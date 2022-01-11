Secura : Strike off of Malaysian Subsidiary (Completion)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 14 August 2015)

STRIKING OFF OF MALAYSIAN SUBSIDIARY

The Board of Directors of Secura Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that further to the Company's announcement on 6 September 2021 in relation to the application made by Secura Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("SMSB"), a 50%-owned subsidiary of the Company, to the Companies Commission of Malaysia to be struck off from the Register pursuant to Section 550 of the Companies Act 2016 (the "Striking Off"), SMSB has been struck off from the Register on 29 December 2021.

The Striking Off is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company and their respective associates has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Striking Off, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company.

