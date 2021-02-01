Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Secured Income Fund Plc    GLAF   GB00BYMK5S87

SECURED INCOME FUND PLC

(GLAF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/01 03:00:00 am
66.5 GBX   --.--%
06:24aSECURED INCOME FUND : Factsheet 31 Dec 2020
PU
01/05SECURED INCOME FUND : Factsheet 30 Nov 2020
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : Factsheet 31 Oct 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Secured Income Fund : Factsheet 31 Dec 2020

02/01/2021 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Secured Income Fund Plc

Factsheet│31 December 2020

Key Benefits

  1. Diversified exposure to SME borrowers across key markets in the UK, Europe and USA.
  2. Lending against business critical assets providing downside protection.

Investment Objective

The Secured Income Fund Plc is managed with the intention of realising all remaining assets in the Portfolio in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and with a view to returning cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner.

The Company will pursue its investment objective by effecting an orderly realisation of its assets in a manner that seeks to achieve a balance between maximising the value received from those assets and making timely returns of capital to Shareholders. This process might include sales of individual assets, mainly structured as loans, or running off the Portfolio in accordance with the existing terms of the assets, or a combination of both.

Fund Information

Share Price Performance

Portfolio Exposure

Key facts

Since inception

100%Current and projected, by type

Forecast

150

Market Capitalisation

£35.0m

80%

Share Price

66.50p

100

60%

NAV

£41.3m

50

40%

20%

NAV per share

78.26p

0

0%

Premium / (Discount)

-15.0%

9/2015

9/2016

9/2017

9/2018

9/2019

9/2020

3/2017

3/2018

3/2019

3/2020

3/2021

Share Price

NAV

Cash

Gearing

None

Direct loans (KKV originated)

Platforms

Management

0.75%

Performance¹

Fees2

Total return, cum income, %

Ongoing charges

2.0%

To 31/12/2020

SI

3y

1y

6m

Ticker

SSIF:LN

Share price

0.39

-1.28

-8.88

-2.85

NAV

3.54

1.40

-3.37

-0.64

ISIN

GB00BYMK5S87

1 Annualised for periods longer than one year.

12M discrete

31/12/2016-

31/12/2017 -

31/12/2018 -

31/12/2019 -

31/12/2017

31/12/2018

31/12/2019

31/12/2020

Share price

7.42

5.80

-0.20

-8.88

NAV

4.93

6.02

1.78

-3.37

2 As per the resolution detailed in the Circular issued on 20th August 2020, the management fee reduced to 0.75% for 12 months from 18th September 2020.

Fund Portfolio3

Portfolio exposure (%)

Maturity breakdown (%)

Top 10 Holdings (%)

Direct Loans

79.7

0-6 months

11.4

1

Direct Loan

24.16%

(KKV originated)

6-18 months

28.9

2

Direct Loan

11.15%

Co-invested and

Direct Loan

10.61%

13.8

18-36 months

39.7

3

solely owned debt

Co-investment

8.83%

>36 months

20.0

4

Direct Loan

6.78%

Cash

6.0

Direct Loan

6.33%

Weighted average maturity

2.0 years

Direct Loan

5.33%

Peer-to-peer /

0.5

Direct Loan

4.82%

Crowdfunded

Direct Loan

4.76%

Currency breakdown

Co-investment

3.85%

Geographical breakdown (%)

Total

86.62%

Total number of holdings

19

UK

72.4

GBP

£29,952,000

72.4%

USD

$9,330,000

16.5%

Average loan size

£2.04m

Europe

12.1

EUR

€5,145,000

11.1%

Weighted average yield

9.90%

US

11.7

Offshore Britain

3.8

No currency hedging used4

  1. Portfolio exposures are calculated as the present balance outstanding plus investment receivables less any impairment/ expected credit loss provision.
  2. Please note currency hedging was removed during September 2020

Dawn Kendall

CIO & Lead Fund Manager Dawn has 34 years' experience in financial services, including 25 years' experience managing fixed income portfolios at distinguished financial institutions, including in her role as Partner and Portfolio Manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, as CIO for IAM, a fund of hedge funds, and Portfolio Manager for The Codelouf Trust, a family office. Additionally, Dawn has held senior investment and management positions at Newton, Axa (Architas) and Investec Wealth. Dawn has a degree in European and English Law and an MBA.

December Investment Highlights

As we observed earlier in the year, direct lending strategies targeting Europe are poised to benefit from a windfall of new origination as high street banks start to tighten their lending criteria. 2020 proved to be a challenge as liquidity boosts from government supported loan schemes made the cost of this type of debt prohibitive. However we have observed from our own wholesale exposure that new business has been stable even through this latest lockdown period and our wholesale lenders expect a further increase as they step into the space vacated by the banks. For SIF, this has meant that amortisation for our wholesale borrowers has commenced without difficulty and we are confident that we will be able to return capital as scheduled in relation to these loans.

