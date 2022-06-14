Secure Trust Bank : Resolutions passed on 12 May 2022

sell equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) for cash if, immediately before such sale, such shares are held as treasury shares (within the meaning of section 724(5) of the Act) as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to such sale;

allot equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) for cash under the authority given by resolution 14 as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment; and/or

16. Subject to and conditional on the passing of resolution 14 THAT the Directors are given the power pursuant to section 570 of the Act to:

At the Annual General Meeting of Secure Trust Bank PLC, duly convened and held at the offices of Simmons & Simmons, Citypoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9SS on Thursday 12 May 2022, the following Resolutions were duly proposed and passed as Special Resolutions:

The power granted by this resolution shall expire 15 months from the date this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting but may be previously revoked or varied from time to time by special resolution but so that the Company may before such expiry, revocation or variation make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or relevant shares to be sold after such expiry, revocation or variation and the Directors may allot equity securities and sell relevant shares in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if such power had not expired or been revoked or varied.

17. Subject to and conditionally upon the passing of resolution 14 THAT the Directors are given the power pursuant to section 570 of the Act in addition to any authority granted under resolution 16 to:

allot equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) for cash under the authority given by resolution 14 as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment; and/or sell equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) for cash if, immediately before such sale, such shares are held as treasury shares (within the meaning of section 724(5) of the Act) as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to such sale

provided that such powers shall:

be limited to the allotment of equity securities and/or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of £2,487,078; and; be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group before 28 March 2022 (being the latest practicable date before publication of this Notice).

The power granted by this resolution shall expire 15 months from the date this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting but may be previously revoked or varied from time to time by special resolution but so that the Company may before such expiry, revocation or variation make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or relevant shares to be sold after such expiry, revocation or variation and the Directors may allot equity securities and sell relevant shares in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if such power had not expired or been revoked or varied.

18. Subject to and conditional upon the passing of resolution 15 THAT the Directors are given the power pursuant to section 570 of the Act in addition to any authority granted under resolutions 16 and 17 to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) for cash under the authority granted by resolution 15 up to an aggregate maximum nominal amount of £2,487,078 in relation to the issue of AT1 Securities as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment.

The power granted by this resolution shall expire 15 months from the date this resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting but may be previously revoked or varied from time to time by the Company by special resolution but so that the Company may before such expiry, revocation or variation make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry, revocation or variation