented.
Commentary
Mr. Richard Rixue Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Secoo, said, “We are pleased to report our robust operational performance for the third quarter of 2020, highlighted by year-over-year GMV growth of 12.5%. This sustained healthy growth reflects the effective execution of our multi-pronged business strategy, especially our ability to widen our offering of high-end brands as we move toward cementing our leading position in the luxury e-commerce space. We also have been enhancing collaborations with top brands and strategic partners worldwide, as well as using intelligent marketing approaches to enrich product and service offerings for a growing number of Chinese consumers pursuing affluent lifestyles.
“We leveraged our well-established high-end global supply chain systems, cutting-edge technology and integrated online and offline channels to cultivate our luxury-focused livestreaming ecosystem as streaming e-commerce becomes an increasingly popular format for a timely and reliable shopping experience. In this spirit, we remain focused on deepening cooperation with the most trafficked short-video platforms while boosting our streaming content creation and improving streaming shopping experience and quality. We believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the booming opportunities in luxury e-commerce as online shopping picks up pace in the aftermath of pandemic. We will further optimize our core operating strengths to deliver sustainable value to both our customers and shareholders,” Mr. Li concluded.
Mr. Shaojun Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Secoo, said, “In the third quarter, amid a recovering COVID-19 environment in Mainland China, we delivered net income of RMB20.8 million representing an increase of 252.5% quarter-over-quarter. Our sequential improvement in profitability demonstrates the resilience of our business model to navigate through market dynamics. Going forward, we remain confident to capture immense potential in China’s online high-end consumer market in the long run.”
Recent Developments
In the third quarter of 2020, Secoo continued to roll out large-scale online shopping festivals, including its annual “707” anniversary campaign, the Chinese Valentine’s Day campaign in August and the outlets offerings promotion campaign in September. These festivals, which pivoted promotional events on a suite of top luxury brands, were supported by an array of personalized and intelligent marketing approaches coupled with technological innovations and high-end fashion content initiatives. All these efforts effectively boosted GMV growth in the quarter.
In December 2020, Secoo launched the livestreaming production base at the Secoo headquarters. The livestreaming base is set to facilitate daily broadcast sessions hosted by Muti-Channel Network (“MCN”) agencies and Douyin/Kuaishou-recommended broadcasters, as well as enable livestreaming sessions hosted by a wide range of mid-tier and most popular Key Opinion Leaders (“KOLs”), positioning Secoo as the partner of choice for luxury livestreaming e-commerce business.
In November 2020, Secoo sustained its momentum in the Chinese traditional e-commerce promotion event “Double-eleven.” During the event, the GMV from presales of top-selling or highly sought-after products increased by 40% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Secoo leveraged intelligence-empowered pricing strategy and advanced customer services to drive customers that have higher spending power to place orders and increase average transaction value per order.
In September 2020, Secoo formed direct cooperation with Kweichow Moutai, China’s legendary liquor brand. As part of this cooperation, one of the most 53-degree Moutai Flying Fairy has been available at Secoo. The cooperation will enhance Secoo's portfolio of liquor products and also further meet Secoo's high-end members' strong demand for Kweichow Moutai. The alliance between Kweichow Moutai and Secoo not only extends Moutai's traditional sales and marketing channels to integrated online and offline platform, but provides a premium sales channel to service the premium Moutai fans.
In December 2020, Secoo and Kweichow Moutai co-hosted the first offline promotional event in Beijing. Featuring a theme of “looking for the best liquor in China,” this event showcased a sampling of different series of Kweichow Moutai liquor, attracting and gathering this famous brand’s loyal fans, along with VIP Secoo members.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GMV increased by 12.5% to RMB4,120.4 million (US$606.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, from RMB3,661.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Total number of orders increased by 7.1% to 1,109.0 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 from 1,035.3 thousand for the third quarter of 2019.
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1,373.5 million (US$202.3 million) compared with RMB1,941.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in the proportion of business contribution from its marketplace platform business that recognizes revenues on a net basis, and short supply of some luxury goods and delayed logistics services due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost of revenues decreased by 29.1% to RMB1,142.9 million (US$168.3 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB1,612.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in total revenues.
Gross profit was RMB230.5 million (US$34.0 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB329.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in total revenues and the increase in discount on sales to boost customers’ willingness to purchase during the pandemic.
Operating expenses decreased by 22.3% to RMB182.2 million (US$26.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB234.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Fulfillment expenses decreased by 16.3% to RMB41.5 million (US$6.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB49.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decreased freight and staff costs during the period.
Marketing expenses decreased by 47.6% to RMB58.1 million (US$8.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB110.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the reduced online and offline advertising expenses, as well as the decreased staff costs.
