SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY : NOTICES OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM)

To consider and if approved, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution and thereby adopt the recommendation of the Directors that the entire units of shares of SET Plc that remain unissued as at the date of the resolution be cancelled as authorised by the Company's Articles, in order to comply with the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Circular dated 16 April, 2021 issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission. To consider and if approved, to pass the following Special Resolution for the amendment of the Memorandum and Articles of Association:

Amendment of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of Secure Electronic Technology Plc that every reference to 'Authorised Share Capital' in the Memorandum and Articles of Association be replaced with 'Issued Share Capital'.

Dated this 2nd day of December, 2022.

Irene E. Attoe By order of the Board. Company Secretary FRC/2021/002/00000023960

I. PROXY

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her place. A proxy

need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a proxy Form if intended to be used, should be duly stamped by the Commissioner for Stamp

Duties and deposited at the registered office of the Company being No. 107 Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island, Lagos or sent to the Company's

registrars via email at info@pacregistrars.com not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting.

II. EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

Upon coming into effect, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 introduced a number of changes. One of such change is the

removal of the Authorised share capital as obtained under the now repealed CAMA 2004 (''the old law") and replacing it with "Issued Share

Capital".

Section 124 of CAMA 2020 prohibits a company from having any Unissued shares, and mandates that all shares of a Company shall be issued.

Companies that still had unissued shares pursuant to the old law were required to regularise their share capital in line with CAMA 2020 within

6months of the law taking effect.

On 16 April 2021 the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) issued its Circular 13 of 2021 introducing guidelines to enable Companies with

unissued share capital comply with the CAMA 2020 by either issuing or cancelling their unissued share capital, in consonance with the provisions

of the Companies' Articles.

The Articles of Association of SET Plc authorizes the Directors to decide what option to adopt concerning any unissued shares, including the

option of allotment etc.

Article 3 provides that-