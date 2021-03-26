Secured Income Fund : Factsheet 28 Feb 2021

Key Benefits Investment Objective 1. Diversified exposure to SME The Secured Income Fund Plc is managed with the intention of realising all remaining assets in borrowers across key the Portfolio in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management markets in the UK, Europe and with a view to returning cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner. and USA. The Company will pursue its investment objective by effecting an orderly realisation of its 2. Lending against business assets in a manner that seeks to achieve a balance between maximising the value received from critical assets providing those assets and making timely returns of capital to Shareholders. This process might include downside protection. sales of individual assets, mainly structured as loans, or running off the Portfolio in accordance with the existing terms of the assets, or a combination of both.

Market Capitalisation £35.2m

Share Price 66.75p

NAV £41.2m

NAV per share 78.18p

Premium / (Discount) -14.6%

Management Fees2

0.75% Performance¹ Total return, cum income, % Ongoing charges

2.0% To 28/02/2021

Ticker

SSIF:LN

Share price NAV

SI 0.97 3.87

3y -0.19 1.99

1y -6.08 0.06

6m 5.66 0.31

ISIN

GB00BYMK5S87

1 Annualised for periods longer than one year.

2 As per the resolution detailed in the Circular issued on 20th August 2020, the management fee reduced to 0.75% for 12 months from 18th September 2020.

Fund Portfolio3 Portfolio exposure (%) Maturity breakdown (%) Top 10 Holdings (%) Direct Loan 15.89%Direct Loans (KKV originated) 66.7 Direct Loan 10.73% Direct Loan 9.98% Cash 19.4 Co-investment 8.82% Direct Loan 6.30% Direct Loan 5.44% Co-invested and solely owned debt 0-6 months 6-18 months 18-36 months >36 months 24.21 26.22 30.23 19.44 13.8 Direct Loan 4.76% Direct Loan 4.50% Peer-to-peer / Crowdfunded Weighted average maturity 1.7 years 0.1 Direct Loan 4.31% Co-investment 3.92% Currency breakdownGeographical breakdown (%) Total 74.65% Total number of holdings 17 UK 73.4 GBP £30,539,000 73.9% USD $8,854,000 15.4% Average loan size Weighted average yield £1.96m 8.53% Europe 11.6 EUR €5,104,000 10.7% US 11.1 Offshore Britain 3.9 No currency hedging used4 3 Portfolio exposures are calculated as the present balance outstanding plus investment receivables less any impairment/ expected credit loss provision.

4 Please note currency hedging was removed during September 2020

Dawn Kendall

CIO & Lead Fund Manager

Dawn has 34 years' experience in financial services, including 25 years' experience managing fixed income portfolios at distinguished financial institutions, including in her role as Partner and Portfolio Manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, as CIO for IAM, a fund of hedge funds, and Portfolio Manager for The Codelouf Trust, a family office. Additionally, Dawn has held senior investment and management positions at Newton, Axa (Architas) and Investec Wealth. Dawn has a degree in European and English Law and an MBA.

February Investment Highlights

Amortisation of our biggest wholesale exposure continues and we have three more of our direct loans all repaying interest and capital as scheduled. Other direct investments have distributed cash from sales of assets.

We have continued to receive a trickle of tax credit and sales proceeds from our film financings. We continue to monitor these positions and highlight to Shareholders that these loans have taken longer to repay due to the Covid pandemic and we expect this to remain the position for the remainder of the year.

A further legacy loan was repaid from our one remaining platform. This now leave four loans outstanding, two are performing and two are impaired.

A Circular has been published and an EGM proposed to distribute cash by way of a B Share scheme with the hope that this can be implemented before the tax year end for

investors to receive capital proceeds from distributions.

Please note, we no longer hedge our foreign exchange exposures and provide details of the USD and EUR allocations in the data provided in the factsheet to allow shareholders to consider their own hedging, if they so required.

