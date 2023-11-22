EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: secunet Security Networks AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
secunet Security Networks AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.secunet.com/ueber-uns/investoren/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.secunet.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.secunet.com/ueber-uns/investoren/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.secunet.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-publications

