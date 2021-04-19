Sectra : The largest skin cancer lab in Australia live with Sectra's digital pathology solution

The largest skin cancer lab in Australia live with Sectra's digital pathology solution

Apr 19, 2021 | Medical Systems | Australia

Sydney, Australia and Linköping, Sweden - April 19, 2021 - International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has deployed its software for digital pathology at Southern Sun Pathology, the largest dedicated skin cancer lab in Australia. They are among the first in Australia to implement a digital workflow within clinical pathology, enabling more efficient sharing of resources, competence, and images-thus facilitating better cancer care.

'To realize the true benefits of digital pathology, we wanted something much more than an image viewer. With Sectra's comprehensive solution, we now have a robust, vendor-neutral and scalable solution that can help us reach our ambitions within cancer diagnostics. For example, our pathologists can examine skin tissues remotely, and we can utilize experts in a more efficient way,' says Paul Richard, CEO at Southern Sun Pathology.

Southern Sun Pathology recently acquired Helix Pathology, a healthcare provider located on the Gold Coast specializing in histopathology and cytology. Southern Sun Pathology performs approximately 130,000 examinations per year and Helix Pathology performs 30,000 examinations per year. Thanks to the newly installed software, pathologists at the two sites will be able to review and collaborate around cases in a way that is not possible when using a microscope and physical glass slides. Furthermore, Sectra's high-end review workstation provides pathologists with the right tools to perform daily tasks and reduce the pain-points associated with a time-consuming manual workflow.

'Sectra's agnostic platform allows for maximized benefits from a financial, operational, quality assurance and clinical perspective in a multiple laboratory business,' says Dr Robert Pennisi, Digital Pathology Influencer and Chief Pathologist at Southern Sun Pathology and Helix Pathology.

He continues: 'I'm excited to transition to the new solution. As a pathologist, I now have digital tools that enable me to improve patient care by performing routine tasks quicker and with a higher level of quality as well as to cooperate better around difficult cases. In addition, having a digital workflow will enable us to gain tangible positive outcomes for our patients with more efficient cooperation across vast geographical areas.'

The Sectra solution will be integrated with the two different laboratory information systems (LIS) used at Southern Sun Pathology and Helix Pathology. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also gave the two healthcare providers the freedom to use a scanner vendor of their choice.

'These are exciting times for us at Southern Sun Pathology. We have always been proud to push ourselves towards the forefront of technology. We have recently taken huge steps in the areas of digital pathology and the treatment of skin cancer. Our partnership with Sectra will play an important role in realizing substantial benefits for our pathologists and the care we provide today and supports our ambitions within artificial intelligence,' says Dr Ian Katz, founder of Southern Sun Pathology and a pathologist specializing in skin cancer.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com.