Technology and content development expenses increased by 8.8% to RMB28.5 million (US$4.2 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB26.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the continuous investment in the technology department in order to strengthen our technological capabilities to improve operating efficiency.
General and administrative expenses increased by 13.2% to RMB54.1 million (US$8.0 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB47.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the additional provisions for bad debts, over which the Company considered many factors in assessing the collectability, such as the financial conditions of the debtors given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.
Income from operations was RMB48.3 million (US$7.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB94.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB50.8 million (US$7.5 million), compared with RMB97.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Income tax benefit was RMB570 thousand (US$84 thousand) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with income tax expense of RMB17.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Net income was RMB20.8 million (US$3.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with a net income of RMB62.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB23.2 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB64.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB21.8 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB60.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.62 (US$0.09) and RMB0.60 (US$0.09) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB2.43 and RMB2.33, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) were RMB0.31 (US$0.05) and RMB0.30 (US$0.04) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB1.21 and RMB1.17, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.69 (US$0.10) and RMB0.67 (US$0. 10) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB2.53 and RMB2.43, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.35 (US$0.05) and RMB0.34 (US$0.05) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB1.26 and RMB1.22, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.
Cash and Restricted Cash
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB793.8 million (US$116.9 million).
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 28, 2020 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 28, 2020).
To speed up the entry process for participants, this earnings conference call requires all participants to finish an online registration in advance.
Title of Event:
Secoo Holding Limited Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
For participants who wish to join the call, please complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a Direct Event Passcode, a unique Registrant ID, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until January 4, 2021:
United States:
+1-646-254-3697
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China:
+852-3051-2780
Mainland China:
400-632-2162
Replay Access Code:
4768819
About Secoo Holding Limited
Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.
To supplement our consolidated financial statements which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we also use non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and ADS as additional non-GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. We define non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. We define non-GAAP net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. We define non-GAAP net income per share as non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited dividing by weighted average number of basic and diluted share outstanding, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share divided by two as two ADSs represent one ordinary share. We also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our consolidated results of operations in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies.
The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Secoo does.
Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This press release contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.0, the noon buying rate in New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in effect as of September 30, 2020.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to Secoo management quotes and the Company’s financial outlook. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” and similar statements. Secoo Holding Limited may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the Company’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in China. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China: Secoo Holding Limited Jingbo Ma Tel: +86 (10) 6588-0135 E-mail: ir@secoo.com
The Piacente Group, Inc. Jenny Cai Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677 E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com
In the United States: The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi Piacente Tel: +1-212-481-2050 E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com
SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share data)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
1,895,212
1,317,712
194,077
4,680,686
3,540,254
521,423
Marketplace and other services
46,401
55,761
8,213
148,426
144,730
21,316
Total revenues
1,941,613
1,373,473
202,290
4,829,112
3,684,984
542,739
Cost of revenues
(1,612,282
)
(1,142,930
)
(168,335
)
(3,927,774
)
(3,084,078
)
(454,236
)
Gross profit
329,331
230,543
33,955
901,338
600,906
88,503
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses
(49,630
)
(41,533
)
(6,117
)
(140,451
)
(124,897
)
(18,395
)
Marketing expenses
(110,844
)
(58,076
)
(8,554
)
(374,208
)
(195,747
)
(28,830
)
Technology and content development expenses
(26,187
)
(28,462
)
(4,192
)
(74,366
)
(83,161
)
(12,248
)
General and administrative expenses
(47,794
)
(54,143
)
