Sectra : Annual report and Sustainability report

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society
Our customers make society work
Sectra offers solutions for medical IT and cybersecurity. We help hospitals all over the world improve their efficiency so that they can provide better healthcare to patients. We help critical social functions safeguard their ability to supply electricity, water and heating. We help government officials, blue-light emergency services, diplomats and defense forces communicate without the risk of eavesdropping or access violations. This is how we create conditions for a healthier and safer society.
This is Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020/2021. The audited Annual Report is presented on pages 64-109. The Sustainability Report [] includes the Parent Company's and the Group's statutory sustainability report pursuant to Chapter 6, Section 11 of the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The Corporate Governance Report has been reviewed by the auditors and is presented on pages 54-63.
Table of contents
About Sectra and the 2020/2021 financial year
This is Sectra
Why invest in Sectra
Value we create for customers, patients and society
The year in brief
10 CEO letter
13 Business model, goals and strategies
14 Sectra's value-generation model
16 Customer value
18 Corporate culture and employees
22 Innovation
23 Multinational presence
24 Group-wide goals
Medical IT
The healthcare market
Operating area Imaging IT Solutions
Operating area Business Innovation
Cybersecurity
The security market
44 Operating area Secure Communications
48 History
Sectra's history
Five-yearsummary
52 The share
54 Financial information, corporate governance, and Sustainability Report
Corporate Governance Report
Board of Directors
Group Management
Administration Report
70 Sustainability Report
76 Risks and risk management
80 Financial statements for the Group
Financial statements for the Parent Company
Notes
Financial definitions and Alternative Performance Measures
Auditor's report
113 Annual General Meeting, financial calendar, sustainability index, etc.
113 Index to Sustainability Report, and Global Reporting Initiative
Glossary and references
Annual General Meeting 2021
2021/2022 financial calendar
Contact information
Sectra-a Swedish company with global trust
The desire to change society for the better has driven Sectra for over 40 years. During this time, we have retained our entrepreneurial spirit and realized ideas and innovations in close cooperation with end users. To safeguard this customer-oriented corporate culture, we have primarily grown organically since our start in 1978.
What we do
Sectra offers products and services in the medical IT and cybersecurity sectors. We are seeing growing synergies between these areas since healthcare is increasingly becoming a target for organized cybercrime.
Why we exist
The overall aim of our business operations is to solve major social problems that must be addressed in the foreseeable future. There are primarily two global trends that are driving the underlying growth in Sectra's niche areas:
The aging population of the industrial- ized world entails a major challenge for healthcare. At the same time, the propor- tion of the population that is of working age is decreasing. For fewer people to be able to take care of more patients, partic- ularly more elderly patients with growing needs, healthcare must become more efficient.
A greater degree of digitization through- out society-including in defense forces, critical social functions and healthcare- contributes to efficiency enhancements and simplifies companies' and people's everyday lives. However, it also leads to society becoming more vulnerable to human error, information leaks, unautho- rized data access and cyberattacks.
Our operating areas
Imaging IT
Business
Secure
Solutions
Innovation
Communications
IT systems for managing
Sectra's own incubator.
Cybersecurity solutions
medical images and patient
This includes our medical
for society's most critical
information related to
technology
research depart-
functions and organizations
diagnostic imaging.
ment as well as the business
that handle sensitive
units for Medical Education
information.
and Orthopaedics.
Share of consolidated sales
Share of consolidated sales
Share of consolidated sales
84%
3%
13%
60+
1,632
900+
Countries with customers
Net sales, SEK million
Employees
Why invest in Sectra
Our vision-to contribute to a healthier and safer society
Seven good reasons to invest in Sectra
International niche markets with healthy growth
IT for healthcare and cybersecurity for critical infrastructure are rapidly evolving markets. This creates major growth opportunities for companies such as Sectra.
Stability, profitability and long-term growth
Sectra has a 40-year history of growth and profitability. Over half of the company's sales comprise recurring revenue from long-term customer contracts.
Strong brand with multinational reach
Sectra is an established brand in niche areas where trust and stable products are important success factors. We have a multinational reach, with thousands of customers worldwide.
Innovation
We maintain a high pace of innovation and continuously invest in new and ongoing development of products and services. We also have a self-financed portfolio of exciting projects with the potential to add significant value for customers and for Sectra.
Sustainable business model
Contributing to a better world is the foundation of Sectra's operations and business model. Helping our customers improve the efficiency and quality of patient care and increase cybersecurity in critical social functions is our most significant contribution to a more sustainable society.
Long-standing owners and dedicated management
Our principal owners, who have been involved in the company since the 1980s, are dedicated to the long-term development of the company,
Strong, customer-focused corporate culture
A corporate culture focused on customer value and employees who are passionate about making a difference lead to satisfied customers.
and all members of management are shareholders in Sectra.
