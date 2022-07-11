Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Secova Metals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SEK   CA8136783070

SECOVA METALS CORP.

(SEK)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:51 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Secova Metals Corp. (SEK)

07/11/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 juillet/July 2022) - Secova Metals Corp. (SEK) has announced a name and symbol change to ESGold Corp. (ESAU).

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 14, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on July 13, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Secova Metals Corp. (SEK) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour ESGold Corp. (ESAU).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 14 juillet 2022.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 13 juillet 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

le 14 juillet/July 2022

Old Symbol/Vieux symbole :

SEK

New Symbol/Nouveau symbole :

ESAU

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

29643L 10 5

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

CA 29643L 10 5 8

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

813678307/CA8136783070

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
