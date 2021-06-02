Secuoya Grupo de Comunicación S A : Nexus performs the 2nd edition of “Sharing knowledge”.

2 June, 2021

After the good reception of the first season of the branded content project 'Sharing knowledge', BBVA has once again entrusted Secuoya Nexus with the production of a second season of the digital factual aimed at freelancers and SMEs, with the collaboration of the unscripted division of Secuoya Studios. The creativity of the project has been in charge of the agency BtoB and the content strategy in the hands of Secuoya Nexus. In this new season, which consists of a total of 48 main videos plus summaries for social networks (12 stories of four chapters each), an evolution of the original format has been carried out in order to accommodate new experts and develop the bank's positioning in sustainability.

'BBVA innovates once again in its content communication strategy with this format for SMEs and the self-employed, in which we apply techniques from the 'factual' genres and entertainment. This approach allows us to transmit the brand's values and messages, while at the same time generating interesting stories for the audience,' said Eduardo Basarte, director of Secuoya Nexus.

Every story, whose objective is to accompany clients in the transformation and empowerment of their businesses, is structured with the presence of a small or medium-sized company, a senior professional, BBVA and independent experts, and Ángela Borja, a coach with a long career as a consultant and director of Grado3, who also acts as moderator.

Among the innovations of this new batch of episodes is the firm commitment to sustainability. As in the first edition, the new episodes will focus on strategic sectors such as e-commerce, digital security, cybersecurity… The new episodes of 'Sharing knowledge' can be watched on ElMundo.es and on social networks, especially on YouTube.