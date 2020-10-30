Secure Property Development & Investment : – 2020 Half Year Report & Financial Statements

SPDI's core property asset portfolio currently consists of South Eastern European prime commercial and industrial real estate, the majority of which is let to blue chip tenants on long leases.

During 2020, management in line with Company's strategy to maximise value for shareholders, continued the discussions with Arcona Property Fund N.V (Arcona) in relation to the conditional implementation agreement for the sale of Company's property portfolio, excluding its Greek logistics property (which has now also separately been sold), in an all-share transaction to Arcona, an Amsterdam and Prague listed company that invests in commercial property in Central Europe. Arcona currently holds high yielding real estate investments in Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, with the transaction valueing the SPDI assets NAV at ~ €29m, significantly higher than the current market value of the Company as a whole. If one takes into consideration and assumes the warrants that will be issued together with the ARCONA shares, the transaction values the SPDI assets at their Net Asset Value.

Following the completion of Stage 1 of the transaction in 2019, which involved two land plots in Ukraine and residential and land asset in Bulgaria and resulted in Company receiving a total of 595.534 Arcona shares and 144.264 warrants over Arcona shares, during the current period the two parties engaged in negotiating and planning Stage 2 of the aforementioned transaction. This Stage is centred on the sale of two commercial income producing assets in Romania and three land plots in Ukraine. The combination of the two complimentary asset portfolios is expected to create a significant European Property company, benefiting both the Company's and the buyer's respective shareholders.

However, the rapid development of COVID-19 outbreak and its effects on all related countries and therefore on all participants in this process, have caused major delays. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, remote working and other similar measures, have affected the effective completion of all relevant actions and therefore brought barriers to the successful completion of the negotiations. Both parties are currently trying to overcome all issues and continue towards completion of this part of the transaction.