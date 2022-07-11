CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Secova Metals Corp. (SEK)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 juillet/July 2022) - Secova Metals Corp. (SEK) has announced a name and symbol change to ESGold Corp. (ESAU).

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 14, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on July 13, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Secova Metals Corp. (SEK) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour ESGold Corp. (ESAU).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 14 juillet 2022.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 13 juillet 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 14 juillet/July 2022 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : SEK New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : ESAU New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 29643L 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 29643L 10 5 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 813678307/CA8136783070

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com