Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Secure Trust Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STB   GB00B6TKHP66

SECURE TRUST BANK PLC

(STB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Go ahead for first Greener Homes Scheme deal

11/05/2021 | 09:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance has completed the first deal under its new Greener Homes Scheme.

White Property Holdings Ltd has secured a £1.14 million green investment loan against a development of 12 new homes in the leafy market town of Henley in Arden, Warwickshire.

Called The Elms, the development comprises a large Victorian detached house, which has been converted and extended to create ten apartments. A mews home and bungalow have also been added at the rear of the property.

As well as being built to a high design specification, all the properties have an EPC rating of C or above, meaning they qualify for STB REF's Greener Homes Scheme.

Launched earlier this year, the Greener Homes Scheme includes the Green Residential Investment Loan and the Green Improvement Residential Investment Loan, which offer favourable interest rates to borrowers investing in new green residential investment portfolios or upgrading existing properties to make them more energy efficient.

The Green Residential Investment Loan offers loans secured against portfolios where 90 per cent of properties, measured by area, have an EPC rating of A, B or C.

Greg White, of White Property Holdings, said: "Thanks to the support from Secure Trust Bank I have been able to release equity held in the development to fund further residential projects.

"The favourable interest rates offered by the Greener Homes Scheme were an added incentive."

Chris Daly, Real Estate Finance relationship director, said: "Since it was launched in June, the Greener Homes Scheme has proven popular with borrowers, so much so that the £100 million we originally committed to the scheme has already been allocated.

"There is a real push from industry and government for homes to be more sustainable and the demand we have seen for the scheme demonstrates that residential property investors and developers are adopting greener investment strategies and practices."

Disclaimer

Secure Trust Bank plc published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 13:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
09:58aGo ahead for first Greener Homes Scheme deal
PU
10/15Luxury fashion brand LK Bennett looks to a bright future with tailored support from Com..
PU
10/01SECURE TRUST BANK : Character World dreams big with Secure Trust Bank facility
PU
09/29FTSE 100 Rallies on Easing Stagflation Fears, Bargain Hunters
DJ
09/29FTSE Gains, Sterling's Selloff Seen as Overdone
DJ
09/29FTSE Gains, Pound's Weakness May Be Driven by Month-End Rebalancing Flows
DJ
09/09SECURE TRUST BANK : appoints new Real Estate Finance regional heads
PU
09/08ARBUTHNOT BANKING : Raises $3.4 Million Via Secure Trust Bank Shares Sale
MT
08/26SECURE TRUST BANK PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05FTSE 100 Falls as BOE Inflation Forecasts Boost Sterling
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2021 38,6 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,80x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 223 M 301 M 300 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 003
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Secure Trust Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 197,50 GBX
Average target price 1 817,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Andrew McCreadie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Michelle Lawrence Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Bruce Forsyth Non-Executive Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Technology Officer
David Nield Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECURE TRUST BANK PLC36.86%301
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.20%497 342
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.15%387 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%201 834