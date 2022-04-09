Log in
    4264   JP3420920005

SECURE, INC.

(4264)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/08 02:00:00 am EDT
1194.00 JPY   +0.34%
News 
Most relevantAll News

Pakistan's PM ousted in no-confidence vote

04/09/2022 | 06:04pm EDT
STORY: The result of the vote, the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, was announced by the presiding speaker of parliament's lower house, Ayaz Sadiq.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, Sadiq said, making it a majority vote.

Khan, 69, was ousted after 3-1/2 years as the leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history.

The late-night vote followed multiple adjournments in the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by member's of Khan's party, who said there was a U.S. conspiracy to oust the cricket star-turned-politician.

Parliament will meet on Monday (April 11) to elect a new prime minister.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 790 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2020 33,0 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
Net Debt 2020 267 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 481 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart SECURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Secure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECURE, INC.-49.51%44
ACCENTURE PLC-18.24%214 672
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.41%177 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.44%114 869
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.88%100 156
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.28%99 849