Secured Income Fund : 20221231 Secured Income Fund Ordinary Shares KID GB00BYMK5S87

Key Information Document

Secured Income Fund Plc

The table on the previous page shows the money you could get back over the next 3 years under different scenarios, assuming you invest £10,000. The scenarios shown illustrate how your investment could perform. You can compare them with the scenarios of other products.

The scenarios presented are an estimate of future performance based on evidence from the past on how the value of this investment varies and are not an exact indicator. What you get will vary depending on how the market performs and how long you keep the product. The stress scenario shows what you might get back in extreme market circumstances, and it does not take into account the situation where we are not able to pay you.

The figures shown include all the costs of the product but may not include all the costs that you pay to your advisor or distributor. The figures do not take into account your personal tax situation, which may also affect how much you get back.

What happens if Secured Income Fund plc is unable to pay you?

As the shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange and not directly with the PRIIP Manufacturer. Any default by the PRIIP Manufacturer should not materially affect the value of the underlying investments. A default by the Company or any of the underlying holdings, could affect the value of your investment. As a shareholder in the Company, which is a listed company, you would not be able to make a claim to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme about the Company in the event that the Company is unable to pay out.

What are the costs?

The Reduction in Yield (RIY) shows the impact the total costs you pay will have on the investment return you might get. The total costs consider one-off, recurring and incidental costs (where applicable).

The amounts shown here are the cumulative costs of the Product itself, for two different holding periods. The figures assume you invest £10,000. The figures are estimates and may change in the future.

Table 1: Costs over time

The person selling you or advising you on this Product may charge you other costs. If so, this person will provide you with information about these costs and show you the impact that all costs will have on your investment over time.

Investment scenarios (£10,000) If you cash If you cash in after 1 year in after 3 years Total costs £743 £2,229 Impact on the return (RIY) per year 7.43% 8.01% Table 2: Composition of costs The table on the following page shows: