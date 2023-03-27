Advanced search
    DE0007276503

SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG

(YSN)
  Report
2023-03-27
201.25 EUR   -8.11%
secunet Security Networks AG : Between optimism and euphoria

03/27/2023
The German cybersecurity specialist, which is unique in that 85% of its revenue comes from public sector orders, published its annual results last Friday.

After nine years of sustained growth - sales rose from €67 million to €338 million between 2012 and 2021, an annualized rate of 20% - the year 2022 marks a first slowdown, with sales reaching $347 million and profitability hard hit by the increase in the cost structure.

To the group's credit, the first three quarters of the year just ended were marked by a real economic stagnation in Germany, a direct consequence of the energy crisis following the invasion of Ukraine.

However, the economy recovered at the end of the year, with the fourth quarter being secunet's best ever. This leads management to forecast a turnover of €375 million for 2023, i.e. a growth of 9.5%. If things are improving, the slowdown seems to be confirmed.

Cash generation, negative for the first time in ten years, will suffer similarly in 2022. This is the result of a major drawdown of working capital to cope with the sudden upturn in orders in the last quarter. At the same time, the group made a €50 million acquisition - that of cloud specialist SysEleven, which allows it to integrate the entire value chain.

There is no cause for alarm, as Secunet still defends an excellent balance sheet, with no debts, and remains 75% controlled by Giesecke + Devrient - a reference in secure printing: tickets, passports, etc.

However, it will be essential to break free from the public sphere and break into the private sphere to ensure future growth. This is the main risk, because experience shows that this transition is often more difficult than expected. Palantir, to name but one, provides an illustrative example.

Secunet is valued at nearly x40 of its profits, i.e. on a long-term low compared to its historical range of between x40 and x70 of profits. As we can see, the market has always oscillated between optimism and euphoria. In this respect, there is no doubt that a new disappointment in terms of growth would be very badly received.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 390 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2023 38,0 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net cash 2023 116 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 1 417 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 219,00 €
Average target price 314,67 €
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Deininger Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Pleines Member-Management Board
Ralf Wintergerst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Martius Chief Technical Officer
Torsten Henn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG11.51%1 524
ACCENTURE PLC1.93%171 777
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.18%138 621
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.07%113 651
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.35%88 725
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.46%69 013
