  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SecureWorks Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SCWX   US81374A1051

SECUREWORKS CORP.

(SCWX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/19 12:24:37 pm
19.03 USD   +0.21%
Power of Two: Threat Hunting + ManagedXDR

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
Power of Two: Threat Hunting + ManagedXDR Your organization's formula for proactive cybersecurityTuesday, October 19, 2021By: Kevin Strickland

Threat hunting consists of proactively and iteratively searching for and discovering current or historical threats that evade existing security mechanisms. Once found, those threats are used to create new or improved detections and to increase organizations' cyber resilience.

Not every organization has threat hunters on staff and, if they do, their duties are often split with other work efforts, making it challenging to perform hunts at scale to find relevant threats. This is why many SecOps (security operations) teams have started relying heavily upon automated software, called XDR, to find threats early in the kill chain because of its speed, scalability, and precision.

Register for our Webinar - MDR Done Right: 5 Things to Know

The most effective threat detection solutions deliver recurring proof that stealthy threats are not lurking in your environment. Those solutions identify threats across your IT environment - endpoints, networks, cloud environments, applications, and identity data sets - that bypass traditional detection methods.

XDR solutions decrease time to detection with machine learning . But human-led analysis in support of machine learning adds an additional layer of threat hunting. The best way to detect and respond to threats is to combine the power of both XDR solutions with threat hunting: the speed of continuously adapting machine learning technology coupled with inquisitive human minds that are well versed in threat hunting, incident response, data science, and adversary tactics.

Adversaries are human and think the same way a network defender does. They need to break into the organization and remain undetected. They want to understand what defenses are in place, and how to get past them without anyone noticing to achieve their goals. Adversaries can use technology to evade an organization's security protocols and structure, but more often resort to blending in with the environment to find ways to breach critical data and information. This is where having a continuous threat hunter who knows your system adds the unique value of recognizing anomalies or unusual behaviors that otherwise would go undetected.

This is the basis for Secureworks® Taegis™ ManagedXDR Elite, our premium tier of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) that provides continuous, managed threat hunting that can be tailored to every environment. Secureworks delivers state-of-the-art XDR technology that immediately begins analyzing data with effortless speed and scalability, while your designated Secureworks threat hunter complements the technology by serving as an extended member of your team. He or she will get to know your IT environment, and security and business priorities, through research and bi-weekly meetings.

Leveraging over 20 years of security service excellence, findings from incident response and adversarial assessment engagements, and leading threat research, the technology and human intelligence of ManagedXDR Elite provide the organized, managed threat hunting organizations need to keep threats from lurking, so you can focus on what matters to your business.

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 539 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 621 M 1 621 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 696
Free-Float 12,5%
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,99 $
Average target price 16,50 $
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy K. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul M. Parrish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Hanes Chief Operating Officer
George Barry Hanna Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP.33.54%1 621
ACCENTURE PLC31.38%216 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.40%179 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.88%127 564
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.07%101 668
INFOSYS LIMITED42.71%99 696