Pakistan's PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, Sadiq said, making it a majority vote.

Khan, 69, was ousted after 3-1/2 years as the leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history.

The late-night vote followed multiple adjournments in the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by member's of Khan's party, who said there was a U.S. conspiracy to oust the cricket star-turned-politician.

Parliament will meet on Monday (April 11) to elect a new prime minister.