Sectra´s CFO will transition to a new senior position in the company

Oct 31, 2021 | Financial Information

Linköping, Sweden - October 31, 2021 - International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mats Franzén has decided to transition into a new role as an industrial doctoral student and senior advisor to the company management. The process of appointing a new CFO will begin immediately.

Mats Franzén has been employed by the company since 2016 and is as CFO part of the Group's Executive Management team. Mr. Franzén will continue in his current position until a new CFO takes office, however no longer than June 30, 2022. At that time, he will take on his new role.

"Mats Franzén has been and is a great asset to Sectra. Now that he has decided to do his PhD, which we appreciate, it is very valuable that he will continue to work part-time in a new role as senior advisor and expert in the Group directly under me as the CEO," says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB.

This information is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15:40 p.m. (CET) October 31, 2021.