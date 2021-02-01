Secured Income Fund : Factsheet 31 Dec 2020

Diversified exposure to SME borrowers across key markets in the UK, Europe and USA.
Lending against business critical assets providing downside protection.
Investment Objective
The Secured Income Fund Plc is managed with the intention of realising all remaining assets in the Portfolio in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and with a view to returning cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner.
The Company will pursue its investment objective by effecting an orderly realisation of its assets in a manner that seeks to achieve a balance between maximising the value received from those assets and making timely returns of capital to Shareholders. This process might include sales of individual assets, mainly structured as loans, or running off the Portfolio in accordance with the existing terms of the assets, or a combination of both.
Fund Information
Share Price Performance
Portfolio Exposure
Key facts
Since inception
100%Current and projected, by type
Forecast
150
Market Capitalisation
£35.0m
80%
Share Price
66.50p
100
60%
NAV
£41.3m
50
40%
20%
NAV per share
78.26p
0
0%
Premium / (Discount)
-15.0%
9/2015
9/2016
9/2017
9/2018
9/2019
9/2020
3/2017
3/2018
3/2019
3/2020
3/2021
Share Price
NAV
Cash
Gearing
None
Direct loans (KKV originated)
Platforms
Management
0.75%
Performance¹
Fees2
Total return, cum income, %
Ongoing charges
2.0%
To 31/12/2020
SI
3y
1y
6m
Ticker
SSIF:LN
Share price
0.39
-1.28
-8.88
-2.85
NAV
3.54
1.40
-3.37
-0.64
ISIN
GB00BYMK5S87
1 Annualised for periods longer than one year.
12M discrete
31/12/2016-
31/12/2017 -
31/12/2018 -
31/12/2019 -
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2020
Share price
7.42
5.80
-0.20
-8.88
NAV
4.93
6.02
1.78
-3.37
2 As per the resolution detailed in the Circular issued on 20th August 2020, the management fee reduced to 0.75% for 12 months from 18th September 2020.
Fund Portfolio3
Portfolio exposure (%)
Maturity breakdown (%)
Top 10 Holdings (%)
Direct Loans
79.7
0-6 months
11.4
1
Direct Loan
24.16%
(KKV originated)
6-18 months
28.9
2
Direct Loan
11.15%
Co-invested and
Direct Loan
10.61%
13.8
18-36 months
39.7
3
solely owned debt
Co-investment
8.83%
>36 months
20.0
4
Direct Loan
6.78%
Cash
6.0
Direct Loan
6.33%
Weighted average maturity
2.0 years
Direct Loan
5.33%
Peer-to-peer /
0.5
Direct Loan
4.82%
Crowdfunded
Direct Loan
4.76%
Currency breakdown
Co-investment
3.85%
Geographical breakdown (%)
Total
86.62%
Total number of holdings
19
UK
72.4
GBP
£29,952,000
72.4%
USD
$9,330,000
16.5%
Average loan size
£2.04m
Europe
12.1
EUR
€5,145,000
11.1%
Weighted average yield
9.90%
US
11.7
Offshore Britain
3.8
No currency hedging used4
Portfolio exposures are calculated as the present balance outstanding plus investment receivables less any impairment/ expected credit loss provision.
Please note currency hedging was removed during September 2020
Dawn Kendall
CIO & Lead Fund Manager Dawn has 34 years' experience in financial services, including 25 years' experience managing fixed income portfolios at distinguished financial institutions, including in her role as Partner and Portfolio Manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, as CIO for IAM, a fund of hedge funds, and Portfolio Manager for The Codelouf Trust, a family office. Additionally, Dawn has held senior investment and management positions at Newton, Axa (Architas) and Investec Wealth. Dawn has a degree in European and English Law and an MBA.
December Investment Highlights
As we observed earlier in the year, direct lending strategies targeting Europe are poised to benefit from a windfall of new origination as high street banks start to tighten their lending criteria. 2020 proved to be a challenge as liquidity boosts from government supported loan schemes made the cost of this type of debt prohibitive. However we have observed from our own wholesale exposure that new business has been stable even through this latest lockdown period and our wholesale lenders expect a further increase as they step into the space vacated by the banks. For SIF, this has meant that amortisation for our wholesale borrowers has commenced without difficulty and we are confident that we will be able to return capital as scheduled in relation to these loans.
In addition, we have received a steady flow of cash from our film financing transactions and a payment from our largest venture debt exposure as another facility to a financial services business was successfully sold. The largest debt obligation of the venture debt
exposure has been taken onto the balance sheet
having made arrangements for the management of this business to remain with the manager, allowing the platform to commence a faster wind-down.
Platform debt remains steady with two loans maturing leaving just seven loans with this counterparty. One of these is a property finance loan based in Gibraltar and with the successful close of a trade deal for the UK, we expect the final requirements for repayment to be achieved soon.
We have returned 8.50 pence to shareholders via dividend distribution since September 2020 and we continue to accumulate cash enabling us to continue with this policy.
Please note, we no longer hedge our foreign exchange exposures and provide details of the USD and EUR allocations in the data provided in the factsheet to allow shareholders to consider their own hedging, if they so required.
Secured Income Fund plc published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:23:06 UTC.