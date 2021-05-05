PRESS RELEASE : Interim report after the first quarter: secunet achieves outstanding results

Log in
Interim report after the first quarter: secunet achieves outstanding results

05/05/2021
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast 
Interim report after the first quarter: secunet achieves outstanding results 
2021-05-05 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interim report after the first quarter: secunet achieves outstanding results 
- Sales revenues up 118% to 71.2 million euros (Q1 2020: 32.6 million euros) 
- EBIT improves to 12.2 million euros (Q1 2020: 0.0 million euros) 
[Essen, 5 May 2021] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) today publishes its Group Quarterly 
Statement as at 31 March 2021. With the results achieved, the Company significantly exceeds expectations. 
secunet Security Networks AG achieved far better results in the first quarter of the 2021 financial year than expected 
at the beginning of the financial year. Group sales revenue increased by 118% or 38.6 million euros year-on-year to 
EUR71.2 million (Q1 2020: 32.6 million euros). The significant growth is largely the result of sharply increased product 
sales (IT equipment, licences, maintenance and support) with the SINA product family, in particular the SINA 
Workstation, and the secunet healthcare connector. 
Due to the substantial rise in sales revenue, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also rose from 0.0 million 
euros in the first quarter of the previous year to 12.2 million euros. 
Sales in the Public Sector division - whose products and services are geared towards public clients within and outside 
Germany, as well as international organisations - rose by 113% or 29.8 million euros to 56.2 million euros compared 
with the prior-year quarter (26.4 million euros). The growth is largely attributable to strong product business with 
the SINA product family. German authorities are continuing to invest in secure mobile workstations - accordingly, 
demand remains high, especially for the SINA Workstation. The division thus contributed 79% to Q1 Group sales revenue 
(prior-year quarter: 81%). Sales revenue in the Business Sector division, which addresses its range of products and 
services towards companies in the private and healthcare sectors, rose in the first quarter of 2021 by 141% or 8.9 
million euros from the prior-year level (6.2 million euros) to 15.1 million euros. The increase is largely due to the 
highly positive development of product business with the secunet healthcare connector. The division's share in the 
Group's sales revenue in Q1 was 21% (prior-year quarter: 19%). 
Demand for secunet products grew beyond expectations in the first three months of 2021. The order book as at 31 March 
2021 thus amounted to 176.9 million euros and was significantly higher than at the same reporting date in the previous 
year (115.2 million euros) and at the end of the 2020 financial year (149.5 million euros). 
"We have achieved far better results than expected at the beginning of the year in both divisions. Orders received also 
significantly exceeded our expectations," says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "Based on these 
figures, we can raise our forecast for the year 2021 accordingly. Continued stability of the supply situation of 
semiconductors, which is tight throughout the entire IT industry, is crucial." 
Against this backdrop of a well-filled order book and taking into account the business performance in the first three 
months, the Management Board of secunet AG raised its full-year forecast in an ad hoc announcement dated 20 April 2021. 
The forecast since then is for sales revenues of around 330 million euros and an EBIT of around 59 million euros (2020 
financial year: sales revenues 285.6 million euros, EBIT 51.6 million euros). Achieving this forecast will depend to a 
large extent on continuation of a stable supply situation for intermediate products, in particular the availability of 
semiconductors. The original forecast (published on 3 November 2020) envisaged sales revenues of around 260 million 
euros and an EBIT of around 38 million euros. 
The Group Quarterly Statement as at 31 March 2021 is available for you to download at www.secunet.com. Next financial 
date: 12 May 2021, Virtual Annual General Meeting. 
Contact 
Dr Kay Rathke 
Head of Investor Relations 
Patrick Franitza 
Press Spokesman 
secunet Security Networks AG 
Kurfürstenstrasse 58 
45138 Essen, Germany 
Phone: +49 201 5454 1234 
Fax: +49 201 5454 1235 
e-mail: presse@secunet.com 
http://www.secunet.com 
secunet - protection for digital infrastructures 
secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Company's combination of 
products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and 
digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security - such as cloud computing, 
IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security 
standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation. 
Over 700 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include 
federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The 
Company was founded in 1997. It is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and achieved 
revenues of 285.6 million euros in 2020. 
secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber 
Security. 
Further information can be found at www.secunet.com. 
Disclaimer 
This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of 
the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release 
that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is 
a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to 
the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they 
were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      secunet Security Networks AG 
              Kurfürstenstr. 58 
              45138 Essen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227 
Fax:          +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228 
E-mail:       investor.relations@secunet.com 
Internet:     www.secunet.com 
ISIN:         DE0007276503 
WKN:          727650 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1192372 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1192372 2021-05-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192372&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -2.49% 14856.48 Delayed Quote.8.29%
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -1.76% 334 Delayed Quote.34.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 330 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2021 40,2 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net cash 2021 116 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,8x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 596 M 2 598 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,6%
Chart SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 390,00 €
Last Close Price 334,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Axel Deininger Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Pleines Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Wintergerst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Martius Chief Technical Officer
Torsten Henn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT34.68%2 596
ORACLE CORPORATION19.54%222 984
SAP SE5.15%165 998
INTUIT INC.8.29%112 641
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.20%96 813
DOCUSIGN, INC.-3.24%41 849
