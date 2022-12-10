Secured Income Fund : 20211231 Secured Income Fund Ordinary Shares KID GB00BYMK5S87
Key Information Document
Secured Income Fund Plc
Purpose
This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.
Product
Name
Secured Income Fund Plc (the "Company") Ordinary Shares
What are the risks and what could I get in return?
The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of this fund compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the product will lose money because of movements in the markets or because we are not able to pay you.
We have classified this product as 4 out of 7, which is a medium risk class. This rates the potential losses from future performance at a medium level, and poor market conditions could impact our capacity to pay you.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Lower Risk
Higher Risk
The risk indicator assumes you keep the product for 3 years. The actual
risk can vary significantly if you cash in at any early stage and you may get
back less. You may not be able to sell your product easily or you may have
to sell at a price that significantly impacts on how much you get back.
The following are some of the other risks materially relevant to the PRIIPs that are not taken into account in the summary risk indicator:
The Product does not include any protection from future market performance so you could lose all or some of your investment.
The Company is exposed to exchange rate volatility as it holds assets denominated in multiple currencies. Capital may be at risk as the value of the investments may go down as well as up and is not guaranteed.
In a Managed Wind-Down, the value of the Portfolio will be reduced as investments are realised and concentrated in fewer holdings, and the mix of asset exposure will be affected accordingly.
The table on the previous page shows the money you could get back over the next 3 years under different scenarios, assuming you invest £10,000. The scenarios shown illustrate how your investment could perform. You can compare them with the scenarios of other products.
The scenarios presented are an estimate of future performance based on evidence from the past on how the value of this investment varies and are not an exact indicator. What you get will vary depending on how the market performs and how long you keep the product. The stress scenario shows what you might get back in extreme market circumstances, and it does not take into account the situation where we are not able to pay you.
The figures shown include all the costs of the product but may not include all the costs that you pay to your advisor or distributor. The figures do not take into account your personal tax situation, which may also affect how much you get back.
What happens if Secured Income Fund plc is unable to pay you?
As the shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange and not directly with the PRIIP Manufacturer. Any default by the PRIIP Manufacturer should not materially affect the value of the underlying investments. A default by the Company or any of the underlying holdings, could affect the value of your investment. As a shareholder in the Company, which is a listed company, you would not be able to make a claim to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme about the Company in the event that the Company is unable to pay out.
What are the costs?
The Reduction in Yield (RIY) shows the impact the total costs you pay will have on the investment return you might get. The total costs consider one-off, recurring and incidental costs (where applicable).
The amounts shown here are the cumulative costs of the Product itself, for two different holding periods. The figures assume you invest £10,000. The figures are estimates and may change in the future.
Table 1: Costs over time
The person selling you or advising you on this Product may charge you other costs. If so, this person will provide you with information about these costs and show you the impact that all costs will have on your investment over time.
Investment scenarios (£10,000)
If you cash
If you cash
in after 1 year
in after 3 years
Total costs
£471
£1,414
Impact on the return (RIY) per year
4.71%
5.59%
Table 2: Composition of costs
The table on the following page shows:
The impact each year of the different types of costs on the investment return you might get at the end of the recommended holding period.
As a closed ended investment trust, no entry charges apply.
costs
Exit charge
N/A
As a closed ended investment trust, no exit charges apply.
Portfolio
0.64%
The impact of costs pertaining to the buying and
Recurring
transaction costs
selling of the underlying investments for the Product.
costs
Other ongoing costs
4.07%
All additional ongoing charges applicable to the Product
including the cost of managing your investments.
Incidental costs
Performance / other
N/A
This Product does not have any
incidental fees
performance or other incidental fees.
How long should I hold it and can I take money out early?
Recommended holding period: 3 years.
This product has no required minimum holding period but is designed for medium to long term investment; you should be prepared to stay invested for at least 3 years. The Company has entered into a Managed Wind-Down and is unlikely to be able to realise the full value of its Portfolio and return the proceeds to Shareholders for at least a period of between two and four years, and possibly longer, given the illiquid nature of the product's investments.
The value of the Ordinary Shares and the income derived from them (if any) may go down as well as up. Although the Ordinary Shares are traded on the Main Market, it is possible that there may not be a liquid market in the shares and investors may have difficulty selling them. Accordingly, investors may be unable to realise their shares at the quoted market price (or at the prevailing net asset value per share), or at all. You may sell your investment within the recommended holding period without penalty.
How can I complain?
As a shareholder of the Company you do not have a right to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) about the management of the Company. Any complaints about the Company or the key information document should be directed to:
The prospectus and other information such as the product's latest prospectus, annual and interim reports can be obtained from the Company's website: www.securedincomefundplc.co.uk.
This documentation is made available in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority and the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (2011/61/EU). The cost, performance and risk calculations included in this KID follow the methodology prescribed by EU Regulations 1286/2014.
