  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Secura Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    43B   SG1CF2000009

SECURA GROUP LIMITED

(43B)
Secura : Strike off of Malaysian Subsidiary (Completion)

01/11/2022 | 06:18am EST
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 14 August 2015)

(Company Registration Number: 201531866K)

STRIKING OFF OF MALAYSIAN SUBSIDIARY

The Board of Directors of Secura Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that further to the Company's announcement on 6 September 2021 in relation to the application made by Secura Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("SMSB"), a 50%-owned subsidiary of the Company, to the Companies Commission of Malaysia to be struck off from the Register pursuant to Section 550 of the Companies Act 2016 (the "Striking Off"), SMSB has been struck off from the Register on 29 December 2021.

The Striking Off is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company and their respective associates has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Striking Off, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lim Siok Leng

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

11 January 2022

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Lim Hoon Khiat, Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Disclaimer

Secura Group Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 11:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 33,9 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net income 2020 2,98 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net cash 2020 12,1 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,14x
Yield 2020 5,88%
Capitalization 29,2 M 21,5 M 21,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,9%
Managers and Directors
Kheong Ng Kan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Siok Leng Lim Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tat Kin Ho Chairman
Kuat Foong Ho Independent Director
Pang Liang Ong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECURA GROUP LIMITED-3.95%22
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-0.97%6 695
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-1.53%6 184
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.9.05%3 752
CIMPRESS PLC-1.09%1 848
DELUXE CORPORATION-0.31%1 369