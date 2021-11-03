DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

secunet Security Networks AG remains on growth course in first nine months of 2021

Sales revenue increases 32% year-on-year

EBIT grows disproportionately to sales revenue (+52%)

Growth in both segments

Order book remains above comparative figures

Forecast for the year as a whole confirmed

[Essen, 3 November 2021] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today publishes its Group Quarterly Statement as at 30 September 2021. We remain on a growth course with the results achieved during the first nine months of the 2021 financial year.

In the reporting period from 1 January to 30 September 2021, secunet Group increased sales revenue by 32% to 249.4 million euros (previous year: 189.0 million euros). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved disproportionately relative to sales revenue, rising by 52% to 48.7 million euros (previous year: 32.1 million euros).

Both segments have contributed to this development: sales in the Public Sector segment - whose products and services are geared towards public clients within and outside Germany, as well as international organisations - rose by 25% to 204.1 million euros (previous year: 163.7 million euros). Growth was driven primarily by continued very high demand from the public sector for secure mobile workstations. EBIT in the Public Sector segment grew by 24% to 43.4 million euros (previous year: 35.0 million euros).

The Business Sector segment - which addresses companies in the private and healthcare sectors - generated growth of 79% in sales revenues to 45.3 million euros (previous year: 25.4 million euros). The decisive factor here was the product business with the secunet healthcare connector, which developed very well in the reporting period. The segment generated a positive EBIT of 5.3 million euros, as against -3.0 million euros in the previous year.

The demand for products from secunet remains very high. The order book as at 30 September 2021 amounted to 174.9 million euros and was thus higher than at the same reporting date in the previous year (112.0 million euros) and at the end of the first half of 2021 (160.9 million euros). The increase in the order book results primarily from a high level of orders received from customers in the Public Sector segment.

"Our development in the first nine months of the current financial year has been exceptionally pleasing. We have managed to increase sales revenue and earnings considerably," says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "Our outstanding market position is the basis for our long-term success. With a mix of high-growth and stable products, our market presence is founded on an attractive portfolio. This makes us optimistic about the current fourth quarter."

On the basis of the results and an optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2021 financial year (updated on 20 April 2021), with sales revenues of around 330 million euros and an EBIT of about 59 million euros expected. Achieving this forecast will depend to a large extent on continuation of a stable supply situation for intermediate products, in particular the availability of semiconductors.

The full Group Quarterly Statement as at 30 September 2021 is available for downloading at www.secunet.com.



