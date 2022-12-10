Secured Income Fund : 20211231 Secured Income Fund Ordinary Shares KID GB00BYMK5S87

Advanced search
    GLAF   GB00BYMK5S87

SECURED INCOME FUND PLC

(GLAF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
10.00 GBX    0.00%
06:13aSecured Income Fund : 20211231 Secured Income Fund Ordinary Shares KID GB00BYMK5S87
PU
12/09UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/08UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Key Information Document

Secured Income Fund Plc

Purpose

This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.

Product

Name

Secured Income Fund Plc (the "Company") Ordinary Shares

ISIN

GB00BYMK5S87

PRIIP Manufacturer

Secured Income Fund Plc

Website: www.securedincomefundplc.co.uk

Telephone: 01481 810 100

This key information document is accurate as at 31 December 2021.

What is this product?

Type

This Company is a closed-ended investment scheme listed on the Main Market of the London

Stock Exchange (within the Specialist Fund Segment). The Company's Ordinary Shares are

therefore available to the general public.

Strategy

The Company will be managed with the intention of realising all remaining assets in the

Portfolio in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management

and with a view to returning cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner.

The Company will pursue its investment objective by effecting an orderly realisation of its

assets in a manner that seeks to achieve a balance between maximising the value received

from those assets and making timely returns of capital to Shareholders. This process might

include sales of individual assets, mainly structured as loans, or running off the Portfolio in

accordance with the existing terms of the assets, or a combination of both.

Intended retail investor

The Company is designed for investors who are seeking exposure to alternative finance

investments and related Investor instruments and who are capable themselves of evaluating

the merits and risks of the investment or other investors who have been professionally advised

and who have sufficient resources both to invest in potentially illiquid securities and bear any

loss which may result from such an investment.

Maturity

The Company entered a Managed Wind-Down on 17 September 2020. The Company is

unlikely to be able to realise the full value of its Portfolio and return the proceeds to

Shareholders for at least a period of between two and four years, and possibly longer, given

the illiquid nature of the product's investments.

Secured Income Fund plc © 2022

Key Information Document

Secured Income Fund Plc

What are the risks and what could I get in return?

The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of this fund compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the product will lose money because of movements in the markets or because we are not able to pay you.

We have classified this product as 4 out of 7, which is a medium risk class. This rates the potential losses from future performance at a medium level, and poor market conditions could impact our capacity to pay you.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Lower Risk

Higher Risk

The risk indicator assumes you keep the product for 3 years. The actual

risk can vary significantly if you cash in at any early stage and you may get

back less. You may not be able to sell your product easily or you may have

to sell at a price that significantly impacts on how much you get back.

The following are some of the other risks materially relevant to the PRIIPs that are not taken into account in the summary risk indicator:

The Product does not include any protection from future market performance so you could lose all or some of your investment.

The Company is exposed to exchange rate volatility as it holds assets denominated in multiple currencies. Capital may be at risk as the value of the investments may go down as well as up and is not guaranteed.

In a Managed Wind-Down, the value of the Portfolio will be reduced as investments are realised and concentrated in fewer holdings, and the mix of asset exposure will be affected accordingly.

Performance scenarios (assumed £10,000 investment)

1 Year

3 Years

(Recommended

holding period)

Stress scenario

What you might get back after costs.

£4,247

£1,990

Average return each year.

-57.5%

-41.6%

Unfavourable scenario

What you might get back after costs.

£7,303

£4,985

Average return each year.

-27.0%

-20.7%

Moderate Scenario

What you might get back after costs.

£8,921

£7,052

Average return each year.

-10.8%

-11.0%

Favourable Scenario

What you might get back after costs.

£10,777

£9,865

Average return each year.

7.8%

-0.5%

Secured Income Fund plc © 2022

Key Information Document

Secured Income Fund Plc

The table on the previous page shows the money you could get back over the next 3 years under different scenarios, assuming you invest £10,000. The scenarios shown illustrate how your investment could perform. You can compare them with the scenarios of other products.

The scenarios presented are an estimate of future performance based on evidence from the past on how the value of this investment varies and are not an exact indicator. What you get will vary depending on how the market performs and how long you keep the product. The stress scenario shows what you might get back in extreme market circumstances, and it does not take into account the situation where we are not able to pay you.

The figures shown include all the costs of the product but may not include all the costs that you pay to your advisor or distributor. The figures do not take into account your personal tax situation, which may also affect how much you get back.

What happens if Secured Income Fund plc is unable to pay you?

As the shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange and not directly with the PRIIP Manufacturer. Any default by the PRIIP Manufacturer should not materially affect the value of the underlying investments. A default by the Company or any of the underlying holdings, could affect the value of your investment. As a shareholder in the Company, which is a listed company, you would not be able to make a claim to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme about the Company in the event that the Company is unable to pay out.

What are the costs?

The Reduction in Yield (RIY) shows the impact the total costs you pay will have on the investment return you might get. The total costs consider one-off, recurring and incidental costs (where applicable).

The amounts shown here are the cumulative costs of the Product itself, for two different holding periods. The figures assume you invest £10,000. The figures are estimates and may change in the future.

Table 1: Costs over time

The person selling you or advising you on this Product may charge you other costs. If so, this person will provide you with information about these costs and show you the impact that all costs will have on your investment over time.

Investment scenarios (£10,000)

If you cash

If you cash

in after 1 year

in after 3 years

Total costs

£471

£1,414

Impact on the return (RIY) per year

4.71%

5.59%

Table 2: Composition of costs

The table on the following page shows:

  • The impact each year of the different types of costs on the investment return you might get at the end of the recommended holding period.
  • The meaning of the different cost categories.

Secured Income Fund plc © 2022

Key Information Document

Secured Income Fund Plc

One-off

Entry charge

N/A

As a closed ended investment trust, no entry charges apply.

costs

Exit charge

N/A

As a closed ended investment trust, no exit charges apply.

Portfolio

0.64%

The impact of costs pertaining to the buying and

Recurring

transaction costs

selling of the underlying investments for the Product.

costs

Other ongoing costs

4.07%

All additional ongoing charges applicable to the Product

including the cost of managing your investments.

Incidental costs

Performance / other

N/A

This Product does not have any

incidental fees

performance or other incidental fees.

How long should I hold it and can I take money out early?

Recommended holding period: 3 years.

This product has no required minimum holding period but is designed for medium to long term investment; you should be prepared to stay invested for at least 3 years. The Company has entered into a Managed Wind-Down and is unlikely to be able to realise the full value of its Portfolio and return the proceeds to Shareholders for at least a period of between two and four years, and possibly longer, given the illiquid nature of the product's investments.

The value of the Ordinary Shares and the income derived from them (if any) may go down as well as up. Although the Ordinary Shares are traded on the Main Market, it is possible that there may not be a liquid market in the shares and investors may have difficulty selling them. Accordingly, investors may be unable to realise their shares at the quoted market price (or at the prevailing net asset value per share), or at all. You may sell your investment within the recommended holding period without penalty.

How can I complain?

As a shareholder of the Company you do not have a right to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) about the management of the Company. Any complaints about the Company or the key information document should be directed to:

  • Address: Level 13 Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW, United Kingdom.

Other relevant information

The prospectus and other information such as the product's latest prospectus, annual and interim reports can be obtained from the Company's website: www.securedincomefundplc.co.uk.

This documentation is made available in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority and the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (2011/61/EU). The cost, performance and risk calculations included in this KID follow the methodology prescribed by EU Regulations 1286/2014.

Secured Income Fund plc © 2022

Disclaimer

Secured Income Fund plc published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 11:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
