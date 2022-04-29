SecureKloud Technologies : Appointment

Ref: SK/CHN/2022-23/E03

April 29, 2022

Sub: Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

We refer to our letter dated April 22, 2022, intimating you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., Friday, April 29, 2022, considered the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 and approved the following:

1. Audited financial results: Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022. In this regard, we enclose copies of the following as per format prescribed under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations: • The detailed format of the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) being submitted as per the Listing Regulations and the said results will be uploaded on the websites of the Companywww.securekloud.comas well on the websites of stock exchanges. • Audit report from the statutory auditors, M/s. K. Gopal Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022. • Press release about the above financial results being released for publication. • Earnings call presentation. The extract of the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) will also be published in the English and Tamil newspapers in prescribed format within stipulated time pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations.

2. Appointment of Mr. R. Thyagarajan (DIN: 00942326), CFO as an Additional and Whole-time Director, subject to approval of shareholders: Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today on April 29, 2022 (Friday) appointed Mr. R. Thyagarajan as the Additional and Whole-time Director of the Company, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Further, as per the requirement of the Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated 20th June, 2018 issued by BSE on the subject of enforcement of SEBI Orders regarding appointment of Directors by listed companies, we hereby affirm that the Director being appointed is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other such authority Information as required under Regulation 30 - Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed herewith as Annexure A.

3. Resignation by Mr. Lakshmanan Kannappan (DIN: 07141427), Non-executive Director of the Company: Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today on April 29, 2022 (Friday) accepted the resignation by Mr. Lakshmanan Kannappan from the office of Non-executive Director. Information as required under Regulation 30 - Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed herewith as Annexure A.

4. Re-constitution of Committees: Further to the change in director, the Board approved the re-constitution of committees as follows: i. Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 20 of the Listing

Regulations, the Board of Directors has reconstituted the Stakeholders' Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors as under:

S. No Name of the Member Designation in the committee 1 Mr. Dinesh Raja Punniamurthy Chairperson, Independent Director 2 Mr. Biju Chandran Member, Independent Director 3 Ms. Babita Singaram Member, Independent Director 4 Mr. R Thyagarajan Member and Executive Director

ii.

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has reconstituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors as under:

S. No Name of the Member Designation in the committee 1 Mr. Dinesh Raja Punniamurthy Chairperson Independent Director 2 Mr. Biju Chandran Member, Independent Director 3 Ms. Babita Singaram Member, Independent Director

5. Convening of Annual general meeting (AGM):

The Board of Directors have inter-alia approved the Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be convened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Place and time of the meeting will be intimated in due course.

The Board meeting commenced at 8.45 A.M and concluded at 10.05 A.M

Information as required under Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

S. No Requirement Appointment of Director Resignation of Director 1 Reasons for change viz., appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise Appointment of Mr. R Thyagarajan, CFO as an additional director designated as Whole-time Director of the Company Resignation of Mr. Lakshmanan Kannappan w.e.f April 29, 2022 due to personal reasons. 2 Date of Appointment April 29, 2022 Term of appointment - As an additional director to hold office till the ensuing annual general meeting NA 3 Brief Profile Mr. R. Thyagarajan is a chartered and a management accountant with over 25 years' experience in finance function across a spectrum of industries and oversaw the recent listing of our step-down subsidiary Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA (HCTI) in NASDAQ. NA 4 Disclosure relationships directors of between Mr. R. Thyagarajan is not related to any of the Directors on the Board. NA

PRESS RELEASE

The Board of Directors of SecureKloud Technologies Limited at their meeting held today appointed R. Thyagarajan as an Additional Director designated as Whole-time Director, for a period of three years with immediate effect subject to approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals, if any.

Thyagarajan is currently serving as Group CFO at SecureKloud Technologies Limited since July 2020. He is a

Chartered and a Management Accountant with over 25 years' experience in finance function across a spectrum of industries and managed the recent listing of our step-down subsidiary Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA (HCTI) in NASDAQ.