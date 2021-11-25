Log in
Sectra B : Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month interim report 2021/2022

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month interim report 2021/2022
Nov 25, 2021 | Financial Information

Linköping, Sweden - November 25, 2021 - International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites analysts, investors, and the media to a presentation of the company's six-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Mats Franzén.

Publication of the interim report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) on December 10, 2021
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website investor.sectra.com/Q2report2122. The broadcast will also be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar

  • December 10, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. (CET): Six-month interim report
  • March 9, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. (CET): Nine-month interim report
  • June 3, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. (CEST): Year-end report 2021/2022

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/

About Sectra
Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

