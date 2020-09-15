Log in
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. (SES)

SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC.

(SES)
Secure Energy Services : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Timing of 2020 Third Quarter Results

09/15/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2020/CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ('SECURE') (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075(0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canadaand must not be a 'U.S. person' within the meaning of United States('U.S. ') federal securities laws.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2020 third quarter financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR following the release.

ABOUT SECURE
SECURE is a TSX publicly traded energy business providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canadaand certain regions in the United States('U.S.') through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakotaand Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

Disclaimer

Secure Energy Services Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 21:59:04 UTC
