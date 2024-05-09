Hampshire-based English Sparkling Wine producer, Hambledon Vineyard (Hambledon), has secured a £10m facility from Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance (STB CF), providing the working capital needed to enter the next stage of its growth journey.

Founded in 1952 by Major-General Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones, Hambledon is England's oldest commercial vineyard. In 2023, the business was acquired by Berry Bros. & Rudd and Symington Family Estates in a consortium deal. This acquisition will ensure Hambledon is able to reach its full potential and also ensure that a new Visitor Centre can be opened too, supporting Hambledon Vineyard in becoming a best-in-class venue in the growing UK oenotourism sector.

To consolidate future growth, the business required additional working capital to maintain its level of production, and consequently reached out to the STB CF team to secure a facility that would support its strategic growth ambitions.

Hambledon Vineyard now has ambitious plans, to increase its market share through its UK distribution channels and also international markets.

Joe Jeffers, Finance Director of Hambledon Vineyard, said: "The English Sparkling Wine category has shown consistent growth and continues to do so. This has been demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Hambledon by Berry Bros. & Rudd and Symington Family Estates. We are also delighted to partner with STB for the next phase of our journey.

"In helping to ensure our growth remained sustainable, Tony and the STB team worked closely with us to really understand our business, and what we were looking to achieve over the coming years. As the wine tourism sector continues to flourish, there will be more opportunity for growth for Hambledon and the facility we have received from STB CF will provide the required working capital to grow, further enhancing the investment into the winery and in our people."

Tony Young, Regional Sales Director at Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance, added: "It has been great to work with Joe and Hambledon Vineyard during what is an exciting period of growth. Following a record-breaking harvest, the team approached us for a facility that catered to their specific needs and would support their growth in the fast-growing sparkling wine market.

"We have worked closely with Joe and the team to offer Hambledon a flexible finance option that supports not only the current growth it is experiencing, but the future growth as the team focuses on targeting new markets across the globe. Having tasted the excellent product on several occasions, I look forward to seeing what is next for this exciting, historic vineyard under its new ownership."