(7,974
)
(145,886
)
(135,521
)
(19,960
)
Total operating expenses
(234,455
)
(182,214
)
(26,837
)
(734,911
)
(539,326
)
(79,433
)
Income from operations
94,876
48,329
7,118
166,427
61,580
9,070
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
2,090
1,247
184
8,345
3,802
560
Interest expense
(31,183
)
(32,760
)
(4,825
)
(88,787
)
(96,868
)
(14,267
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
(87
)
(1,949
)
(287
)
(623
)
(3,794
)
(559
)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
8,061
(1,824
)
(269
)
7,722
(3,219
)
(474
)
Others
5,358
7,159
1,054
51,853
17,552
2,585
Income (loss) before income tax
79,115
20,202
2,975
144,937
(20,947
)
(3,085
)
Income tax benefits (expenses)
(17,041
)
570
84
(26,998
)
5,121
754
Net income (loss)
62,074
20,772
3,059
117,939
(15,826
)
(2,331
)
Less: Gain (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(128
)
540
80
834
858
126
Less: Gain (loss) attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interest
1,147
(1,648
)
(243
)
3,177
(2,731
)
(402
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Secoo Holding Limited
61,055
21,880
3,222
113,928
(13,953
)
(2,055
)
Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interest redemption value
(123
)
(127
)
(19
)
(499
)
(377
)
(56
)
Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited
60,932
21,753
3,203
113,429
(14,330
)
(2,111
)
Net income (loss) per share
— Basic
2.43
0.62
0.09
4.52
(0.49
)
(0.07
)
— Diluted
2.33
0.60
0.09
4.34
(0.48
)
(0.07
)
Net income (loss) per ADS
— Basic
1.21
0.31
0.05
2.26
(0.25
)
(0.04
)
— Diluted
1.17
0.30
0.04
2.17
(0.24
)
(0.04
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income per share
— Basic
25,122,199
35,326,281
35,326,281
25,122,199
29,032,522
29,032,522
— Diluted
26,115,445
36,282,284
36,282,284
26,111,835
30,043,861
30,043,861
SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share data)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
709,823
704,655
103,784
Restricted cash
240,741
88,531
13,039
Investment securities
2,318
265
39
Accounts receivable, net
123,226
78,587
11,575
Inventories
2,680,428
3,017,878
444,485
Advances to suppliers
333,826
524,812
77,296
Prepayments and other current assets
431,107
619,502
91,243
Amounts due from related parties
30
350
50
Total current assets
4,521,499
5,034,580
741,511
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
83,816
71,854
10,583
Intangible asset, net
10,390
8,611
1,268
Restricted cash
3,572
642
95
Investment in equity investees
71,595
60,080
8,849
Deferred tax assets
106,637
129,707
19,104
Goodwill
23,560
20,214
2,977
Operating lease right-of-use assets
159,321
126,638
18,652
Other non-current assets
16,806
16,085
2,369
Total non-current assets
475,697
433,831
63,897
Total assets
4,997,196
5,468,411
805,408
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings
159,500
1,351,288
199,023
Accounts payable
569,045
395,600
58,266
Amounts due to related parties
488
165
24
Advances from customers
57,122
63,028
9,283
Income taxes payable
110,615
119,321
17,574
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
895,694
993,634
146,346
Deferred revenue
97,965
52,566
7,742
Operating lease liabilities
38,608
46,954
6,916
Total current liabilities
1,929,037
3,022,556
445,174
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion
1,215,249
-
-
Operating lease liabilities
113,782
81,560
12,012
Long-term liabilities
77,344
1,421
209
Total non-current liabilities
1,406,375
82,981
12,221
Total liabilities
3,335,412
3,105,537
457,395
Mezzanine Equity
Redeemable non-controlling interest
9,337
9,724
1,432
Total mezzanine equity
9,337
9,724
1,432
Equity:
Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized including class A shares and class B shares as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, 19,068,224 shares issued and 18,550,770 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 29,272,306 shares issued and 28,754,852 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020)
126
198
29
Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized including class A shares and class B shares, 6,571,429 shares issued and 6,571,429 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively)
41
41
6
Treasury Stock (517,454 Class A ordinary shares as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively, at cost)
(71,018
)
(71,018
)
(10,460
)
Additional paid-in capital
2,848,145
3,559,389
524,241
Accumulated losses
(1,126,330
)
(1,140,660
)
(168,001
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,500
)
(18,269
)
(2,691
)
Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders
1,624,464
2,329,681
343,124
Non-redeemable non-controlling interest
27,983
23,469
3,457
Total shareholders' equity
1,652,447
2,353,150
346,581
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
4,997,196
5,468,411
805,408
SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Income from operations
94,876
48,329
7,119
166,427
61,580
9,070
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
2,585
2,452
361
9,043
7,543
1,111
Non-GAAP income from operations
97,461
50,781
7,480
175,470
69,123
10,181
Net Income (loss)
62,074
20,772
3,060
117,939
(15,826
)
(2,331
)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
2,585
2,452
361
9,043
7,543
1,111
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
64,659
23,224
3,421
126,982
(8,283
)
(1,220
)
Net income (loss)attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited
60,932
21,753
3,204
113,429
(14,330
)
(2,111
)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
2,585
2,452
361
9,043
7,543
1,111
Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited
63,517
24,205
3,565
122,472
(6,787
)
(1,000
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
Basic
2.53
0.69
0.10
4.88
(0.23
)
(0.03
)
Diluted
2.43
0.67
0.10
4.69
(0.23
)
(0.03
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS:
Basic
1.26
0.35
0.05
2.44
(0.12
)
(0.02
)
Diluted
1.22
0.34
0.05
2.35
(0.12
)
(0.02
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing the adjusted net income per share