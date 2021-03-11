Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Secoo Holding Limited    SECO

SECOO HOLDING LIMITED

(SECO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Secoo : Chinese online luxury retailer Secoo and iconic British brand Liberty hold an offline exhibition in China

03/11/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 8 to 21, 2021, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), the leading online luxury retailer in China, will hold a two-week offline exhibition in China in cooperation with the 146-year-old leading British department store Liberty. This marks the first time that Liberty has an exhibition in China. The event will allow Chinese consumers to experience and better understand the iconic brand this spring.

Secoo x Liberty

Jointly hosted by Secoo and the iconic British brand, Liberty, the exhibition "Meet Spring, Meet Liberty" formally kicked off on March 8, International Women's Day. Distinguished guests from UK Department of International Trade, China British Business Council, China Fashion Designer Association, Rachel Huang, Liberty's head of operations and sales for the Far East and Greater China; and Regina Szeto, vice president of brand, international PR, and marketing at Secoo, in addition to fashion industry leaders and the media partners attended the event.

Liberty, founded in 1875, is the world's third-largest department store located on Regent Street, in the heart of London. Liberty is a movement dedicated to the discovery, animated by arts, culture, design, and the pursuit of beauty. In recent years, luxury and fashion brands like Gucci, The North Face etc. had made crossover collections showcasing Liberty's exclusive prints and silhouettes that blur lines between heritage luxury and cutting-edge style.

In 2018, Liberty and Secoo formed the initial collaborative partnership to launch the iconic British brand flagship store on Secoo's online platform. This new partnership aimed to raise Chinese consumers' understanding of the iconic brand and experience the British lifestyle through the offline exhibition in Beijing. To connect with the offline exhibition, Secoo launched an exclusive Liberty limited edition gift boxes on March 6 to celebrate Secoo's Goddess Day event.

Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is one of Asia's leading online integrated premium products and services platforms. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platforms, consisting of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures, and brand cooperation, Secoo can ensure every product's authenticity and quality.

With this Liberty exhibition, Secoo has committed again to its mission "Devoted to You."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-online-luxury-retailer-secoo-and-iconic-british-brand-liberty-hold-an-offline-exhibition-in-china-301245285.html

SOURCE Secoo Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
06:01aSECOO  : Chinese online luxury retailer Secoo and iconic British brand Liberty h..
PR
02/09SECOO  : Retains Advisers to Help Evaluate 'Going-Private' Proposal From CEO
MT
02/09Secoo Special Committee Retains Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel
GL
01/12Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/11Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
01/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
01/11SECOO  : Receives 'Going-Private' Proposal From CEO; Shares Rise
MT
01/11Secoo Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private&rdquo..
GL
2020Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