In addition, we have received a steady flow of cash from our film financing transactions and a payment from our largest venture debt exposure as another facility to a financial services business was successfully sold. The largest debt obligation of the venture debt

exposure has been taken onto the balance sheet

having made arrangements for the management of this business to remain with the manager, allowing the platform to commence a faster wind-down.

Platform debt remains steady with two loans maturing leaving just seven loans with this counterparty. One of these is a property finance loan based in Gibraltar and with the successful close of a trade deal for the UK, we expect the final requirements for repayment to be achieved soon.

We have returned 8.50 pence to shareholders via dividend distribution since September 2020 and we continue to accumulate cash enabling us to continue with this policy.

Please note, we no longer hedge our foreign exchange exposures and provide details of the USD and EUR allocations in the data provided in the factsheet to allow shareholders to consider their own hedging, if they so required.

Disclaimer:

Secured Income Fund plc (the "Company") is an investment company, incorporated in England with registered number 09682883, whose shares have been admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc. The Company is an alternative investment fund for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive. The Company has appointed Kvika Securities Limited ("KSL") as its alternative investment fund manager, and KKV Investment Management Limited ("KKV") has been appointed as the Company's portfolio manager. This Factsheet is provided for information purposes only and should not be relied on by any person in making an investment decision. The value of investments and any income from them may go down as well as up and are not guaranteed. Investors may get back less than the original amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance and investors may not get back the original amount invested. There is no guarantee that the market price of the Company's shares will fully reflect their underlying Net Asset Value. Whilst it is the intention to achieve the investment objectives of the Company, there can be no assurance that the objectives will be met. Any forecast, projection or target is indicative only and not guaranteed in any way. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of information contained in this Factsheet, but there is no guarantee as to the completeness or accuracy of such content. This material should not be considered as advice or an investment recommendation. No warranty of accuracy is given. For an overview of the terms of investment, risks and costs and charges, please refer to the Annual Report and Key Information Document from which the risk indicator is taken. If you are in any doubt as to the suitability of the Company for your investment needs, please seek investment advice. This Factsheet is a financial promotion and is not intended to be investment advice. It is issued and approved solely for the purpose of section 21(2)(b) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) by KSL which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It is entered on the Financial Conduct Authority's register under registered number 538806. KSL is a private limited company incorporated in England (registered no. 06801718) with its registered office at 25 Upper Brook Street, London, England, W1K 7QD. KKV is a private limited company incorporated in England (registered no. 12475228) with its registered office at 25 Upper Brook Street, London, England, W1K 7QD. Copyright © (2021) Kvika Securities Ltd. All rights reserved.

KKV Investment Managmeent

25 Upper Brook Street

Mayfair

London W1K 7QD

United Kingdom

For more information, please contact:

investor.communications@kkvim.com

Company Broker | FinnCap Ltd | One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL William Marle | WMarle@finncap.com | +44 (0) 20 7220 0557

Mark Whitfeld | MWhitfeld@finncap.com | +44 (0) 20 3772 4697

Secured Income Fund plc

Closed-ended Investment Company | Listing: London Stock Exchange Main Market

Specialist Segment | Domicile: UK

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Secured Income Fund plc published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SECURED INCOME FUND PLC
06:24aSECURED INCOME FUND : Factsheet 31 Dec 2020
PU
01/05SECURED INCOME FUND : Factsheet 30 Nov 2020
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : Factsheet 31 Oct 2020
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : SQN Secured Income Fund plc Interim Report 31.12.2018
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : SQN Secured Income Fund plc Interim Report 2017 FINAL
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : SQN Secured Income Fund plc Annual Report 2019
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : SQN Secured Income Fund plc Annual Report 2018 FINAL
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : SQN Secured Income fund plc Annual Financial Statements fo..
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : SQN Secured Income Fund plc 2018 Proxy A4 FINAL
PU
2020SECURED INCOME FUND : SQN Secured Income Fund Key Information Document 2018 GB00..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,32 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
Net income 2020 -0,91 M -1,25 M -1,25 M
Net cash 2020 1,19 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,1x
Yield 2020 9,15%
Capitalization 35,0 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,4x
EV / Sales 2020 9,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart SECURED INCOME FUND PLC
Duration : Period :
Secured Income Fund Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURED INCOME FUND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Clive Stevenson Chairman
Susan Gaynor Coley Non-Executive Director
Brett Lance Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURED INCOME FUND PLC0.00%48
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.74%26 707
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB2.77%14 398
KINNEVIK AB-1.13%13 751
LIFCO AB (PUBL)-2.47%8 382
SOMFY SA3.17%5 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