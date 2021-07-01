Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sectra AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SECT B   SE0014609061

SECTRA AB (PUBL)

(SECT B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sectra : Annual report and Sustainability report

07/01/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNuAl RePORT AND SuSTAINABIlITy RePORT

2020/2021

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society

Our customers make society work

Sectra offers solutions for medical IT and cybersecurity. We help hospitals all over the world improve their efficiency so that they can provide better healthcare to patients. We help critical social functions safeguard their ability to supply electricity, water and heating. We help government officials, blue-light emergency services, diplomats and defense forces communicate without the risk of eavesdropping or access violations. This is how we create conditions for a healthier and safer society.

This is Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020/2021. The audited Annual Report is presented on pages 64-109. The Sustainability Report [] includes the Parent Company's and the Group's statutory sustainability report pursuant to Chapter 6, Section 11 of the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The Corporate Governance Report has been reviewed by the auditors and is presented on pages 54-63.

Table of contents

  1. About Sectra and the 2020/2021 financial year
  1. This is Sectra
  2. Why invest in Sectra
  3. Value we create for customers, patients and society
  1. The year in brief

10 CEO letter

13 Business model, goals and strategies

14 Sectra's value-generation model

16 Customer value

18 Corporate culture and employees

22 Innovation

23 Multinational presence

24 Group-wide goals

  1. Medical IT
  2. The healthcare market
  1. Operating area Imaging IT Solutions
  1. Operating area Business Innovation
  1. Cybersecurity
  2. The security market

44 Operating area Secure Communications

48 History

  1. Sectra's history
  1. Five-yearsummary

52 The share

54 Financial information, corporate governance, and Sustainability Report

  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Group Management
  1. Administration Report

70 Sustainability Report

76 Risks and risk management

80 Financial statements for the Group

  1. Financial statements for the Parent Company
  1. Notes
  1. Financial definitions and Alternative Performance Measures
  1. Auditor's report

113 Annual General Meeting, financial calendar, sustainability index, etc.

113 Index to Sustainability Report, and Global Reporting Initiative

  1. Glossary and references
  2. Annual General Meeting 2021
  1. 2021/2022 financial calendar
  1. Contact information

4 About Sectra and the 2020/2021 financial year

Sectra-a Swedish company with global trust

The desire to change society for the better has driven Sectra for over 40 years. During this time, we have retained our entrepreneurial spirit and realized ideas and innovations in close cooperation with end users. To safeguard this customer-oriented corporate culture, we have primarily grown organically since our start in 1978.

What we do

Sectra offers products and services in the medical IT and cybersecurity sectors. We are seeing growing synergies between these areas since healthcare is increasingly becoming a target for organized cybercrime.

Why we exist

The overall aim of our business operations is to solve major social problems that must be addressed in the foreseeable future. There are primarily two global trends that are driving the underlying growth in Sectra's niche areas:

  • The aging population of the industrial- ized world entails a major challenge for healthcare. At the same time, the propor- tion of the population that is of working age is decreasing. For fewer people to be able to take care of more patients, partic- ularly more elderly patients with growing needs, healthcare must become more efficient.
  • A greater degree of digitization through- out society-including in defense forces, critical social functions and healthcare- contributes to efficiency enhancements and simplifies companies' and people's everyday lives. However, it also leads to society becoming more vulnerable to human error, information leaks, unautho- rized data access and cyberattacks.

Our operating areas

Imaging IT

Business

Secure

Solutions

Innovation

Communications

IT systems for managing

Sectra's own incubator.

Cybersecurity solutions

­medical images and patient

This includes our medical

for ­society's most critical

information related to

technology­

research depart-

functions and ­organizations

diagnostic imaging.

ment as well as the business

that handle sensitive

units for Medical Education

information.

and Orthopaedics.

Share of consolidated sales

Share of consolidated sales

Share of consolidated sales

84%

3%

13%

60+

1,632

900+

Countries with customers

Net sales, SEK million

Employees

Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020/2021

About Sectra and the 2020/2021 financial year

5

Why invest in Sectra

Our vision-to contribute to a healthier and safer society

Seven good reasons to invest in Sectra

International niche markets with healthy growth

IT for healthcare and cybersecurity for critical infrastructure are rapidly evolving markets. This creates major growth opportunities for companies such as Sectra.

Stability, profitability and long-term growth

Sectra has a 40-year history of growth and profitability. Over half of the company's sales comprise recurring revenue from long-term customer contracts.

Strong brand with multinational reach

Sectra is an established brand in niche areas where trust and stable products are important success factors. We have a multinational reach, with thousands of customers worldwide.

Innovation

We maintain a high pace of innovation and continuously invest in new and ongoing development of products and services. We also have a self-financed portfolio of exciting projects with the potential to add significant value for customers and for Sectra.

Sustainable business model

Contributing to a better world is the foundation of Sectra's operations and business model. Helping our customers improve the efficiency and quality of patient care and increase cybersecurity in critical social functions is our most significant contribution to a more sustainable society.

Long-standing owners and dedicated management­

Our principal owners, who have been involved in the company since the 1980s, are dedicated to the long-term development of the company,

Strong, customer-focused corporate culture

A corporate culture focused on customer value and employees who are passionate about making a difference lead to satisfied customers.

and all members of management are shareholders­ in Sectra.

Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020/2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sectra AB published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SECTRA AB (PUBL)
05:11aSECTRA  : Annual report and Sustainability report
PU
05:01aSECTRA  : publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020/2021
AQ
06/22SECTRA  : security expertise supports new initiative for more efficient energy u..
PU
06/22SECTRA  : security expertise supports new initiative for more efficient energy u..
AQ
06/17SECTRA  : Swedish healthcare region goes live with cloud service from Sectra for..
AQ
06/15SECTRA  : speeds up clinical use of AI - digital pathology apps now available in..
AQ
06/04SECTRA  : Corrections to 2020/2021 year-end report and nine-month interim report
AQ
06/02SECTRA'S YEAR-END REPORT 2020/2021 : Increased profitability and record-breaking..
PU
06/02SECTRA'S YEAR-END REPORT 2020/2021 : Increased profitability and record-breaking..
AQ
05/20SECTRA  : The Dutch ministries extend contract with Sectra for secure communicat..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 651 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2021 250 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net cash 2021 355 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 102x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 25 523 M 2 984 M 2 981 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 828
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SECTRA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Sectra AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECTRA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 662,50 SEK
Average target price 621,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target -6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clas Harald Torbjörn Kronander President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mats Franzén Chief Financial Officer
Jan-Olof Vilhelm Arn Brüer Chairman
Per Andersnäs Chief Information Officer
Christer Nilsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-9.68%2 953
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.14.21%47 778
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-24.80%30 909
OMNICELL, INC.26.19%6 479
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.-20.57%5 293
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED71.90%4 505